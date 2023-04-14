An aviation podcast from Flightradar24, the world’s most popular flight tracking service. More
AvTalk Episode 214: Covered in bees!
On this week’s episode of AvTalk, a swarm of bees delays a Delta flight to Atlanta. Go First declares bankruptcy and places the blame at Pratt and Whitney’s feet. And Ian wants to drive ZeroAvia’s HyperTruck. Covered in bees! An Atlanta-bound Delta Air Lines A320 was delayed in Houston thanks to a swarm of bees […]
5/5/2023
43:02
AvTalk Episode 213: Mo’ Engines, Mo’ Problems
On this episode of AvTalk, Boeing reports its first quarter results, more airlines are grounding Pratt and Whitney GTF-powered aircraft awaiting engine repair and overhaul, and a leaking lavatory jams a Delta 767’s flight controls. FAA unveils safety review panel The FAA has created an independent safety review panel to study ways to “enhance safety […]
4/28/2023
44:52
AvTalk Episode 212: A non-standard manufacturing process
On this episode of AvTalk, Boeing stops deliveries of most 737 MAX due to a “non-standard manufacturing process” on the fuselage-vertical fin joint. Sudanese airspace is closed after renewed fighting. And some former Polar Air Cargo executives and suppliers could be facing lengthy prison sentences. Sudan airspace closed, aircraft destroyed Multiple civilian aircraft were destroyed […]
4/21/2023
40:43
AvTalk Episode 211: It’s volcano time
On this episode of AvTalk, Sheveluch is disrupting flights. The volcano causing problems this time isn’t as bad (yet) and isn’t nearly as hard to pronounce as Eyjafjallajökull. Airbus and Boeing report their first quarter delivery numbers and Aeroflot leans on Iran’s sanctions-busting experience for maintenance. Sheveluch volcano erupts in Russia Ash from the Sheveluch […]
4/14/2023
38:56
AvTalk Episode 210: Passing the Medium Flocking Bird Test
On this episode of AvTalk, a Dutch court halts plans to cull flights in Amsterdam, a SkyUp Airlines 737 escapes Ukraine, and the FAA has finally issued new certification guidelines for engine encounters with “medium flocking birds.” Dutch court halts flight cuts in Amsterdam A Dutch court ruled this week that cuts imposed by Schiphol […]
