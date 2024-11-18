Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsLeisureThe Exploring Series
Listen to The Exploring Series in the App
Listen to The Exploring Series in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Exploring Series

Podcast The Exploring Series
ManggMangg
Lore, mythology, and history summaries in easy to understand and easy to digest formats. The series aren't totally comprehensive, but they provide a great sprin...
More
Leisure

Available Episodes

5 of 451
  • Exploring the SCP Foundation: SCP-8066: Phobophobia: The Only Thing to Fear
    https://scp-wiki.wikidot.com/scp-8066 Written by: MontagueETC Support the Patreon to see Exploring videos early and vote on new ones!: http://bit.ly/1U9QkPh Join the Discord!: https://discord.gg/beRYZgbbgP Support the Series with official Merch!: https://t.co/aH0HApXp7v Follow me on Twitter for updates!: https://twitter.com/TES_Mangg Listen on Podcasts: https://anchor.fm/theexploringseries Exploring SCP Foundation Playlist: https://bit.ly/2whu8NA Exploring Dungeons and Dragons Playlist: https://bit.ly/348IZZu Exploring Warhammer 40k Playlist: https://bit.ly/2DoFZgu Exploring Celtic Mythology Playlist: https://bit.ly/2rTuHLm Exploring Norse Mythology Playlist: http://bit.ly/2EAHTda Exploring Elder Scrolls Playlist: http://bit.ly/2fgqQoY Exploring Star Wars Playlist: http://bit.ly/2lNtlN0 Exploring Middle-Earth Playlist: http://bit.ly/2cGNcty Exploring the Cthulhu Mythos Playlist: http://bit.ly/25OI9jY Exploring History Playlist: https://bit.ly/2w7XMqM Video Game Stories Playlist: https://bit.ly/3hhgbqK My Gaming Channel: youtube.com/user/ManggsLPs Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=moV6bDwAEs0 Content relating to the SCP Foundation, including the SCP Foundation logo, is licensed under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0 and all concepts originate from http://www.scp-wiki.net and its authors. This video, being derived from this content, is hereby also released under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/theexploringseries/support
    --------  
    34:30
  • Exploring the SCP Foundation: Bear SCPs
    https://scp-wiki.wikidot.com/scp-1313 Written by: MaliceAforethought https://scp-wiki.wikidot.com/scp-2875 Written by: djkaktus https://scp-wiki.wikidot.com/scp-2091 Written by: Decibelles https://scp-wiki.wikidot.com/scp-5464 Written by: Ralliston https://scp-wiki.wikidot.com/scp-6326 Written by: Raddagher Support the Patreon to see Exploring videos early and vote on new ones!: http://bit.ly/1U9QkPh Join the Discord!: https://discord.gg/beRYZgbbgP Support the Series with official Merch!: https://t.co/aH0HApXp7v Follow me on Twitter for updates!: https://twitter.com/TES_Mangg Listen on Podcasts: https://anchor.fm/theexploringseries Exploring SCP Foundation Playlist: https://bit.ly/2whu8NA Exploring Dungeons and Dragons Playlist: https://bit.ly/348IZZu Exploring Warhammer 40k Playlist: https://bit.ly/2DoFZgu Exploring Celtic Mythology Playlist: https://bit.ly/2rTuHLm Exploring Norse Mythology Playlist: http://bit.ly/2EAHTda Exploring Elder Scrolls Playlist: http://bit.ly/2fgqQoY Exploring Star Wars Playlist: http://bit.ly/2lNtlN0 Exploring Middle-Earth Playlist: http://bit.ly/2cGNcty Exploring the Cthulhu Mythos Playlist: http://bit.ly/25OI9jY Exploring History Playlist: https://bit.ly/2w7XMqM Video Game Stories Playlist: https://bit.ly/3hhgbqK My Gaming Channel: youtube.com/user/ManggsLPs Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSycGYpepMA Content relating to the SCP Foundation, including the SCP Foundation logo, is licensed under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0 and all concepts originate from http://www.scp-wiki.net and its authors. This video, being derived from this content, is hereby also released under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/theexploringseries/support
    --------  
    38:24
  • The Thing on the Doorstep by H.P. Lovecraft (Audiobook)
    https://www.hplovecraft.com/writings/texts/fiction/td.aspx Support the Patreon to see Exploring videos early and vote on new ones!: http://bit.ly/1U9QkPh Join the Discord!: https://discord.gg/beRYZgbbgP Support the Series with official Merch!: https://t.co/aH0HApXp7v Follow me on Twitter for updates!: https://twitter.com/TES_Mangg Listen on Podcasts: https://anchor.fm/theexploringseries Exploring SCP Foundation Playlist: https://bit.ly/2whu8NA Exploring Dungeons and Dragons Playlist: https://bit.ly/348IZZu Exploring Warhammer 40k Playlist: https://bit.ly/2DoFZgu Exploring Celtic Mythology Playlist: https://bit.ly/2rTuHLm Exploring Norse Mythology Playlist: http://bit.ly/2EAHTda Exploring Elder Scrolls Playlist: http://bit.ly/2fgqQoY Exploring Star Wars Playlist: http://bit.ly/2lNtlN0 Exploring Middle-Earth Playlist: http://bit.ly/2cGNcty Exploring the Cthulhu Mythos Playlist: http://bit.ly/25OI9jY Exploring History Playlist: https://bit.ly/2w7XMqM Video Game Stories Playlist: https://bit.ly/3hhgbqK My Gaming Channel: youtube.com/user/ManggsLPs Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOi9gjoylas --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/theexploringseries/support
    --------  
    1:18:52
  • Exploring Horror Movies: Pontypool
    Support the Patreon to see Exploring videos early and vote on new ones!: http://bit.ly/1U9QkPh Join the Discord!: https://discord.gg/beRYZgbbgP Support the Series with official Merch!: https://t.co/aH0HApXp7v Follow me on Twitter for updates!: https://twitter.com/TES_Mangg Listen on Podcasts: https://anchor.fm/theexploringseries Exploring SCP Foundation Playlist: https://bit.ly/2whu8NA Exploring Dungeons and Dragons Playlist: https://bit.ly/348IZZu Exploring Warhammer 40k Playlist: https://bit.ly/2DoFZgu Exploring Celtic Mythology Playlist: https://bit.ly/2rTuHLm Exploring Norse Mythology Playlist: http://bit.ly/2EAHTda Exploring Elder Scrolls Playlist: http://bit.ly/2fgqQoY Exploring Star Wars Playlist: http://bit.ly/2lNtlN0 Exploring Middle-Earth Playlist: http://bit.ly/2cGNcty Exploring the Cthulhu Mythos Playlist: http://bit.ly/25OI9jY Exploring History Playlist: https://bit.ly/2w7XMqM Video Game Stories Playlist: https://bit.ly/3hhgbqK My Gaming Channel: youtube.com/user/ManggsLPs Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3dtfiydUtk --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/theexploringseries/support
    --------  
    30:12
  • Exploring Horror Movies: Lake Mungo
    Watch on Amazon (Affiliate Link): https://amzn.to/4dSZvl9 Support the Patreon to see Exploring videos early and vote on new ones!: http://bit.ly/1U9QkPh Join the Discord!: https://discord.gg/beRYZgbbgP Support the Series with official Merch!: https://t.co/aH0HApXp7v Follow me on Twitter for updates!: https://twitter.com/TES_Mangg Listen on Podcasts: https://anchor.fm/theexploringseries Exploring SCP Foundation Playlist: https://bit.ly/2whu8NA Exploring Dungeons and Dragons Playlist: https://bit.ly/348IZZu Exploring Warhammer 40k Playlist: https://bit.ly/2DoFZgu Exploring Celtic Mythology Playlist: https://bit.ly/2rTuHLm Exploring Norse Mythology Playlist: http://bit.ly/2EAHTda Exploring Elder Scrolls Playlist: http://bit.ly/2fgqQoY Exploring Star Wars Playlist: http://bit.ly/2lNtlN0 Exploring Middle-Earth Playlist: http://bit.ly/2cGNcty Exploring the Cthulhu Mythos Playlist: http://bit.ly/25OI9jY Exploring History Playlist: https://bit.ly/2w7XMqM Video Game Stories Playlist: https://bit.ly/3hhgbqK My Gaming Channel: youtube.com/user/ManggsLPs Alternative Lake Mungo Poster by: Agustin R. Michel: https://alternativemovieposters.com/amp/lake-mungo-by-agustin-r-michel/ Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2NBRmDJi5A --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/theexploringseries/support
    --------  
    25:01

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About The Exploring Series

Lore, mythology, and history summaries in easy to understand and easy to digest formats. The series aren't totally comprehensive, but they provide a great springboard for someone just dipping their toes into a new franchise or topic. So far, I've covered the Cthulhu Mythos, Middle-earth, Star Wars, The Elder Scrolls, Norse Mythology, Celtic Mythology, the SCP Universe, and Warhammer 40k, but I hope to continue doing this for many years. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/theexploringseries/support
Podcast website

Listen to The Exploring Series, Duck Call Room and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:08:32 AM