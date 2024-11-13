Episode 15: Being Brave in the Garden with Brooke Morgan
For our VERY FIRST podcast guest episode, Brooke @WhatBrookeGrows shares her perspective with Dagny @TheCottagePeach on being slightly feral, growing a garden, and ignoring limiting beliefs. AND...did we mention she's growing all her own wedding flowers?
44:39
Episode 14: Winter Wildlife in the Garden
The wildlife in your garden will have an easier time getting through winter if you follow these recs - plus, we discuss our most exciting animal encounters in the garden!
Featuring:
@inthecottagegardenuk
@meggrowsplants
@thecottagepeach
35:55
Episode 13: Is it OK to Kill Garden Pests? Q&A Special
You asked, we answered! In this episode we answer all your garden related questions, from our favourite bugs, to cookbook recommendations, and even whether it's ok to kill garden pests.
Featuring: @inthecottagegarden @meggrowsplants and @thecottagepeach
42:44
Episode 12: Spooky Garden Ghost Stories - A Halloween Special
Halloween and spooky season has @meggrowsplants @thecottagepeach and @inthecottagegarden ready to dive into the dark side of gardening with garden ghost stories...
25:30
Episode 11: Deadly Plants - a Halloween Special
One thing you need to know about @meggrowsplants @thecottagepeach and @inthecottagegarden is that we are as excited about Halloween and spooky season as we are about fall gardening. And it turns out some of the most beautiful plants have a sinister past...
