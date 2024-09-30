Hangar Talk - An Aviation Podcast

Episode 213: Unlikely friends, airplane owners, and CFI candidates Anita and Ava

Airplane owners and CFI candidates Anita Ammon and Ava Trate struck up a friendship while mentoring each other to complete their flight instructor credentials. Plus, Ian and David put AOPA ePilot's 25th anniversary in perspective, explain the A&P Moss interpretation, a reduction in fees at Signature FBOs, new FAA regs for eVTOL pilots, GAMI G100 in California, and cattle waste that might one day power aircraft (and that's no b.s.).