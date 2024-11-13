Powered by RND
The Garden Girls
Listen in on our garden group chat and get a little dirt under your fingernails with us!
LeisureHome & Garden

Available Episodes

5 of 15
  • Episode 15: Being Brave in the Garden with Brooke Morgan
    For our VERY FIRST podcast guest episode, Brooke  @WhatBrookeGrows  shares her perspective with Dagny @TheCottagePeach on being slightly feral, growing a garden, and ignoring limiting beliefs. AND...did we mention she's growing all her own wedding flowers? Listen on Spotify: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/the-garden-girls Follow us on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/garden-girls-podcast/id1763113032 Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gardengirlspod/ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gardengirlspod
    --------  
    44:39
  • Episode 14: Winter Wildlife in the Garden
    The wildlife in your garden will have an easier time getting through winter if you follow these recs - plus, we discuss our most exciting animal encounters in the garden! Featuring: @inthecottagegardenuk @meggrowsplants @thecottagepeach Listen on Spotify: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/the-garden-girls Follow us on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/garden-girls-podcast/id1763113032 Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gardengirlspod/ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gardengirlspod
    --------  
    35:55
  • Episode 13: Is it OK to Kill Garden Pests? Q&A Special
    You asked, we answered! In this episode we answer all your garden related questions, from our favourite bugs, to cookbook recommendations, and even whether it's ok to kill garden pests. Featuring: @inthecottagegarden @meggrowsplants and @thecottagepeach Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@gardengirlspod Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gardengirlspod/ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gardengirlspod
    --------  
    42:44
  • Episode 12: Spooky Garden Ghost Stories - A Halloween Special
    Halloween and spooky season has @meggrowsplants @thecottagepeach and @inthecottagegarden ready to dive into the dark side of gardening with garden ghost stories... Listen on Spotify: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/the-garden-girls Follow us on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/garden-girls-podcast/id1763113032 Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gardengirlspod/ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gardengirlspod
    --------  
    25:30
  • Episode 11: Deadly Plants - a Halloween Special
    One thing you need to know about @meggrowsplants @thecottagepeach and @inthecottagegarden is that we are as excited about Halloween and spooky season as we are about fall gardening. And it turns out some of the most beautiful plants have a sinister past... Listen on Spotify: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/the-garden-girls Follow us on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/garden-girls-podcast/id1763113032 Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gardengirlspod/ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gardengirlspod
    --------  
    35:27

Listen in on our garden group chat and get a little dirt under your fingernails with us!
