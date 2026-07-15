Captain John Doe: Anonymous Aviation Stories

Mindy & Kevin share anonymous aviation stories! In this episode they hear how a flight was canceled from Vegas back to California, so they hopped in a rental car and made the drive…. unfortunately the listeners wife gets car sick and barfed many times along the route. They hear a how sometimes you may get paired with a bad instructor, this instructor knowingly took off overweight with four people in a C182 and barely cleared the buildings at the end of the runway, when they landing the instructor said… but did you die. Finally they were asked advice on how a later in life mom can get over her anxiety of flying solo.

Want to submit an anonymous story to our show? Head to www.captainjohndoe.com & send us all the juicy details!



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Listen in to Captain John Doe, the podcast where pilots, passengers, and aviation pros share their most unforgettable stories - completely anonymously. From cockpit confessions to air traffic absurdities, we read and react to real listener submissions and the best of aviation Reddit every Wednesday.



No names. No tail numbers.



Just the raw, ridiculous, and real side of flying.