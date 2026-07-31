On this week’s episode of AvTalk, we’re headed to Farnborough for an inside look at how the airshow comes together. From state of the art aircraft tracking technology to making sure all of the toilets are working, Farnborough International director of operations Ben Gleenson explains what it takes to make sure the biannual airshow goes […]



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