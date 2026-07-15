Captain John Doe: Anonymous Aviation Stories

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54 episodes
#52 - Mindy Bought A Flight School, I Gave My Examiner a ZYN, Red Flags At A Flight School07/15/2026 | 1h 9 mins.Mindy & Kevin share anonymous aviation stories! In this episode they talk about how Mindy bought North Georgia Aviation Flight School, and how Mindy and Kevin are Georgia residents again, they heard how a student on their IFR check ride gave his examiner a ZYN during preflight, but the examiner thought it was gum and proceeded to puke throughout the whole check ride! Finally they heard how a student kept flipping the dominos over at his flight school with problems after problems that has them wondering how many red flags are too much.
Want to submit an anonymous story to our show? Head to www.captainjohndoe.com & send us all the juicy details!
Contact us at CaptainJohnDoePodcast@Gmail.com
Connect with us!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/captainjohndoepodcast/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578817086113
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CaptainJohnDoePodcast
Listen in to Captain John Doe, the podcast where pilots, passengers, and aviation pros share their most unforgettable stories - completely anonymously. From cockpit confessions to air traffic absurdities, we read and react to real listener submissions and the best of aviation Reddit every Wednesday.
No names. No tail numbers.
Just the raw, ridiculous, and real side of flying.
- Mindy & Kevin share anonymous aviation stories! In this episode they hear how a flight was canceled from Vegas back to California, so they hopped in a rental car and made the drive…. unfortunately the listeners wife gets car sick and barfed many times along the route. They hear a how sometimes you may get paired with a bad instructor, this instructor knowingly took off overweight with four people in a C182 and barely cleared the buildings at the end of the runway, when they landing the instructor said… but did you die. Finally they were asked advice on how a later in life mom can get over her anxiety of flying solo.
Want to submit an anonymous story to our show? Head to www.captainjohndoe.com & send us all the juicy details!
Contact us at CaptainJohnDoePodcast@Gmail.com
Connect with us!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/captainjohndoepodcast/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578817086113
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CaptainJohnDoePodcast
Listen in to Captain John Doe, the podcast where pilots, passengers, and aviation pros share their most unforgettable stories - completely anonymously. From cockpit confessions to air traffic absurdities, we read and react to real listener submissions and the best of aviation Reddit every Wednesday.
No names. No tail numbers.
Just the raw, ridiculous, and real side of flying.
#50 - Flew Into A Presidential TFR, The Airport Bar Almost Got Us, How To Be a Part 61 CFI07/01/2026 | 54 mins.Mindy & Kevin share anonymous aviation stories! In this episode they hear how a new student was testing out a flight school, they were getting many red flags from the instructor being late to no other planes flying…well there was a reason and they found out the hard way by flying directly into a presidential TFR, then they heard the most relatable story from a group of guys who nearly missed their flight that was taking them to a wedding in OKC because they thought it was a good idea to get sauced up at the airport bar.
Want to submit an anonymous story to our show? Head to www.captainjohndoe.com & send us all the juicy details!
Contact us at CaptainJohnDoePodcast@Gmail.com
Connect with us!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/captainjohndoepodcast/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578817086113
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CaptainJohnDoePodcast
Listen in to Captain John Doe, the podcast where pilots, passengers, and aviation pros share their most unforgettable stories - completely anonymously. From cockpit confessions to air traffic absurdities, we read and react to real listener submissions and the best of aviation Reddit every Wednesday.
No names. No tail numbers.
Just the raw, ridiculous, and real side of flying.
#49 - Gulfstream Forgot to Shutdown Engine When Parking, Throttle Stuck Open Emergency Landing06/24/2026 | 1h 2 mins.Mindy & Kevin share anonymous aviation stories! In this episode they hear how a line staff member at an FBO witnessed a Gulfstream who forgot to shutdown their engine when parking, and they learn how a freshly minted pilot put his training to the test when his throttle was stuck in the full open position and he had to declare an emergency to dead stick the plane back to the airport.
Want to submit an anonymous story to our show? Head to www.captainjohndoe.com & send us all the juicy details!
Contact us at CaptainJohnDoePodcast@Gmail.com
Connect with us!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/captainjohndoepodcast/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578817086113
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CaptainJohnDoePodcast
Listen in to Captain John Doe, the podcast where pilots, passengers, and aviation pros share their most unforgettable stories - completely anonymously. From cockpit confessions to air traffic absurdities, we read and react to real listener submissions and the best of aviation Reddit every Wednesday.
No names. No tail numbers.
Just the raw, ridiculous, and real side of flying.
#48 - We Hitchhiked Albuquerque, Warthog A10 Near Miss, Bird Strike On Christmas06/17/2026 | 54 mins.#48 - We Hitchhiked In Albuquerque, Warthog A10 Near Miss, Bird Strike On Christmas
Mindy & Kevin share anonymous aviation stories! In this episode they talk about how they had their own Captain John Doe experience on an overnight stop in Belen, NM, then they hear how a listener and his student got a private airshow in the practice area from two A10 warthogs nearing colliding with them midair, and finally they learned about a scary story which turned out to be a fun experience for their passengers when they ran into a flock of geese while doing a Christmas light flight.
Want to submit an anonymous story to our show? Head to www.captainjohndoe.com & send us all the juicy details!
Contact us at CaptainJohnDoePodcast@Gmail.com
Connect with us!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/captainjohndoepodcast/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578817086113
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CaptainJohnDoePodcast
Listen in to Captain John Doe, the podcast where pilots, passengers, and aviation pros share their most unforgettable stories - completely anonymously. From cockpit confessions to air traffic absurdities, we read and react to real listener submissions and the best of aviation Reddit every Wednesday.
No names. No tail numbers.
Just the raw, ridiculous, and real side of flying.
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About Captain John Doe: Anonymous Aviation Stories
Captain John Doe is the anonymous inbox of the skies. Every week, we share jaw-dropping, hilarious, and occasionally terrifying aviation stories submitted by pilots, flight attendants, air traffic controllers, and everyday passengers. These are the confessions and cockpit tales you won’t hear anywhere else.Podcast website
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