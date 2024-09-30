Powered by RND
Hangar Talk - An Aviation Podcast

AOPA
Every other week the experts at AOPA bring you up to speed on all things flying.
LeisureAviation

Available Episodes

  • Episode 215: Thankful for aviation; Univair's Jim Dyer
    Hear vintage aviation parts and supply champion Jim Dyer of Univair talk about keeping the classics flying. Plus, Ian and David share why they are thankful for aviation and then discuss BasicMed expansion, the latest McSpadden ASI report showing safety improvements; more DPEs to the rescue; a tenth anniversary for the AOPA High School Aviation STEM Symposium; and how new DJI drones may hit a roadblock.
    35:12
  • Episode 214: Flying the Rockies for hops; Lycoming con-rod AD
    Denver-based FlyteCo Brewery owner and flight instructor Eric Serani leads a flight across the Rockies in search of the freshest hops; plus Ian and David help explain what the recent Lycoming con-rod AD means for you, discuss the latest unleaded fuel update, a Gamebird firefighter, a deadly helicopter crash, and sales rumors for Boeing's Jeppesen/ForeFlight division.
    44:27
  • Episode 213: Unlikely friends, airplane owners, and CFI candidates Anita and Ava
    Airplane owners and CFI candidates Anita Ammon and Ava Trate struck up a friendship while mentoring each other to complete their flight instructor credentials. Plus, Ian and David put AOPA ePilot's 25th anniversary in perspective, explain the A&P Moss interpretation, a reduction in fees at Signature FBOs, new FAA regs for eVTOL pilots, GAMI G100 in California, and cattle waste that might one day power aircraft (and that's no b.s.).
    42:27
  • Episode 212: Living in a DC-6: Jon Kotwicki
    Alaska flight school owner Jon Kotwicki houses students in retired Douglas DC-6 and DC-9 aircraft for an immersive Last Frontier training experience. Plus, Ian and David discuss what the removal of CFI expirations means for you, a passenger lands a King Air, ATC Archie Award heroics, threats to Cleveland's Burke Lakefront Airport, and a Bahamas travel advisory.
    47:02
  • Episode 211: Fly Baby owner Scott Hinton loses a wing in-flight
    Elizabeth City, NC, airport manager and Fly Baby owner Scott Hinton lost a wing in-flight and lived to tell about it. Plus, commentary on a new proposed Piper PA-28/32 wing AD, A&P maintenance changes, AOPA's new boss, Swift 100R fuel, and NOAA retiring hurricane hunters' Kermit and Miss Piggy.
    1:01:11

About Hangar Talk - An Aviation Podcast

Every other week the experts at AOPA bring you up to speed on all things flying.
