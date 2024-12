Ray brings 43 years of car dealership experience, and Zach (his son), brings the questions. In each episode Ray and Zach answer your car questions, discuss indu...

Today on CarEdge Live, Ray and Zach discuss the latest news from Hyundai, where they brought in a new CEO ... Tune in to learn more!

Today on CarEdge Live, Ray and Zach discuss the latest news from Mercedes-Benz. Tune in to learn more!

Today on CarEdge Live, Ray and Zach discuss the latest news from the incoming administration, and why car prices might go up even more in 2025.

Today on CarEdge Live, Ray and Zach discuss the latest news from Stellantis which includes them letting go of their CEO. Tune in to learn more!

Today on CarEdge Live, Ray and Zach discuss the latest news from Consumer Reports. Tune in to learn more!

About CarEdge Live

Ray brings 43 years of car dealership experience, and Zach (his son), brings the questions. In each episode Ray and Zach answer your car questions, discuss industry news, and share tips you can use when buying your next vehicle. All with a bit of humor every once in a while.