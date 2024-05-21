EP 299 Show Notes
**Show Notes for The Homeowner Show - Live Episode at Moondeck Ice House**
**Episode Title:** Homeowner Show Live at Moondeck Ice House
**Date:** 1.16.25
**Hosts:** Kevin and Craig Williams
**Guests:**
- Rick Collins, Owner of Go Financial Solutions
- Rachel Drody, Owner of Harper Grayson Communications
- Scott Williams, Juggernaut Paper Processing
- Adrian Rojas, Owner of In Home Floors
- Robert Green, Owner of Greenlight Movers
- Jeff McKinney, Merchant Processing Specialist
---
**Episode Highlights:**
1. **Introduction:**
- Welcome to the Homeowner Show, live from Moondeck Ice House in Magnolia, Texas.
- Hosts Kevin and Craig discuss the weather and upcoming cold front predictions.
2. **Guest Segment - Rick Collins:**
- Rick discusses his business, Geaux Financial Solutions, focusing on infinite banking and debt elimination strategies.
- He explains how his program helps clients pay off their homes faster and save money.
3. **Guest Segment - Rachel Drody:**
- Rachel shares insights about her digital marketing agency, Harper Grayson Communications.
- She emphasizes the importance of a strong online presence for small businesses.
4. **Guest Segment - Scott Williams:**
- Scott talks about his work in merchant processing and the importance of customer service in his business.
- He highlights the benefits of financing options for businesses.
5. **Guest Segment - Adrian Rojas:**
- Adrian introduces his company, In Home Floors, and discusses their unique offerings, including a partnership with Gallery Furniture.
- He shares details about his innovative shower design project.
6. **Guest Segment - Robert Green:**
- Robert discusses Greenlight Movers and their commitment to customer service in the moving industry.
- He shares experiences with moving pianos and the challenges involved.
7. **Guest Segment - Jeff McKinney:**
- Jeff explains his role in merchant processing and the importance of networking in his business.
- He discusses the various types of clients he works with and the services he offers.
8. **Closing Remarks:**
- The hosts encourage listeners to comment for a chance to win a Crazy Clean toilet treatment product.
- They remind everyone to subscribe to the show and follow on social media platforms.
---
**Resources Mentioned:**
Geaux Financial Solutions:
Harper Grayson Communications
Juggernaut Paper Processing
In Home Floors
Greenlight Movers
Space City Payments
**Contact Information:**
- For inquiries, email [email protected]
- Follow us on social media: \[Links to Facebook, Instagram, YouTube\]
**Next Episode:**
- Tune in next week for more insights and discussions on homeownership and related topics!
---
**Note:** Be sure to check out the full episode for detailed discussions and expert advice from our guests!
Lone Star Appliance Repair - 936-647-2364 – Give them a call for all your appliance repair needs. Their staff is the best in the business and can help get you squared away with all of your appliance repairs.
True Texas Solar – 936-286-8325 – Give True Texas Solar a call if you would like to learn how your home or business would benefit from solar. There are tons of incentives available, and they are experts in owning your energy!
Tax Rate Increase Article
Buy a Homeowners Show T-Shirt!
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
The Homeowners Show Website
The Homeowners Show Facebook Page
Instagram @homeownersshow
Twitter @HomeownersThe
[email protected]
Sustained Growth Solutions – Design a lead generation system specifically for your business so that you never have to search for leads again! We are a full digital marketing agency.
Termisave Email – Warranty your home against the threat of termites.