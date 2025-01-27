Alafair Biosciences: John Joyoprayitno

This week on Hello Longhorn, we are introducing you to John Joyoprayitno, BA ’02, MSTC ’13, Life Member, the CEO, president, and co-founder of Alafair Biosciences. While he started out as an anthropology major, Joyoprayitno quickly chose the entrepreneurship path, running everything from a bike shop to the Austin Speed Shop, and now something completely different ... a fast-growing medical device company based in Austin. Bonus Question: Does anyone know the name of the University of Texas anthropology professor who started his class with Bob Marley's "Redemption Song"? Hello Longhorn is produced by the Texas Exes and Sara Light, BS ’02, Life Member, from the second floor of the Etter-Harbin Alumni Center. Music produced by Sharon Dastur, BBA ’92, and Revelation Beats