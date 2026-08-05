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354 episodes
- We speak with a oneworld Alliance VP about airline alliances in general, and oneworld in particular. In the news: a mid-air near miss at Atlanta, NTSB and families call on Congress to act on the DCA accident recommendations, a civilian plane crash and military GPS jamming, adaptive-cycle jet engines and sixth-generation combat aircraft, and the unleaded avgas transition plan.
Guest
Roger Blackburn, Vice President – Commercial and Loyalty, oneworld Alliance.
Roger Blackburn serves as the Vice President – Commercial and Loyalty for the oneworld Alliance. He leads the commercial team and oversees corporate revenue, events, and alliance fare products, as well as the development of oneworld’s loyalty proposition. A member of oneworld’s leadership team for the past six years, Roger has led several key alliance initiatives, including the creation of oneworld’s first two branded lounges.
In our conversation with Roger, we learn about the value that airline alliances provide to the member airlines, and what value accrues to the flying public. We look at criteria for membership in an alliance, network fit, commercial value, and alliance governance, as well as loyalty programs and lounges.
For reference, here are the three major global airline alliances:
Star Alliance, founded in 1997 by Air Canada, Lufthansa, SAS, Thai Airways, and United.
oneworld, founded in 1999 by American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, and Qantas.
SkyTeam, founded in 2000 by Delta, Air France, Aeroméxico, and Korean Air.
Aviation News
Two Delta Air Lines Jets in Mid-Air Near Miss at Atlanta Hartsfield as Air Traffic Control Direct Departing Aircraft into Path of Other Plane
This was a mid-air near-miss at ATL with two Delta Air Lines flights: Flight DL-1568 from Pittsburgh to Atlanta operated by a Boeing 737-900, and Flight DL-2472 from Atlanta to Rochester, New York, an Airbus A321.
The airport was experiencing weather delays, and controllers were working at full capacity to clear the backlog. Departures and arrivals were taking place on parallel runways. DL-1568 had been scheduled to land three hours earlier and was diverted to Chattanooga to wait out a storm.
The arriving flight 1568 elected to make a go-around after seeing a Frontier flight taking a long time to clear the runway. At the same time, departing flight 2472 was directed to turn and climb to the same altitude as the other Delta flight. A TCAS Resolution Advisory alarm sounded, and the aircraft came within 1,800 feet of each other.
NTSB Chair, Victim’s Families Call Upon Congress toTake Action on 50 Safety Recommendations After DC midair
It’s been a year and a half since American Airlines Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided near DCA, killing 67 people. Six months ago, the NTSB issued safety recommendations. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy and families of the victims want Congress to take action on the 50 open recommendations.
So far, Congress has failed to pass either the Rotorcraft Operations Transparency and Oversight Reform (ROTOR) Act or the Airspace Location and Enhanced Risk Transparency (ALERT) Act.
Statement from NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy on the open recommendations for the investigation of the January 2025 midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
In part: “Six months ago, we concluded our investigation and adopted our final report, issuing 75 findings and 50 safety recommendations, all of which must be implemented to prevent reoccurrence, yet we are no closer today to addressing many of the serious safety gaps that contributed to this terrible tragedy.
“Every day that passes without implementation of all 50 NTSB recommendations represents a continued and unacceptable risk to public safety.
“The National Transportation Safety Board provided a clear roadmap to improve aviation safety and reduce the risk of another catastrophic midair collision. Now it’s time for action that was promised months ago; we owe it to the victims, to the families who continue to grieve their loss, and to the millions of people who rely on the safety of our aviation system every day.”
A Civilian Plane Crashed in New Mexico. Was Military GPS Jamming To Blame?
On May 14, 2026, a Trans Aero MedEvac Beechcraft King Air 90 crashed in the New Mexico Capitan Mountains, killing four people. The NTSB’s preliminary report [PDF] stated that routine military GPS jamming exercises from White Sands Missile Range were active at the flight’s altitude and location. ADS-B was also degraded. The crew’s ForeFlight pre-flight package briefed the pilots on the jamming threat.
Air Force eyes next-gen engine ‘integration’ by 2030
Although no decision has been made, the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) system could go into the F-47 Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) platform. Both Pratt & Whitney and GE Aerospace are developing NGAP prototypes which the Air Force intends to compete for future production. NGAP is designed to be platform agnostic and is a multi-billion-dollar program using adaptive-cycle jet engines for sixth-generation combat aircraft that change jet engine characteristics in flight, allowing more fuel-efficient cruising or increased thrust.
GE Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney (RTX) are the two competitors, building prototypes designated GE’s XA102 and P&W’s XA103. As of late July 2026, the program completed a pre-prototyping readiness review, with both contractors having met the Air Force’s design requirements, clearing the way to begin building and testing hardware.
‘Final’ Unleaded Avgas Transition Plan Released
The so-called “Version 1.0” of the 72-page FAA transition plan was released, updating a draft plan released earlier this year. The FAA says it’s keeping the 2030 target date for replacing 100LL with unleaded fuel.
Unleaded fuel takes center stage at AirVenture
The FAA took some of the comments received to heart, including communication and transparency. AOPA reports, “the FAA plans to release new versions of the transition plan after each phase. The agency also plans to publish two additional documents soon: an FAQ on unleaded fuel and a summary of the input received during the public comment period in early 2026.”
Four transition phases make up the plan:
Authorizing fuels and doing comparison testing.
Focus on unleaded fuels gaining market experience for the benefit of fuel producers, aircraft owners, fuel retailers, and others.
Wide-scale transition, first in the Lower 48 by 2030.
Followed by Alaska two years later.
Mentioned
Air Traffic Control: 45 Years After the PATCO Strike
Video: Spurwink Farm International Fly-In 2026
https://youtu.be/H6uUaq1R7Kk?si=ln-5YizGViSbEznH
Two Australian helicopters in deadly midair collision fighting fires in Greece
Hiller Aviation Museum
Hosts this Episode
Max Flight, Rob Mark, David Vanderhoof, our Main(e) Man Micah, and Brian Coleman.
- Volunteer pilot groups delivering service through aviation, and the origins of ANR headsets.
Guests
Hillel Glazer represented Airplane Geeks at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 and recorded conversations with a number of people. In this episode, we have two of his interviews.
Mark Hanson, President of the Air Care Alliance,
Mark Hanson is the President of the Air Care Alliance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public service organization that represents a nationwide network of volunteer pilot groups that deliver service through aviation.
Mark became a pilot in 2009 and is a nationally recognized advocate for general aviation’s role in all types of public benefit flying. He has served on the Air Care Alliance Board of Directors since 2020, most recently as President. He is a seasoned FAA Safety Team Lead Safety Representative who runs a national monthly FAA Safety webinar series, an accomplished aviator, and a longtime advocate for charitable aviation. He has flown more than 500 volunteer missions supporting children, veterans, patients, and wildlife for organizations such as Angel Flight, Veterans Airlift Command, Sky Hope, Turtles Fly Too, STEM Flights, and others.
Dan Gauger, a Distinguished Engineer (retired) at Bose Corporation, worked on the headsets for the Burt Rutan-designed high-altitude composite ultralightweight aircraft Voyager. In 1986, Bose engineers approached the Voyager team with two ANR headset prototypes just before their record-breaking flight around the world. The pilots were risking the loss of 20% of their hearing. They agreed to try the prototypes. Three years later, the first ANR aviation headset was available to all pilots.
Working on the ANR headset at the bench.
The ANR headset.
Hosts this Episode
Max Flight and Hillel Glazer.
- New Sikorsky Marine One helicopters damage the White House lawn, the airports renamed for U.S. presidents, airline consolidation, DCA crash safety recommendations, controversy over ADS-B In regulations, Air France and Airbus manslaughter verdict, passengers sue Delta over turbulence injuries, a Ryanair window ruptures, and a seaplane makes a hard landing in New York’s East River. Also, interviews from the Spurwink Farm fly-in.
Aviation News
Lockheed Martin Is Covering the Cost of Trump’s White House Helipad
President Trump said that Sikorsky, part of Lockheed Martin, would cover the cost of building a new helipad at the White House. Lockheed Martin confirmed the report. Sikorsky helicopters have been used to transport the president since the 1970s.
The new VH-92A Patriot helicopter has propulsion exhaust vents located toward the rear of the airframe and pointed downward, unlike the VH-3D’s configuration. Also, with much more powerful engines, the VH-92A generates significantly more downwash than the VH-3D. The hot exhaust gets combined with the intense rotor downwash at touchdown, and the combined heat-and-airflow effect scorches the turf and can physically rip sod loose.
Airline consolidation now rules the skies. Has it been good for passengers?
Continental Airlines, Northwest Airlines, and US Airways are gone. Spirit Airlines is gone as well. Now, the Big Four U.S. airlines control roughly three-quarters of the U.S. market. Has this been good for the flying public? It depends on who you ask.
Former governor Chris Sununu, now the head of Airlines for America, said at a Capitol Hill hearing, “We have more competition per route than ever before. When I go to buy a ticket, I have four, five, or six carriers going from Wichita to Dallas. So now they’re all competing on that exact same route.”
There are six airlines serving Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, but there’s only one that flies nonstop to Dallas. Past guest Ganesh Sitaraman, a professor at Vanderbilt Law School and the author of the book Why Flying Is Miserable and How to Fix It said, “From the airlines’ perspective, it makes sense. Bigger is better, and it’ll be more efficient for them, even if there’s a lot of drawbacks for communities and passengers.”
A Florida airport is officially renamed for Trump. What does he stand to gain?
FAA Details First Official Response to DC Crash Safety Recommendations
After the January 2025 midair collision near Washington, D.C., that killed 67 people, the NTSB issued nearly three dozen recommendations. As is always the case, the FAA is not obligated to implement the NTSB’s recommendations. Earlier this year, the FAA said it had fully addressed seven of the recommendations and that it would evaluate the others, with further updates to come by May 31, 2027.
The Air Current reported that the FAA indicated it is evaluating whether the number of arrivals permitted per hour at DCA is appropriate. This is a key metric that the NTSB said contributed to the airport’s congestion at the time of the crash. Also, any adjustments will be determined after an official analysis in 2027.
This $50,000 Safety Fix Is Dividing the Aviation Industry and Washington
This could be characterized as a conference-committee fight over how strong an ADS-B In mandate should be, not whether there will be one. ALPA and NTSB are on one side (ROTOR Act), and industry groups like A4A/AOPA/NBAA on the other (ALERT) side.
Senate: ROTOR Act (Rotorcraft Operations Transparency and Oversight Reform Act)
Would require all aircraft to be equipped with ADS-B In and repeal certain military exemptions from the technology requirements.
Passed the Senate by unanimous consent in December, with strong support, including from ALPA.
The House rejected it on February 24, 2026, falling one vote short of the two-thirds majority needed after the Defense Department raised national security concerns
House: ALERT Act (Airspace Location and Enhanced Risk Transparency Act)
House lawmakers revised the bill to explicitly include an ADS-B In mandate after the earlier version was criticized for failing to clearly require it.
The updated version requires that aircraft carry both ADS-B In and ACAS X (Airborne Collision Avoidance System X), integrated so ADS-B In data feeds the alerting function.
Opposition: ALPA doesn’t endorse it, arguing that ACAS Xa (the large-commercial-aircraft variant) isn’t yet commercialized, that no integration standards exist, and that the system suppresses alerts below 1,000 feet when situational awareness matters most.
The NTSB also declined to support it, saying it falls short of requiring ADS-B In for all aircraft operating in airspace where ADS-B Out is already required, even though it allows compliance via portable receivers with line-of-sight limitations.
Air France and Airbus found guilty of manslaughter over 2009 plane crash
A Paris Appeals Court found Air France and Airbus “solely and entirely responsible” for the 2009 AF447 accident, which killed 228 people when it crashed into the Atlantic Ocean. The companies were cleared in April 2023 but were found guilty after an eight-week trial. Both Air France and Airbus have denied the charges and say they will appeal. In 2012, French investigators found a combination of technical failure involving ice in the pitot tubes and pilot confusion over faulty air-speed readings. Pilot training has since been modified, and pitot tube sensors have been replaced.
20 Sue Delta Over 2.5 Minutes of Terror on Flight Out of Utah
A lawsuit has been filed against Delta Air Lines on behalf of 20 passengers of Delta Flight 56, claiming that pilots “recklessly flew” too close to thunderstorms, where severe turbulence caused multiple injuries. The turbulence lasted 2 1/2 minutes over Wyoming, and the flight was diverted to Minnesota. Twenty-five people were transported to local hospitals.
The NTSB said the pilots were caught by surprise. In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege that the National Weather Service issued an advisory warning that turbulent conditions were present in the mountains east of Salt Lake City and that thunderstorms were present along portions of the flight path.
Apparent engine fan blade failure preceded rupture of Ryanair 737 window
The Air Current reports that the rupture of a Ryanair Boeing 737-800 window resulted from a fan blade failure on the right CFM56-7B engine. Fan blade failures are serious but rare. Aircraft engines are designed to contain fan blade failures and are tested during the certification process.
The FAA issued airworthiness directives to mitigate the risk of fan blade failure through inspections and an engine inlet redesign to ensure containment. The FAA set a July 31, 2028, deadline for compliance.
Small plane makes hard landing into New York’s East River, officials say
A Kodiak 100 seaplane with eight people on board made a hard landing in the East River between Brooklyn and Manhattan. There was “substantial damage” to the plane, but there were no injuries. The plane bounced three times, and the pilot subsequently told the passengers that a pontoon had broken.
A pattern of progressive porpoise leading to structural failure appears in NTSB seaplane accident reports across various types, including Cessna 206 and 208 Caravan floatplanes, de Havilland Beavers, and Twin Otters on floats.
A few East River/urban seaplane-specific factors that might be in play:
Wake and chop from harbor traffic (ferries, tour boats) create a much less predictable water surface than open lake/bay operations.
Confined approach corridors near Skyport limit go-around and abort options if the pilot senses a bad touchdown developing.
The area has had at least one other recent seaplane mishap (a two-seater damaged by a wave three weeks prior), suggesting water-surface conditions have been a recurring operational challenge this season.
The NTSB and FAA will be looking at whether this was primarily a pilot technique issue (porpoise recovery), an environmental factor (wake/wave state at touchdown), or a mechanical issue in the float attachment itself.
Spurwink Farm International Fly-In
From the fly-in, Micah brings us interviews with Spurwink Farm Manager Christina Mitchell, listener Tad Yergey, and Cessna 185 Floatplane Pilot John Hartz.
John Hartz, one and a half of his children, and his Cessna 185.
Micah at the Spurwink Farm Fly-In,
Mentioned
Ever wonder if pilots become frightened during an emergency? In the Stories About Flying podcast, Rob looks at the topic through the lens of a near catastrophe: “Aircraft Emergencies and the Saga of Speedbird 009.”
NightSide with Dan Rea, WBZ NewsRadion, Not Just A Plane Topic.
Hosts this Episode
Max Flight, our Main(e) Man Micah, David Vanderhoof, and Erin Applebaum.
- What to expect at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 and an interview with the Manager of Onsite Learning at the Smithsonian’s National Air & Space Museum. Also, how L3Harris converted the Qatari-gifted 747 into Air Force One, the Cirrus TRAC10, window seat lawsuits, a rule change to allow supersonic flight over the United States, and an update on Boom Supersonic’s strategy for its self-developed Symphony engine.
Image by Linda and Lily.
Guest
Dick Knapinski is Director of Communications for the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). He has served in that capacity since 2010 and has been with the organization since 1992. Dick serves as the liaison between the media and EAA throughout the year, particularly during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, the world’s largest fly-in convention. The event runs July 20-26, 2026.
Dick Knapinski
Boeing Plaza will be packed with aircraft to celebrate the aviation technology theme. Currently planned innovation displays for July 21 include BETA Technologies, Bye Aerospace, Jetson, American Drone, MagniX, Zipline, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Airhart Aeronautics, Merlin Labs, Amazon Delivery, and Starlight Productions.
In addition to the displays on Boeing Plaza, Bye Aerospace, Jetson, BETA Technologies, American Drone, and ScaleWings plan to fly during the afternoon air show. Drone delivery company Wing will display the latest developments in its operations at Twilight Flight Fest.
Learn more about the AirVenture Airshows and performers, Aircraft Anniversaries & Gatherings, Authors Corner, AviationTech, KidVenture, and the Fly-In Theater.
Rare warbird static/flying displays will include the B-29 “Doc,” as well as a rare Consolidated PB4Y and the CAF’s B-24 Liberator on static display at Boeing Plaza. Vicky Benzing will fly her P-51 “Plum Crazy,” and Bernie Vasquez will demo a Republic P-47 Thunderbolt in afternoon shows.
The Aviation Gateway Park will spotlight helicopters, advanced vertical lift platforms, and eVTOL aircraft through static displays and interactive exhibits.
Before joining EAA, Dick built a broadcasting career in Wisconsin, including stints as Program Director at WNBI Radio, News Director at WMGV Radio, and Station Manager at WLFM-FM/Wisconsin Public Radio. He also spent years as a sportswriter for the Appleton Post-Crescent. Dick holds a private pilot certificate and remains active as a writer and spokesperson for EAA.
Aviation News
How was the new Air Force One prepared for flight?
The two permanent VC-25 replacements were selected in 2015, and the $3.9 billion fixed-price contract was signed in February 2018. Boeing began physical refurbishment work in February 2020 on two 747-8I airframes originally built for the bankrupt Russian carrier Transaero. Boeing has already reported $2.5 billion in losses on the program. The current delivery target for the first jet is between 2027 and 2028, with the second jet to follow later.
The ex-Qatari 747-8 “bridge” aircraft was gifted to the U.S. Air Force in May 2025 and entered service on July 1, 2026. L3Harris did the conversion in about 10 months. The quick conversion was accomplished due to several factors:
Pre-staged employees operated on a 24/7, three-shift structure. (Boeing has worked a normal single-shift industrial pace, with no incentive to surge, staff once costs started ballooning.)
The bridge aircraft came with a luxury interior. (Boeing’s jets had incomplete interiors – basically shells.)
Missing VC-25 elements. Reports (unconfirmed by the government) include no evidence of defensive countermeasures and a lack of EMP hardening.
L3Harris didn’t out-engineer Boeing. They ran a 24/7 surge crew on a plane that already had a finished VIP interior, targeted a much narrower requirement (“executive airlift” vs. full presidential command-post survivability), and the government has not been forthcoming about which hardened-aircraft features (EMP shielding, missile countermeasures, full secure comms suite) were omitted.
See also: Trump wants the $400M Qatari-gifted new Air Force One to be the centerpiece of his presidential library. But there’s a problem.
Cirrus launches TRAC10, a new light aircraft for the flight training market
Purpose-designed for flight schools and to be powered by a turbocharged Rotax 916 iSc FADEC engine, the plane has a three-seat interior, a Garmin flight deck, and the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System. Cirrus says they have 100 orders from 13 flight schools.
United Airlines must face lawsuit over ‘window seats’ that lack windows
Not every “window seat” has a window. Sometimes it has a wall. That’s just the way it is. But last August, some passengers filed class actions against United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, claiming that the carriers failed to properly disclose the lack of a window during the booking process. United claimed that “window seat” described the seat’s location and did not contractually promise that the seat would, in fact, have a window. In San Francisco, U.S. District Judge James Donato rejected the airlines’ request to dismiss the suit.
New Rule Clears Way for Quiet Supersonic Flights
By way of history: The FAA issued 14 CFR § 91.817 in April 1973, prohibiting civil aircraft from flying at speeds exceeding Mach 1 over land in the United States. The ban came as a result of early Air Force and NASA-controlled boom tests over cities, concerns over the Boeing 2707 SST program, and the impending arrival of the Concorde. NASA’s X-59 QueSST is flying specifically to gather community-response data on its “quiet boom” design.
In a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (Proposed rule: Enabling Supersonic Overland Flight), the FAA is looking to replace the blanket Mach-1 ban with a noise-based standard. Supersonic flight over land would be permitted if the boom signature falls under a certain loudness threshold.
The NPRM states, “Manufacturers have demonstrated it is possible to fly supersonic aircraft without sonic booms reaching the surface by using sonic boom abatement techniques, making complete prohibition on civil supersonic flight outside of test areas no longer appropriate and an unnecessary restraint on the growth of the U.S. aviation sector.”
The NPRM shifts the regulatory trigger from speed to noise. Right now, § 91.817 just bans anything faster than Mach 1 over land. The proposed rule keeps that structure but adds an exception: an operator may exceed Mach 1 if it can demonstrate that the sonic boom’s overpressure at the surface does not exceed 0.11 pounds per square foot (psf).
This NPRM only covers en-route/overland boom noise. A separate rule on takeoff/landing noise is expected later this year, with both rules targeted for finalization by mid-2027.
The comment period ends August 17, 2026, at 11:59 PM EDT.
Boom Supersonic Q2 2026 Update
https://youtu.be/gtf0-bVSbeA?is=GmG8VhICNm4wg7tP
The FAA proposal to change from speed regulation to noise regulation is something Boom Supersonic and others have been seeking. In the Boom Supersonic Q2 2026 Update video, Blake Scholl reveals Boom’s strategy for the Symphony engine. The company intends to market a variant of the engine for behind-the-meter power generation that AI companies can utilize for power.
In large part, the engine OEMs wouldn’t develop an engine for the Overture because the huge development cost couldn’t be covered by the expected engine volume. So when Boom announced it was developing its own engine, the business case was unclear. But by focusing on the ground power generation market, Boom can spread development costs over a greater number of engines. Also, that revenue stream would generate cash flow for the Overture program.
National Air and Space Museum Celebrates 50 Years With Opening of Five New Galleries
Hillel attended the Smithsonian’s National Air & Space Museum media preview of the opening of the five galleries. Last episode, we listened to two recordings from that event. This week Hillel speaks with Mike Hulslander, the museum’s Manager of Onsite Learning.
Mike has worked in museums and zoos for more than 28 years and has researched, written, presented, and evaluated science programs for school groups, families, and the general public. At the Air and Space Museum, he is responsible for science-focused programs and exhibitions. Mike also manages the Museum’s learning centers: How Things Fly and the Design Hangar.
Mike is also an adjunct faculty member at the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education. He serves as a science educator on the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program national review panel for experiment selection and has participated in reviews for the past 11 missions aboard the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station.
Supersonic demo
Lift vs. Angle of Attack
Hosts this Episode
Max Flight, our Main(e) Man Micah, Rob Mark, David Vanderhoof, Hillel Glazer, and Brian Coleman.
- An airport director discusses air service and passenger growth, airport expansion, ATC impacts, and the implementation of a new RNP approach. In the news: DCA changes may increase the likelihood of helicopter-on-helicopter collisions, Collaborative Combat Aircraft airframers are selected while mission autonomy software is decoupled, Canada and the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), harmonizing FAA and EASA certification rules, and another runway near-miss.
Guest
Paul Bradbury is the Airport Director at the Portland Jetport in Maine. We look at Air service and passenger statistics, and Paul announces the Jetport’s first seasonal transcontinental service with United to San Francisco and Los Angeles. He explains the opportunities small hub airports can realize through continued upgauging of aircraft. Paul notes that passengers have been willing to pay higher fares due to increased fuel prices.
See: United Airlines Launches Nonstop Flights from SFO and LAX to Portland Maine.
To address parking capacity issues, Paul is now wrapping up the design and permitting for the revised $8.6 million surface parking plan, which the Portland City Council approved in April. This has been a lengthy process, and opposition from some area residents had to be resolved.
See: Portland approves $10 million Jetport parking expansion.
Paul also tells us about the challenges of Air Traffic Control capacity issues and the FAA’s capping of flights. We also learn about how the Jetport worked with Flight Tech Engineering to implement a new RNP approach to PWM that keeps flights over water. This approach was published on April 16, 2026, but is just now available for assignment by PWM ATC.
Aviation News
Helicopter collision risk higher after D.C. airspace changes, Coast Guard leaders say
Following the January 2025 midair collision, the FAA made changes to the congested airspace around Washington, D.C. But in a public Transportation Research Board (TRB) meeting, U.S. Coast Guard representatives criticized the FAA, saying the revisions may increase the risk of a serious accident between helicopters.
The Air Current reports that USCG pilots suggested that “the FAA did not adequately weigh the risks of a helicopter-on-helicopter collision when moving to eliminate helicopter routes and change airspace procedures to protect against close calls between rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.” The changes put helicopters closer together and made it harder for crews to train for proficiency. The pilots said there was an increased risk of helicopter controlled flight into terrain.
In a written statement, FAA assistant administrator for communications Hannah Walden said, “Claims that these changes increased the risk of helicopter-to-helicopter collisions are not supported by the data.” She added that the FAA’s actions were guided by the National Transportation Safety Board’s emergency recommendations following the 2025 crash.
The Transportation Research Board is part of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The Board seeks “to anticipate and solve complex transportation-related challenges.” This is accomplished through more than 5,500 engineers, scientists, and other transportation researchers and practitioners from the public and private sectors and academia. The program is supported by state departments of transportation, federal agencies, and other organizations and individuals.
Air Force picks General Atomics, Anduril to build first CCA drone wingmen
The Air Force selected General Atomics and Anduril to build the U.S. military’s first Collaborative Combat Aircraft, beating out Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman in a re-solicited competition. The Anduril FQ-44A Furry and the General Atomics FQ-42A Dark Merlin will be fielded as production aircraft.
The acquisition strategy is unique in that the Air Force is pursuing a “software sold separately” approach, in which the purchase of the airframe and the CCA’s mission autonomy software are decoupled. Anduril, RTX Collins Aerospace, and Shield AI were awarded production options for the autonomy software and will compete in a six-month head-to-head round. A primary autonomy provider is expected to be named by summer 2027.
Canada Throws A Curveball As It Signals Interest In Joining GCAP Sixth-Gen Fighter Program
In a Tokyo meeting, David McGuinty, the Minister of National Defense of Canada, said he is “interested in learning more about” the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). That next-generation fighter program is a joint venture with BAE Systems (UK), Leonardo (Italy), and Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement Co Ltd (JAIEC). Each holds a one-third share in Edgewing.
The Tempest is a crewed fighter with a targeted service date of 2035. A demonstrator is currently underway with BAE Systems in the UK. McGuinty said, “I’ll take it back to my team and see what it looks like.” The speculation is that Canada could join the GCAP program with “observer status.”
FAA Proposes to Speed New Commercial Aircraft Certifications
The FAA recently proposed changes to modernize and harmonize commercial aircraft certification rules with EASA. The proposal would provide consistent requirements and reduce the cost, time, and complexity of certifications. This would streamline certification and benefit manufacturers.
Aircraft Certification: Comparison of U.S. and European Processes for Approving New Designs of Commercial Transport Airplanes
The U.S. Government Accountability Office issued GAO-22-104480 on June 30, 2022. The study directly compared FAA and EASA certification processes and found a significant asymmetry that harmonization could eliminate in the wrong direction. EASA uses a risk-based approach to evaluate compliance findings and reviews the technical basis for compliance determinations, including oversight of all aspects of the airplane’s design. The FAA, by contrast, reviews the completeness of certification packages and compliance determinations in high-risk areas, but this review does not customarily include an independent review of the technical basis for compliance determinations.
American Airlines flight aborts takeoff in Miami after business jet enters the same runway
After American Airlines Flight 308 bound for Bermuda received takeoff clearance at Miami, the flight crew observed NetJets Flight EJA434 entering the same runway and aborted their takeoff. Addressing the NetJets plane, the controller said, “You just crossed an active runway.” The pilot responded, “You just told me to cross the runway, sir.” The controller said, “No, we said Amerijet 461.”
National Air and Space Museum Celebrates 50 Years With Opening of Five New Galleries
Hillel attended the National Air & Space Museum media preview for the opening of the five new galleries.
He recorded the opening remarks by Christopher Browne, the John and Adrienne Mars Director of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum. Chris joined the museum as deputy director in 2017 and served as acting director from 2021 to 2022, when he was named director.
Hillel also interviewed Carolyn Russo, the curator of the art and trophy collections and the temporary curator of the poster collection. She has over 30 years of experience at the Museum, and is the author of four books: Art of the Airport Tower (Washington, DC: Smithsonian Books, 2015), In Plane View: Abstractions of Flight (New York: powerHouse Books, 2007), Artifacts of Flight (New York: Harry N. Abrams, 2003), and Women and Flight: Portraits of Contemporary Women Pilots (Boston, New York, London: Bulfinch Press, 1997).
Mentioned
Cirrus announced the opening of its Duluth Talent Center, a multi-million-dollar investment that serves as a hub for community engagement, recruiting, and workforce development. Designed to connect individuals with careers in aerospace, the Talent Center provides direct access to recruiting, technical training, and career development resources in one centralized location.
Plane Spotting
C-130 Hercules spotted by Micah.
Upcomming
Hosts this Episode
Max Flight, our Main(e) Man Micah, Rob Mark, and David Vanderhoof.
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- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Airplane Geeks Podcast
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download the app,
start listening.