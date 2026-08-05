New Sikorsky Marine One helicopters damage the White House lawn, the airports renamed for U.S. presidents, airline consolidation, DCA crash safety recommendations, controversy over ADS-B In regulations, Air France and Airbus manslaughter verdict, passengers sue Delta over turbulence injuries, a Ryanair window ruptures, and a seaplane makes a hard landing in New York’s East River. Also, interviews from the Spurwink Farm fly-in.



Aviation News



Lockheed Martin Is Covering the Cost of Trump’s White House Helipad



President Trump said that Sikorsky, part of Lockheed Martin, would cover the cost of building a new helipad at the White House. Lockheed Martin confirmed the report. Sikorsky helicopters have been used to transport the president since the 1970s.



The new VH-92A Patriot helicopter has propulsion exhaust vents located toward the rear of the airframe and pointed downward, unlike the VH-3D’s configuration. Also, with much more powerful engines, the VH-92A generates significantly more downwash than the VH-3D. The hot exhaust gets combined with the intense rotor downwash at touchdown, and the combined heat-and-airflow effect scorches the turf and can physically rip sod loose.



Airline consolidation now rules the skies. Has it been good for passengers?



Continental Airlines, Northwest Airlines, and US Airways are gone. Spirit Airlines is gone as well. Now, the Big Four U.S. airlines control roughly three-quarters of the U.S. market. Has this been good for the flying public? It depends on who you ask.



Former governor Chris Sununu, now the head of Airlines for America, said at a Capitol Hill hearing, “We have more competition per route than ever before. When I go to buy a ticket, I have four, five, or six carriers going from Wichita to Dallas. So now they’re all competing on that exact same route.”



There are six airlines serving Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, but there’s only one that flies nonstop to Dallas. Past guest Ganesh Sitaraman, a professor at Vanderbilt Law School and the author of the book Why Flying Is Miserable and How to Fix It said, “From the airlines’ perspective, it makes sense. Bigger is better, and it’ll be more efficient for them, even if there’s a lot of drawbacks for communities and passengers.”



A Florida airport is officially renamed for Trump. What does he stand to gain?



FAA Details First Official Response to DC Crash Safety Recommendations



After the January 2025 midair collision near Washington, D.C., that killed 67 people, the NTSB issued nearly three dozen recommendations. As is always the case, the FAA is not obligated to implement the NTSB’s recommendations. Earlier this year, the FAA said it had fully addressed seven of the recommendations and that it would evaluate the others, with further updates to come by May 31, 2027.



The Air Current reported that the FAA indicated it is evaluating whether the number of arrivals permitted per hour at DCA is appropriate. This is a key metric that the NTSB said contributed to the airport’s congestion at the time of the crash. Also, any adjustments will be determined after an official analysis in 2027.



This $50,000 Safety Fix Is Dividing the Aviation Industry and Washington



This could be characterized as a conference-committee fight over how strong an ADS-B In mandate should be, not whether there will be one. ALPA and NTSB are on one side (ROTOR Act), and industry groups like A4A/AOPA/NBAA on the other (ALERT) side.



Senate: ROTOR Act (Rotorcraft Operations Transparency and Oversight Reform Act)



Would require all aircraft to be equipped with ADS-B In and repeal certain military exemptions from the technology requirements.



Passed the Senate by unanimous consent in December, with strong support, including from ALPA.



The House rejected it on February 24, 2026, falling one vote short of the two-thirds majority needed after the Defense Department raised national security concerns



House: ALERT Act (Airspace Location and Enhanced Risk Transparency Act)



House lawmakers revised the bill to explicitly include an ADS-B In mandate after the earlier version was criticized for failing to clearly require it.



The updated version requires that aircraft carry both ADS-B In and ACAS X (Airborne Collision Avoidance System X), integrated so ADS-B In data feeds the alerting function.



Opposition: ALPA doesn’t endorse it, arguing that ACAS Xa (the large-commercial-aircraft variant) isn’t yet commercialized, that no integration standards exist, and that the system suppresses alerts below 1,000 feet when situational awareness matters most.



The NTSB also declined to support it, saying it falls short of requiring ADS-B In for all aircraft operating in airspace where ADS-B Out is already required, even though it allows compliance via portable receivers with line-of-sight limitations.



Air France and Airbus found guilty of manslaughter over 2009 plane crash



A Paris Appeals Court found Air France and Airbus “solely and entirely responsible” for the 2009 AF447 accident, which killed 228 people when it crashed into the Atlantic Ocean. The companies were cleared in April 2023 but were found guilty after an eight-week trial. Both Air France and Airbus have denied the charges and say they will appeal. In 2012, French investigators found a combination of technical failure involving ice in the pitot tubes and pilot confusion over faulty air-speed readings. Pilot training has since been modified, and pitot tube sensors have been replaced.



20 Sue Delta Over 2.5 Minutes of Terror on Flight Out of Utah



A lawsuit has been filed against Delta Air Lines on behalf of 20 passengers of Delta Flight 56, claiming that pilots “recklessly flew” too close to thunderstorms, where severe turbulence caused multiple injuries. The turbulence lasted 2 1/2 minutes over Wyoming, and the flight was diverted to Minnesota. Twenty-five people were transported to local hospitals.



The NTSB said the pilots were caught by surprise. In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege that the National Weather Service issued an advisory warning that turbulent conditions were present in the mountains east of Salt Lake City and that thunderstorms were present along portions of the flight path.



Apparent engine fan blade failure preceded rupture of Ryanair 737 window



The Air Current reports that the rupture of a Ryanair Boeing 737-800 window resulted from a fan blade failure on the right CFM56-7B engine. Fan blade failures are serious but rare. Aircraft engines are designed to contain fan blade failures and are tested during the certification process.



The FAA issued airworthiness directives to mitigate the risk of fan blade failure through inspections and an engine inlet redesign to ensure containment. The FAA set a July 31, 2028, deadline for compliance.



Small plane makes hard landing into New York’s East River, officials say



A Kodiak 100 seaplane with eight people on board made a hard landing in the East River between Brooklyn and Manhattan. There was “substantial damage” to the plane, but there were no injuries. The plane bounced three times, and the pilot subsequently told the passengers that a pontoon had broken.



A pattern of progressive porpoise leading to structural failure appears in NTSB seaplane accident reports across various types, including Cessna 206 and 208 Caravan floatplanes, de Havilland Beavers, and Twin Otters on floats.



A few East River/urban seaplane-specific factors that might be in play:



Wake and chop from harbor traffic (ferries, tour boats) create a much less predictable water surface than open lake/bay operations.



Confined approach corridors near Skyport limit go-around and abort options if the pilot senses a bad touchdown developing.



The area has had at least one other recent seaplane mishap (a two-seater damaged by a wave three weeks prior), suggesting water-surface conditions have been a recurring operational challenge this season.



The NTSB and FAA will be looking at whether this was primarily a pilot technique issue (porpoise recovery), an environmental factor (wake/wave state at touchdown), or a mechanical issue in the float attachment itself.



Spurwink Farm International Fly-In



From the fly-in, Micah brings us interviews with Spurwink Farm Manager Christina Mitchell, listener Tad Yergey, and Cessna 185 Floatplane Pilot John Hartz.



John Hartz, one and a half of his children, and his Cessna 185.

Micah at the Spurwink Farm Fly-In,

Mentioned



Ever wonder if pilots become frightened during an emergency? In the Stories About Flying podcast, Rob looks at the topic through the lens of a near catastrophe: “Aircraft Emergencies and the Saga of Speedbird 009.”



NightSide with Dan Rea, WBZ NewsRadion, Not Just A Plane Topic.



Hosts this Episode



Max Flight, our Main(e) Man Micah, David Vanderhoof, and Erin Applebaum.