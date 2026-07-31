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359 episodes
- On this episode of AvTalk, we speak with Xavier Pepin, the captain of the Airbus 24 hour, 24 minute Airbus A350-1000ULR flight from Melbourne to Toulouse. We talk about flight planning, crew resource management, fatigue and rest, and what’s next for the A350-1000ULR flight test program. Also on this week’s episode, highlights from EAA Airventure […]
The post AvTalk Episode 381: Xavier Pepin, Ultra Long Range Pilot appeared first on Flightradar24 Blog.
- It’s episode 380, so the Airbus A380 is most certainly on the agenda. But first we’re checking in on the orders placed at this year’s Farnborough Airshow. Sir Tim Clark opines on the proper use of early build Boeing 777X frames. Then we get to learn about the important mission for Airbus’ A380 Flight Lab. […]
The post AvTalk Episode 380: A Whale of a time appeared first on Flightradar24 Blog.
- On this week’s episode of AvTalk, a Ryanair (Malta Air) 737-800 suffers an uncontained engine failure after departing Thessaloniki, Greece, resulting in a shattered cabin window and a passenger partially sucked out of the cabin. We discuss the specifics on this accident and its similarities with Southwest 1380. German investigators release their preliminary report on […]
The post AvTalk Episode 379: This feels eerily similar appeared first on Flightradar24 Blog.
- On this week’s episode of AvTalk, we’re headed to Farnborough for an inside look at how the airshow comes together. From state of the art aircraft tracking technology to making sure all of the toilets are working, Farnborough International director of operations Ben Gleenson explains what it takes to make sure the biannual airshow goes […]
The post AvTalk Episode 378: How the Farnborough Airshow comes together appeared first on Flightradar24 Blog.
- On this week’s episode of AvTalk, a pair of powerful earthquakes cause widespread damage and significant loss of life in Venezuela. We look at how aid is reaching the country and the impacts on commercial aviation. A low pass at Horseshoe Bay by a 777 is under investigation by the FAA. After a small aircraft […]
The post AvTalk Episode 377: About that low, low pass by the 777 appeared first on Flightradar24 Blog.
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About AvTalk - Aviation Podcast
An aviation podcast from Flightradar24, the world’s most popular flight tracking service.Podcast website
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