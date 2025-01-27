This Longhorn wants to revolutionize the meat industry. This week on Hello Longhorn, meet Robby Sansom, BBA '05, MPA '06, Life Member, the co-founder and CEO of Force of Nature Meats. His company partners with regenerative ranchers with the goal of bringing consumers the best meat on the planet, for the planet. Learn more about Force of Nature Meats: https://forceofnature.com/ Learn more about the Longhorn Business Network: https://www.texasexes.org/connect-longhorn-business-network Hello Longhorn is produced by the Texas Exes and Sara Light, BS ’02, Life Member, from the second floor of the Etter-Harbin Alumni Center. Music produced by Sharon Dastur, BBA ’92, and Revelation Beats
--------
30:19
Canworks: Marshall Thompson
Canworks, founded by brothers Marshall Thompson, BA '09, Life Member, and Ryan Thompson BA '03, is one of the first in the world to digitally print artwork directly onto aluminum beverage cans. They work with some of the largest brands in the world, and quite a few Longhorn comapnies. Hello Longhorn is produced by the Texas Exes and Sara Light, BS ’02, Life Member, from the second floor of the Etter-Harbin Alumni Center. Music produced by Sharon Dastur, BBA ’92, and Revelation Beats Join us for our Longhorn Coffee on Tuesday February 11 in Austin: Longhorn Coffee Austin Tickets, Tue, Feb 11, 2025 at 8:30 AM | Eventbrite
--------
36:28
Alafair Biosciences: John Joyoprayitno
This week on Hello Longhorn, we are introducing you to John Joyoprayitno, BA ’02, MSTC ’13, Life Member, the CEO, president, and co-founder of Alafair Biosciences. While he started out as an anthropology major, Joyoprayitno quickly chose the entrepreneurship path, running everything from a bike shop to the Austin Speed Shop, and now something completely different ... a fast-growing medical device company based in Austin. Bonus Question: Does anyone know the name of the University of Texas anthropology professor who started his class with Bob Marley's "Redemption Song"? Hello Longhorn is produced by the Texas Exes and Sara Light, BS ’02, Life Member, from the second floor of the Etter-Harbin Alumni Center. Music produced by Sharon Dastur, BBA ’92, and Revelation Beats
--------
29:42
Caden Lane: Katy Mimari
The first Hello Longhorn episode of the new year features Katy Mimari, BS '01, of Caden Lane! Caden Lane, a Longhorn 100 winner, is a premium brand of lifestyle baby products for newborns, new moms, and gift-givers. Listen to how this Moody grad started by selling her diaper bags door-to-door in San Antonio while pregnant and grew to an eight-figure business. Hello Longhorn is produced by the Texas Exes and Sara Light, BS ’02, Life Member, from the second floor of the Etter-Harbin Alumni Center. Music produced by Sharon Dastur, BBA ’92, and Revelation Beats
--------
40:13
RE-RELEASE: The Daytripper
Chet Garner, BS ’03, Life Member is The Daytripper. Find out how he created a show that allows him to travel to “every corner of the Lone Star State.” Chet is the CEO of Hogaboom Road, a production company that tells the stories of Texas through it's Emmy-award winning travel show "The Daytripper" on every channel available. They also tell stories for clients big and small across Texas. Hello Longhorn is produced by the Texas Exes and Sara Light, BS ’02, Life Member, from the second floor of the Etter-Harbin Alumni Center. Music produced by Sharon Dastur, BBA ’92, and Revelation Beats.
Did you know a Longhorn did that? Hello Longhorn is a weekly Texas Exes podcast introducing you to Longhorn entrepreneurs and business leaders.
We want to know what they were like in college, what they do now, and why it matters.
Hosted by Sara Light, you can listen to Hello Longhorn every Monday wherever you get your podcasts.
Hello Longhorn is produced by the Texas Exes and Sara Light, BS ’02, Life Member, from the second floor of the Etter-Harbin Alumni Center. Music produced by Sharon Dastur, BBA ’92, and Revelation Beats.