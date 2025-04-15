Unlocking Source Codes: David Starr & Franchesca Rose on the Soul’s Divine Blueprint - TSP # 1918

BIO:David Starr is a mystic, author, and consciousness guide. His teachings focus on helping humanity awaken their divine DNA and activate multidimensional awareness. He channels higher guidance and works with metaphysical laws to restore balance in mind, body, and soul.Franchesca Rose is a healer, intuitive, and spiritual educator who specializes in quantum embodiment and inner alchemy. She co-authored Your Higher Power alongside David Starr, sharing techniques for soul remembrance, sacred union with Source, and timeline healing.Together, they offer profound transmissions meant to realign the soul with its original divine purpose.INTRO (to read live):Today on the Typical Skeptic Podcast — I’m joined by David Starr and Franchesca Rose, co-authors of Your Higher Power. In this powerful conversation, we’ll explore how to unlock your divine potential, reawaken your multidimensional self, and embrace your soul's true purpose in this ascension window. If you're ready to reclaim your sovereignty and spiritual gifts — you’re not going to want to miss this one.SHOW DESCRIPTION (for YouTube, Rumble, etc.):In Episode 1918 of the Typical Skeptic Podcast, I’m joined by mystic author David Starr and intuitive guide Franchesca Rose, co-authors of the groundbreaking esoteric book Your Higher Power. Together we explore the awakening of the omniversal self, divine embodiment, quantum remembrance, and healing through Source Light.Topics include:The soul's return to Source frequencyActivating spiritual gifts in the NOW timelineTimeline jumping and clearing distortionDivine masculine and feminine integrationEsoteric truths about consciousness, purpose, and planetary ascensionDon’t miss this powerful conversation and activation.DISCLAIMER:The views and opinions expressed by guests on the Typical Skeptic Podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the host. This content is for entertainment, educational, and informational purposes only and should not be considered professional or medical advice. Viewer discretion is advised.HASHTAGS:#DavidStarr #FranchescaRose #YourHigherPower #Ascension #EsotericWisdom #ConsciousnessShift #LightCodes #Starseeds #Awakening #SpiritualGifts #QuantumHealing #TypicalSkepticPodcastTAGS (for YouTube/SEO):David Starr, Franchesca Rose, Your Higher Power book, esoteric authors, spiritual activation, soul purpose, spiritual gifts, divine consciousness, awakening humanity, ascension teachings, podcast esoteric, Typical Skeptic Podcast, Rob Kalil, multidimensional healing, quantum soulDavid's Website:https://theunlimitedseries.podia.com/Franchesca Rose:https://www.francescaeatsroses.com/💰 IF this helps your journey leave a tip and support the mission, or to donate for a readings shows:PayPal: www.paypal.me/typicalskepticmediaCashApp: kalil1121Venmo: @robert-kalilBuy Me a Coffee: www.buymeacoffee.com/typicalskeptic🎥 Watch & Follow:Rumble: www.rumble.com/typicalskepticNew YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/@truthseeker5197🎙 Listen to the Podcast:Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/podcast/typical-skeptic-podcast--5897400Spotify: Typical Skeptic Podcast on SpotifyApple Podcasts: Typical Skeptic Podcast on AppleAmazon Music: Typical Skeptic Podcast on Amazon📲 Follow on Social Media:Instagram: kalilrobertx; robertkalil1121facebook: robert.kalil.7Typical Skeptic Podcast Store: tinyurl.com/Typical-Skeptic-Podcast-Merch (Use code: earlybird for 15% off)🎟 Affiliate Discounts:Shop Total Life Changes Weight loss and Detox Coffee and Tea!!https://totallifechanges.com/pages/join?pws=robkalil🛍️ Brian Tseng the SolarBeehttps://07074753.acnibo.com/us-en/services07074753.acnibo.comShop Brian's storefront for better healthcare, home security/smart home optimization (great for capturing cryptids on camera!), Identity Theft Protection and more!🛍️ Happy Hippo. Use code: SKEPTIC for 15% percent off https://tinyurl.com/Happy-Hippo-Affiliate🛍️ Shamanitas. Use code: 16SKEPTICS at checkout. https://shamanitas.org - Alchemized Amanita Spray with kava mixes, Mistletoe, Blue lotus and Monoatomic Gold🛍️ Minnesota Nice Ethnobotanicals. Use code: TYPICALSKEPTICP for 10% off at checkout. https://mn-nice-ethnobotanicals.com/?ref=kz9qe0iv Variety of products from Amanita to kava, kanna, Blue Lotus, Dream Herb🛍️ Fresh Mouth Club. Use code: UFO for discount at checkout https://www.freshmouthclub.com/index.cfm?id=778753 Nano Silver Toothpaste, Reverse Osmosis Water🛍️ Cosmic Nootropic. Use code: SKEPTIC777 at checkout.https://cosmicnootropic.com/?coupon-code=374I get a small commission when you sign up for streamyard🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍 https://streamyard.com/pal/d/5138Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/typical-skeptic-podcast--5897400/support.