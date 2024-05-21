Powered by RND
The Homeowners Show

Podcast The Homeowners Show
Craig Williams and Kevin Hackett
Whether you are a veteran DIY 'er, looking to hire the best home improvement professionals or just about how to better use your home, this is the show for you!
LeisureHome & GardenEducationTutorialsSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 310
  • Navigating Divorce and Homeownership: Insights from Family Law Attorney Malia Wilson
    Episode Title: Navigating Divorce and Homeownership: Insights from Family Law Attorney Malia Wilson Episode Number: 311 Hosts: Kevin Hackett and Craig William Guest: Maliah Walke-Wilson, Family Law Attorney Episode Summary: In this episode of The Homeowner Show, hosts Kevin and Craig welcome family law attorney Malia Wilson to discuss the complexities of divorce, custody, and homeownership. Malia shares her expertise on navigating the legal landscape of family law, providing valuable insights for homeowners and those considering divorce. Key Topics Discussed: Introduction to Malia Wilson and her background in family law. The emotional and financial implications of divorce. Understanding community property laws in Texas. The importance of having a clear custody agreement. Common misconceptions about common law marriage. The role of mediation in divorce proceedings. Tips for homeowners facing divorce, including the impact of selling a home. The significance of having a good attorney and the importance of legal representation. The emotional toll of divorce and the need for mental health support. Important Takeaways: Divorce can take anywhere from 60 days to over a year, depending on the circumstances. Community property laws mean that assets acquired during marriage are typically split 50/50. It's crucial to have a legal agreement in place to protect your interests during a divorce. Common law marriage requires both parties to hold themselves out as married and can be difficult to prove. Mediation can be a beneficial alternative to court for resolving disputes. Resources Mentioned: Walkie Wilson Law Firm: www.walkie-wilsonlaw.com Contact Number: 281-942-4052 Call to Action: If you found this episode helpful, please like and subscribe to The Homeowner Show for more insights on homeownership and related topics. If you have questions about divorce or family law, consider reaching out to Malia Wilson for a consultation. Lone Star Appliance Repair - 936-647-2364 – Give them a call for all your appliance repair needs. Their staff is the best in the business and can help get you squared away with all of your appliance repairs.   True Texas Solar – 936-286-8325 – Give True Texas Solar a call if you would like to learn how your home or business would benefit from solar. There are tons of incentives available, and they are experts in owning your energy!   Buy a Homeowners Show T-Shirt!   Subscribe to our YouTube Channel   The Homeowners Show Website The Homeowners Show Facebook Page Instagram @homeownersshow Twitter @HomeownersThe   [email protected]    Sustained Growth Solutions – Design a lead generation system specifically for your business so that you never have to search for leads again! We are a full digital marketing agency.
    --------  
    1:59:33
  • Bill Burr SUCKS and We're Live at Moonshine Deck with The Net!
    EP 299 Show Notes   **Show Notes for The Homeowner Show - Live Episode at Moondeck Ice House**   **Episode Title:** Homeowner Show Live at Moondeck Ice House   **Date:** 1.16.25   **Hosts:** Kevin and Craig Williams   **Guests:**   - Rick Collins, Owner of Go Financial Solutions - Rachel Drody, Owner of Harper Grayson Communications - Scott Williams, Juggernaut Paper Processing - Adrian Rojas, Owner of In Home Floors - Robert Green, Owner of Greenlight Movers - Jeff McKinney, Merchant Processing Specialist   ---   **Episode Highlights:**   1. **Introduction:**      - Welcome to the Homeowner Show, live from Moondeck Ice House in Magnolia, Texas.    - Hosts Kevin and Craig discuss the weather and upcoming cold front predictions.   2. **Guest Segment - Rick Collins:**      - Rick discusses his business, Geaux Financial Solutions, focusing on infinite banking and debt elimination strategies.    - He explains how his program helps clients pay off their homes faster and save money.   3. **Guest Segment - Rachel Drody:**      - Rachel shares insights about her digital marketing agency, Harper Grayson Communications.    - She emphasizes the importance of a strong online presence for small businesses.   4. **Guest Segment - Scott Williams:**      - Scott talks about his work in merchant processing and the importance of customer service in his business.    - He highlights the benefits of financing options for businesses.   5. **Guest Segment - Adrian Rojas:**      - Adrian introduces his company, In Home Floors, and discusses their unique offerings, including a partnership with Gallery Furniture.    - He shares details about his innovative shower design project.   6. **Guest Segment - Robert Green:**      - Robert discusses Greenlight Movers and their commitment to customer service in the moving industry.    - He shares experiences with moving pianos and the challenges involved.   7. **Guest Segment - Jeff McKinney:**      - Jeff explains his role in merchant processing and the importance of networking in his business.    - He discusses the various types of clients he works with and the services he offers.   8. **Closing Remarks:**      - The hosts encourage listeners to comment for a chance to win a Crazy Clean toilet treatment product.    - They remind everyone to subscribe to the show and follow on social media platforms.   ---   **Resources Mentioned:**   Geaux Financial Solutions: Harper Grayson Communications Juggernaut Paper Processing In Home Floors Greenlight Movers Space City Payments   **Contact Information:**   - For inquiries, email [email protected] - Follow us on social media: \[Links to Facebook, Instagram, YouTube\]   **Next Episode:**   - Tune in next week for more insights and discussions on homeownership and related topics!   ---   **Note:** Be sure to check out the full episode for detailed discussions and expert advice from our guests!   Lone Star Appliance Repair - 936-647-2364 – Give them a call for all your appliance repair needs. Their staff is the best in the business and can help get you squared away with all of your appliance repairs.   True Texas Solar – 936-286-8325 – Give True Texas Solar a call if you would like to learn how your home or business would benefit from solar. There are tons of incentives available, and they are experts in owning your energy!   Tax Rate Increase Article   Buy a Homeowners Show T-Shirt!   Subscribe to our YouTube Channel   The Homeowners Show Website The Homeowners Show Facebook Page Instagram @homeownersshow Twitter @HomeownersThe   [email protected]    Sustained Growth Solutions – Design a lead generation system specifically for your business so that you never have to search for leads again! We are a full digital marketing agency.   Termisave Email – Warranty your home against the threat of termites.
    --------  
    2:24:32
  • California Forest Fires change the way we look at Insurance
    In this episode Craig and Kevin chat with Seth Cox with VinCo Insurance and Kristopher McDaniel with The Summit. Seth is a residential insurance agent, and Kristopher is in the commercial sphere. Both guys have many years of experience and are knowledgeable about insurance policies. Of course, we wanted to discuss the devastating fires in California and how their insurance policies may or may not be helpful to them. We spent a large amount of our time discussing roofs and flood insurance as well. This podcast is a great one to listen to and we hope you enjoy it.   Lone Star Appliance Repair - 936-647-2364 – Give them a call for all your appliance repair needs. Their staff is the best in the business and can help get you squared away with all of your appliance repairs.   True Texas Solar and Roofing – 936-286-8325 – Give True Texas Solar a call if you would like to learn how your home or business would benefit from solar. There are tons of incentives available, and they are experts in owning your energy!   VinCo Insurance   The Summit   Buy a Homeowners Show T-Shirt!   Subscribe to our YouTube Channel   The Homeowners Show Website The Homeowners Show Facebook Page Instagram @homeownersshow Twitter @HomeownersThe   [email protected]    Sustained Growth Solutions – Design a lead generation system specifically for your business so that you never have to search for leads again! We are a full digital marketing agency.
    --------  
    1:14:44
  • Krazy Klean Permanent Toilet Stain Treatment with Founder and CEO Steve Berenson
    Craig and Kevin sit down with  @krazykleanlabsllc.  CEO Steve Berenson to discuss politics, philosophy, business and his incredible Product; The Krazy Klean Permanent Toilet Water Treatment with a 10 Year Warranty Krazy Klean Krazy Klean Facebook Lone Star Appliance Repair - 936-647-2364 – Give them a call for all your appliance repair needs. Their staff is the best in the business and can help get you squared away with all of your appliance repairs.   True Texas Solar – 936-286-8325 – Give True Texas Solar a call if you would like to learn how your home or business would benefit from solar. There are tons of incentives available and they are experts in owning your energy!   Buy a Homeowners Show T-Shirt!   Subscribe to our YouTube Channel   The Homeowners Show Website The Homeowners Show Facebook Page Instagram @homeownersshow Twitter @HomeownersThe   [email protected]    Sustained Growth Solutions – Design a lead generation system specifically for your business so that you never have to search for leads again! We are a full digital marketing agency.
    --------  
    1:43:39
  • The Reading of the Christmas Story
    The Reading of the Christmas Story   In this episode Craig and Kevin read the Christmas Story from Luke 2:1-40 (NASB).   Lone Star Appliance Repair - 936-647-2364 – Give them a call for all your appliance repair needs. Their staff is the best in the business and can help get you squared away with all of your appliance repairs.   True Texas Solar and Roofing – 936-286-8325 – Give True Texas Solar a call if you would like to learn how your home or business would benefit from solar. There are tons of incentives available, and they are experts in owning your energy!   Buy a Homeowners Show T-Shirt!   Subscribe to our YouTube Channel   The Homeowners Show Website The Homeowners Show Facebook Page Instagram @homeownersshow Twitter @HomeownersThe   [email protected]    Sustained Growth Solutions – Design a lead generation system specifically for your business so that you never have to search for leads again! We are a full digital marketing agency.
    --------  
    6:27

About The Homeowners Show

Whether you are a veteran DIY ‘er, looking to hire the best home improvement professionals or just about how to better use your home, this is the show for you!
