#48 Procrastination or Protection What Your Body’s Really Doing

What if your so-called procrastination… is actually protection?In this deeply honest solo episode, Expansion Mentor Bea-Marie Aning unpacks the hidden wisdom of your nervous system—and why pushing through resistance might be the very thing blocking your flow.If you've been feeling tired, unmotivated, or frustrated with yourself for not "doing enough," this conversation will change the way you see everything. You'll learn how the body protects you from burnout, how energetic capacity works (especially for high-achieving women), and why feminine productivity starts with safety, not strategy.Weaving together neuroscience, personal stories, and embodiment insights, Bea-Marie guides you to reframe your "lazy" days as sacred pauses—and to finally understand how to work with your system, not against it. In this episode:What procrastination really signals (based on Polyvagal Theory)The link between nervous system regulation and accessing flowWhy magnetism requires recovery, not more doingA short embodiment practice to come back into alignmentThis is a must-listen for every ambitious woman learning to honor her rhythm and lead from her full truth.