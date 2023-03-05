The weekly podcast that explores and expands your passion for aviation. More
747 Boeing 747, the Queen of the Skies
We look at the history of the Boeing 747, some facts and figures, our memories of the plane, the 747 in the news, and we discuss a few of the accidents and incidents. We also have some personal photos of the Boeing 747 taken by our listeners.
5/3/2023
1:26:08
746 Live ATC Transmissions
Live ATC transmissions, FAA Acting Administrator stepping down, Airbus and Air France cleared in AF 447 accident, FAA on TAWS use, ADs for 747-8s and B-17s.
4/26/2023
1:55:47
745 Air Turbulence
Air turbulence increasing, aeronautics science and technology priorities, Delta pilot raided, passengers skip immigration, prison time for pointing a laser, aborting a takeoff, flying with children.
4/12/2023
1:38:05
744 DOJ Antitrust Lawsuit
DOJ antitrust lawsuit to block JetBlue-Spirit Merger, Delta flight aborts takeoff, Shell cancels SAF plans, Delta uses Lyft, FAA travel disruption warning, aviation career advice, more lap babies.
4/5/2023
1:35:22
743 Chinese Commercial Aviation
China flies CJ-1000A engine destined for Comac C919, Chinese Airbus final assembly line delivers first A321, “Really Cool” airline, United and Archer eVTOL air taxi service, no permanent FAA Administrator, Osprey V-22 orders, Point Mugu Air Show.