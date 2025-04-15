_ Montauk Time Soldier & The Dangers of AI Surveillance - Arkheim Ra - TSP _ 1923
🧠 Episode #1923 – ARKHEIM RA🕘 Tonight at 9 PM Eastern🎙️ Topic: Montauk Time Soldier & The Dangers of AI Surveillance🚨 Arkheim Ra speaks on his survival of the Montauk Project, experiences as a time soldier, and the threat of AI surveillance systems like Netradyne. A dark, high-stakes look at reality manipulation, black ops tech, and spiritual sovereignty in an AI-controlled grid.🧠 Time Travel • Psychic Warfare • Surveillance Grid • Montauk Whistleblower📌 Hashtags:#ArkheimRa #MontaukProject #TimeSoldier #AISurveillance #Netradyne #QuantumWar #ConsciousnessManipulation #TypicalSkepticPodcast #AIGrid #WhistleblowerIntro:In this powerful episode, I’m joined by Arkheim Ra, a Montauk survivor and whistleblower who speaks about the dangers of AI surveillance, time manipulation, and the secret tech being used against humanity. Arkheim has direct experience with Netradyne and other advanced surveillance networks—he reveals how these systems tie into psychic warfare and the manipulation of consciousness.Bio:Arkheim Ra is a Montauk Project survivor, consciousness warrior, and timeline jumper who speaks out about the psychic warfare programs, artificial intelligence surveillance systems, and spiritual sovereignty. A former time soldier, he now shares truth to awaken others to the reality of manipulation via AI grid systems, predictive programming, and deep black ops technology.Hashtags:#ArkheimRa #MontaukProject #TimeTravel #AISurveillance #Netradyne #AIGrid #ConsciousnessWar #TypicalSkepticPodcast #Disclosure #TruthTellerTags:Arkheim Ra, Montauk survivor, AI surveillance, netradyne technology, psychic warfare, time travel, AI prison matrix, consciousness awakening, secret projects, typical skeptic podcastArkheim Contact Info:Youtube.com/@DisclosureKnownPatreon.com/ArkheimRa💰 IF this helps your journey leave a tip and support the mission, or to donate for a readings shows:PayPal: www.paypal.me/typicalskepticmediaCashApp: kalil1121Venmo: @robert-kalilBuy Me a Coffee: www.buymeacoffee.com/typicalskeptic🎥 Watch & Follow:Rumble: www.rumble.com/typicalskepticNew YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/@truthseeker5197🎙 Listen to the Podcast:Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/podcast/typical-skeptic-podcast--5897400Spotify: Typical Skeptic Podcast on SpotifyApple Podcasts: Typical Skeptic Podcast on AppleAmazon Music: Typical Skeptic Podcast on Amazon📲 Follow on Social Media:Instagram: kalilrobertx; robertkalil1121facebook: robert.kalil.7Typical Skeptic Podcast Store: tinyurl.com/Typical-Skeptic-Podcast-Merch (Use code: earlybird for 15% off)🎟 Affiliate Discounts:Shop Total Life Changes Weight loss and Detox Coffee and Tea!!https://totallifechanges.com/pages/join?pws=robkalil🛍️ Brian Tseng the SolarBeehttps://07074753.acnibo.com/us-en/services07074753.acnibo.comShop Brian's storefront for better healthcare, home security/smart home optimization (great for capturing cryptids on camera!), Identity Theft Protection and moreI get a small commission when you sign up for streamyard🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍 https://streamyard.com/pal/d/5138589455745024🛍️ Happy Hippo. Use code: SKEPTIC for 15% percent off https://tinyurl.com/Happy-Hippo-Affiliate🛍️ Shamanitas. Use code: 16SKEPTICS at checkout. https://shamanitas.org - Alchemized Amanita Spray with kava mixes, Mistletoe, Blue lotus and Monoatomic Gold🛍️ Minnesota Nice Ethnobotanicals. Use code: TYPICALSKEPTICP for 10% off at checkout. https://mn-nice-ethnobotanicals.com/?ref=kz9qe0iv Variety of products from Amanita to kava, kanna, Blue Lotus, Dream Herb🛍️ Fresh Mouth Club. Use code: UFO for discount at checkout https://www.freshmouthclub.com/index.cfm?id=778753 Nano Silver Toothpaste, Reverse Osmosis Water🛍️ Cosmic Nootropic. Use code: SKEPTIC777 at checkout.https://cosmicnootropic.com/?coupon-code=374Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/typical-skeptic-podcast--5897400/support.
--------
1:42:46
The Pleiadian Child Returns: Soma Arah Live Readings & Disclosure – TSP #1922
🔮 Episode #1922 – SOMA ARAH (Carol Noonan)🗓️ Today at 4 PM Eastern🎙️ Topic: Pleiadian Messages & Psychic Readings📺 Typical Skeptic Podcast✨ Carol Noonan, aka Soma Arah, returns to share Pleiadian insights, spiritual guidance, and live intuitive readings. A lifelong contactee and author of The Pleiadian Child, she taps into galactic energies to help awaken the starseed soul within.🔗 https://somaarah.love🔮 Psychic Readings • Starseeds • Pleiadian Contact • Galactic Downloads📌 Hashtags:#SomaArah #CarolNoonan #PleiadianMessages #PsychicReadings #Starseeds #GalacticWisdom #ThePleiadianChild #Lightworkers #Disclosure #TypicalSkepticPodcastIntro:In this episode of the Typical Skeptic Podcast, I welcome back Carol Noonan, also known as Soma Arah, the author of The Pleiadian Child. Carol is a multidimensional psychic, Pleiadian contactee, and healer who brings through divine galactic messages and readings to help awaken humanity. Join us as we dive into live psychic readings, Pleiadian insights, and her experiences as a starseed soul navigating Earth’s hidden truths.Bio:Carol Noonan, also known as Soma Arah, is a lifelong experiencer, psychic, healer, and the author of The Pleiadian Child. Her work focuses on awakening the divine feminine and helping humanity reconnect to higher realms through channeled wisdom from the Pleiadians. Carol offers healing sessions, intuitive readings, and spiritual guidance for those on the starseed and lightworker path.Hashtags:#CarolNoonan #SomaArah #PleiadianChild #PsychicReadings #Starseeds #Disclosure #GalacticWisdom #Lightworkers #TypicalSkepticPodcast #LiveReadingsTags:Carol Noonan, Soma Arah, Pleiadian Child, psychic medium, live psychic readings, UFO contact, starseeds, typical skeptic podcast, Robert Kalil, galactic healing, Pleiadian wisdom💰 IF this helps your journey leave a tip and support the mission, or to donate for a readings shows:PayPal: www.paypal.me/typicalskepticmediaCashApp: kalil1121Venmo: @robert-kalilBuy Me a Coffee: www.buymeacoffee.com/typicalskeptic🎥 Watch & Follow:Rumble: www.rumble.com/typicalskepticNew YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/@truthseeker5197🎙 Listen to the Podcast:Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/podcast/typical-skeptic-podcast--5897400Spotify: Typical Skeptic Podcast on SpotifyApple Podcasts: Typical Skeptic Podcast on AppleAmazon Music: Typical Skeptic Podcast on Amazon📲 Follow on Social Media:Instagram: kalilrobertx; robertkalil1121facebook: robert.kalil.7Typical Skeptic Podcast Store: tinyurl.com/Typical-Skeptic-Podcast-Merch (Use code: earlybird for 15% off)🎟 Affiliate Discounts:Shop Total Life Changes Weight loss and Detox Coffee and Tea!!https://totallifechanges.com/pages/join?pws=robkalil🛍️ Brian Tseng the SolarBeehttps://07074753.acnibo.com/us-en/services07074753.acnibo.comShop Brian's storefront for better healthcare, home security/smart home optimization (great for capturing cryptids on camera!), Identity Theft Protection and moreI get a small commission when you sign up for streamyard🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍 https://streamyard.com/pal/d/5138589455745024🛍️ Happy Hippo. Use code: SKEPTIC for 15% percent off https://tinyurl.com/Happy-Hippo-Affiliate🛍️ Shamanitas. Use code: 16SKEPTICS at checkout. https://shamanitas.org - Alchemized Amanita Spray with kava mixes, Mistletoe, Blue lotus and Monoatomic Gold🛍️ Minnesota Nice Ethnobotanicals. Use code: TYPICALSKEPTICP for 10% off at checkout. https://mn-nice-ethnobotanicals.com/?ref=kz9qe0iv Variety of products from Amanita to kava, kanna, Blue Lotus, Dream Herb🛍️ Fresh Mouth Club. Use code: UFO for discount at checkout https://www.freshmouthclub.com/index.cfm?id=778753 Nano Silver Toothpaste, Reverse Osmosis Water🛍️ Cosmic Nootropic. Use code: SKEPTIC777 at checkout.https://cosmicnootropic.com/?coupon-code=374Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/typical-skeptic-podcast--5897400/support.
--------
1:06:26
Psychic Downloads & Star Family Wisdom with Solreta Antaria – Typical Skeptic - Ep. 1921
#SolretaAntaria #TypicalSkepticPodcast #GalacticWisdom #AuraReadings #ETContact #StarseedAwakening #PsychicDownloads #SoulAlchemy #UFOCommunity #SpiritualAwakening #CosmicIntelligence #ConsciousnessShift #HighVibrationLiving #SoulMission #TarotReading #EnergyHealing #StarseedsUniteBIOSolreta Antaria is an internationally recognized galactic intuitive, aura reader, and clairvoyant. With a lifelong connection to higher dimensional beings, Solreta channels messages from loving ET races, star family, and interdimensional guides. Her unique sessions often include tarot, clairvoyant insight, and beautiful aura drawings that reveal information about the soul’s path and mission. She has been featured on major media outlets and global conferences discussing psychic phenomena, extraterrestrial contact, and multidimensional healing.Solreta is also the founder of Soul Alchemy Potions — a collection of intentional teas and vibrational remedies designed to harmonize mind, body, and spirit.INTRO (on-air version)Welcome back to the Typical Skeptic Podcast. Tonight, I’m joined by the incredible Solreta Antaria — a galactic intuitive, psychic, and aura reader who’s been connecting with interdimensional beings since childhood. Solreta helps others align with their soul mission through psychic insight, tarot, aura drawings, and cosmic downloads. We’ll also be talking about her creation, Soul Alchemy Potions, and how intentional plant medicine can elevate our vibration and assist with healing. Strap in — this one’s going to take us into the stars.Check out Solreta's Website at:www.Solreta.comwww.soulalchemypotions.comTAGS (for YouTube or Rumble)Solreta Antaria, Typical Skeptic Podcast, Galactic Psychic, Aura Reader, Soul Alchemy Potions, Multidimensional Channel, ET Contact, Starseed Activation, UFO Disclosure, Energy Healing, Clairvoyant, Tarot Reading, Cosmic Downloads, Spiritual Awakening, UFOs, Star Beings, Frequency Healing, Consciousness, Ascension, Live ReadingsDisclaimer:The views and opinions expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the platform we are on. This content is for educational and entertainment purposes only and is not intended as medical or psychological advice. Always use your own discernment. This program may contain references to spiritual practices, alternative health concepts, and metaphysical topics that are not FDA-approved or scientifically validated. Viewer discretion is advised.💰 IF this helps your journey leave a tip and support the mission, or to donate for a readings shows:PayPal: www.paypal.me/typicalskepticmediaCashApp: kalil1121Venmo: @robert-kalilBuy Me a Coffee: www.buymeacoffee.com/typicalskeptic🎥 Watch & Follow:Rumble: www.rumble.com/typicalskepticNew YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/@truthseeker5197🎙 Listen to the Podcast:Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/podcast/typical-skeptic-podcast--5897400Spotify: Typical Skeptic Podcast on SpotifyApple Podcasts: Typical Skeptic Podcast on AppleAmazon Music: Typical Skeptic Podcast on Amazon📲 Follow on Social Media:Instagram: kalilrobertx; robertkalil1121facebook: robert.kalil.7Typical Skeptic Podcast Store: tinyurl.com/Typical-Skeptic-Podcast-Merch (Use code: earlybird for 15% off)🎟 Affiliate Discounts:Shop Total Life Changes Weight loss and Detox Coffee and Tea!!https://totallifechanges.com/pages/join?pws=robkalil🛍️ Brian Tseng the SolarBeehttps://07074753.acnibo.com/us-en/services07074753.acnibo.comShop Brian's storefront for better healthcare, home security/smart home optimization (great for capturing cryptids on camera!), Identity Theft Protection and more!I get a small commission when you sign up for streamyard🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍 https://streamyard.com/pal/d/5138589455745024🛍️ Happy Hippo. Use code: SKEPTIC for 15% percent off https://tinyurl.com/Happy-Hippo-Affiliate🛍️ Shamanitas. Use code: 16SKEPTICS at checkout. https://shamanitas.org - Alchemized Amanita Spray with kava mixes, Mistletoe, Blue lotus and Monoatomic Gold🛍️ Minnesota Nice Ethnobotanicals. Use code: TYPICALSKEPTICP for 10% off at checkout. https://mn-nice-ethnobotanicals.com/?ref=kz9qe0iv Variety of products from Amanita to kava, kanna, Blue Lotus, Dream Herb🛍️ Fresh Mouth Club. Use code: UFO for discount at checkout https://www.freshmouthclub.com/index.cfm?id=778753 Nano Silver Toothpaste, Reverse Osmosis Water🛍️ Cosmic Nootropic. Use code: SKEPTIC777 at checkout.https://cosmicnootropic.com/?coupon-code=374Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/typical-skeptic-podcast--5897400/support.
--------
1:23:48
Unlocking Source Codes: David Starr & Franchesca Rose on the Soul’s Divine Blueprint - TSP # 1918
BIO:David Starr is a mystic, author, and consciousness guide. His teachings focus on helping humanity awaken their divine DNA and activate multidimensional awareness. He channels higher guidance and works with metaphysical laws to restore balance in mind, body, and soul.Franchesca Rose is a healer, intuitive, and spiritual educator who specializes in quantum embodiment and inner alchemy. She co-authored Your Higher Power alongside David Starr, sharing techniques for soul remembrance, sacred union with Source, and timeline healing.Together, they offer profound transmissions meant to realign the soul with its original divine purpose.INTRO (to read live):Today on the Typical Skeptic Podcast — I’m joined by David Starr and Franchesca Rose, co-authors of Your Higher Power. In this powerful conversation, we’ll explore how to unlock your divine potential, reawaken your multidimensional self, and embrace your soul's true purpose in this ascension window. If you're ready to reclaim your sovereignty and spiritual gifts — you’re not going to want to miss this one.SHOW DESCRIPTION (for YouTube, Rumble, etc.):In Episode 1918 of the Typical Skeptic Podcast, I’m joined by mystic author David Starr and intuitive guide Franchesca Rose, co-authors of the groundbreaking esoteric book Your Higher Power. Together we explore the awakening of the omniversal self, divine embodiment, quantum remembrance, and healing through Source Light.Topics include:The soul's return to Source frequencyActivating spiritual gifts in the NOW timelineTimeline jumping and clearing distortionDivine masculine and feminine integrationEsoteric truths about consciousness, purpose, and planetary ascensionDon’t miss this powerful conversation and activation.DISCLAIMER:The views and opinions expressed by guests on the Typical Skeptic Podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the host. This content is for entertainment, educational, and informational purposes only and should not be considered professional or medical advice. Viewer discretion is advised.HASHTAGS:#DavidStarr #FranchescaRose #YourHigherPower #Ascension #EsotericWisdom #ConsciousnessShift #LightCodes #Starseeds #Awakening #SpiritualGifts #QuantumHealing #TypicalSkepticPodcastTAGS (for YouTube/SEO):David Starr, Franchesca Rose, Your Higher Power book, esoteric authors, spiritual activation, soul purpose, spiritual gifts, divine consciousness, awakening humanity, ascension teachings, podcast esoteric, Typical Skeptic Podcast, Rob Kalil, multidimensional healing, quantum soulDavid's Website:https://theunlimitedseries.podia.com/Franchesca Rose:https://www.francescaeatsroses.com/💰 IF this helps your journey leave a tip and support the mission, or to donate for a readings shows:PayPal: www.paypal.me/typicalskepticmediaCashApp: kalil1121Venmo: @robert-kalilBuy Me a Coffee: www.buymeacoffee.com/typicalskeptic🎥 Watch & Follow:Rumble: www.rumble.com/typicalskepticNew YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/@truthseeker5197🎙 Listen to the Podcast:Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/podcast/typical-skeptic-podcast--5897400Spotify: Typical Skeptic Podcast on SpotifyApple Podcasts: Typical Skeptic Podcast on AppleAmazon Music: Typical Skeptic Podcast on Amazon📲 Follow on Social Media:Instagram: kalilrobertx; robertkalil1121facebook: robert.kalil.7Typical Skeptic Podcast Store: tinyurl.com/Typical-Skeptic-Podcast-Merch (Use code: earlybird for 15% off)🎟 Affiliate Discounts:Shop Total Life Changes Weight loss and Detox Coffee and Tea!!https://totallifechanges.com/pages/join?pws=robkalil🛍️ Brian Tseng the SolarBeehttps://07074753.acnibo.com/us-en/services07074753.acnibo.comShop Brian's storefront for better healthcare, home security/smart home optimization (great for capturing cryptids on camera!), Identity Theft Protection and more!🛍️ Happy Hippo. Use code: SKEPTIC for 15% percent off https://tinyurl.com/Happy-Hippo-Affiliate🛍️ Shamanitas. Use code: 16SKEPTICS at checkout. https://shamanitas.org - Alchemized Amanita Spray with kava mixes, Mistletoe, Blue lotus and Monoatomic Gold🛍️ Minnesota Nice Ethnobotanicals. Use code: TYPICALSKEPTICP for 10% off at checkout. https://mn-nice-ethnobotanicals.com/?ref=kz9qe0iv Variety of products from Amanita to kava, kanna, Blue Lotus, Dream Herb🛍️ Fresh Mouth Club. Use code: UFO for discount at checkout https://www.freshmouthclub.com/index.cfm?id=778753 Nano Silver Toothpaste, Reverse Osmosis Water🛍️ Cosmic Nootropic. Use code: SKEPTIC777 at checkout.https://cosmicnootropic.com/?coupon-code=374I get a small commission when you sign up for streamyard🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍 https://streamyard.com/pal/d/5138Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/typical-skeptic-podcast--5897400/support.
#TypicalSkepticPodcast #PsychicMedium #EnergyClearing #GalacticHistory #EntityRemoval #SoulMission #PastLives #Channeling #RemoteViewing #AscensionJourney #StayFringe #Ascension #AncientTechnology #Lightworker #DisclosureCommunity #ConsciousnessRising #StayFringe #SSPExperiencer #GalacticHealing #MultidimensionalSelf #LightLanguage # #SpiritualAwakening #StarseedMission #EnergyIntuitive #CosmicDisclosure#SecretSpaceProgram #SSPExperiencer #GalacticHealing #MultidimensionalSelf #LightLanguage #AnomalousTrauma #SpiritualAwakening #StarseedMission #TypicalSkepticPodcast #EnergyIntuitive #CosmicDisclosure #UFO #alien #extraterrestrial #RemoteViewing #targetedIndividual⚠️ DISCLAIMER:The views and opinions expressed by the guest are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Typical Skeptic Podcast or this platform. This content is for educational and entertainment purposes only. Always do your own research and use discernment when exploring controversial topics.This is not medical advice and is not intended to treat any condition.Again THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE.Guests in this Podcast Contact Information:Phil BarrowKristy Mae WixonAudrey WaltersBeth Noyes Douglas BrownAndrea Martin Trey HudsonVincent DockstaderAngel SongParanormal 411Missy HillThird Eye TribeTilly TreadwellBenton RyerRodicaAnthony AnzalduaChristopher and Joanna JacobsMiss Amy LoiselChloe AngelicMoonShadow.💰 IF this helps your journey leave a tip and support the mission, or to donate for a readings shows:PayPal: www.paypal.me/typicalskepticmediaCashApp: kalil1121Venmo: @robert-kalilBuy Me a Coffee: www.buymeacoffee.com/typicalskeptic🎥 Watch & Follow:Rumble: www.rumble.com/typicalskepticNew YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/@truthseeker5197🎙 Listen to the Podcast:Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/podcast/typical-skeptic-podcast--5897400Spotify: Typical Skeptic Podcast on SpotifyApple Podcasts: Typical Skeptic Podcast on AppleAmazon Music: Typical Skeptic Podcast on Amazon📲 Follow on Social Media:Instagram: kalilrobertx; robertkalil1121facebook: robert.kalil.7Typical Skeptic Podcast Store: tinyurl.com/Typical-Skeptic-Podcast-Merch (Use code: earlybird for 15% off)🎟 Affiliate Discounts:Shop Total Life Changes Weight loss and Detox Coffee and Tea!!https://totallifechanges.com/pages/join?pws=robkalil🛍️ Brian Tseng the SolarBeehttps://07074753.acnibo.com/us-en/services07074753.acnibo.comShop Brian's storefront for better healthcare, home security/smart home optimization (great for capturing cryptids on camera!), Identity Theft Protection and#TypicalSkepticPodcast #PsychicMedium #EnergyClearing #GalacticHistory #EntityRemoval #SoulMission #PastLives #Channeling #RemoteViewing #AscensionJourney #StayFringe #Ascension #AncientTechnology #IndianaJonesVi #Lightworker #DisclosureCommunity #ConsciousnessRising #StayFringe #SSPExperiencer #GalacticHealing #MultidimensionalSelf #LightLanguage #AnomalousTrauma #SpiritualAwakening #StarseedMission #TypicalSkepticPodcast #EnergyIntuitive #disclosure #CosmicDisclosure🛍️ Happy Hippo. Use code: SKEPTIC for 15% percent off https://tinyurl.com/Happy-Hippo-Affiliate🛍️ Shamanitas. Use code: 16SKEPTICS at checkout. https://shamanitas.org - Alchemized Amanita Spray with kava mixes, Mistletoe, Blue lotus and Monoatomic Gold🛍️ Minnesota Nice Ethnobotanicals. Use code: TYPICALSKEPTICP for 10% off at checkout. https://mn-nice-ethnobotanicals.com/?ref=kz9qe0iv Variety of products from Amanita to kava, kanna, Blue Lotus, Dream Herb🛍️ Fresh Mouth Club. Use code: UFO for discount at checkout https://www.freshmouthclub.com/index.cfm?id=778753 Nano Silver Toothpaste, Reverse Osmosis Water🛍️ Cosmic Nootropic. Use code: SKEPTIC777 at checkout.https://cosmicnootropic.com/?coupon-code=374Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/typical-skeptic-podcast--5897400/support.
Secret Space, Black Ops, Milab, Targeted Individuals, Extraterrestrial, Interdimensional, Alien Abduction, Paranormal, UFO's, Out of body experiences, Near Death Experiences, Anunnaki, Alternative Ancient History, Conspiracy, extraterrestrial encounter, cryptids, bigfoot, dogman, spirituality, consciousness, Esoteric, Occult, Wicca, Witchcraft, Simulation Theory, Mandela Effect, Reincarnation, Soul Trap, Holographic Universe, Ancient Cuneiform/Sumerian, Anunnaki, Pyramids, Alternative Ancient History, Atlantis, Lemuria, Finding Truth, No Censorship, secret space program, Is Reality an Illusion, ultraterrestrial, UFO Sighting, ET Contact, Underground Bases, Frequency, Rife Frequency, Health Modalities, Conspiracy, The Nature of Reality, Energy Healing, Channeling, Reptilians, Solar Warden, Nacht Waffen, Pleiadians, Mantids, Starseeds, Lightworkers, Indigo's, A place for Lost Souls...Support the Podcastpaypal.me/typicalskepticmediaCashapp $Kalil1121 Venmo @Robert-Kalilbuymeacoffee.com/typicalskepticBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/typical-skeptic-podcast--5897400/support.