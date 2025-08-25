Powered by RND
52 Weeks of Flow
Bea-Marie Aning
BusinessEducation
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 108
  • 2/ #52 The Frequency of Desire
    In the powerful Season 2 finale of 52 Weeks of Flow, Bea-Marie Aning dives into one of the most misunderstood forces in a woman’s life — desire.We’ve been taught to fear it, shrink it, or “be realistic,” but the truth is: your desire isn’t too much — it’s your compass.In this episode, Bea-Marie gets raw and personal, sharing the moment she realized she’d been shrinking her dreams without even speaking them out loud… assuming her family couldn’t handle them, avoiding conflict, and nearly burning everything down in the process. Instead, she found the courage to voice her truth — and discovered that desire can expand everything you love, not threaten it.You’ll learn: Why suppressing desire kills your magnetism and leads to burnout or escape fantasies. The energetic and scientific truth about desire as a frequency that shapes reality. How to move from lack to overflow so your desires become magnetic instead of desperate. Practical, body-based tools to make your nervous system feel safe holding more.If you’re ready to stop editing yourself for the comfort of others, reclaim the full power of your desires, and live in the magnetic frequency that makes your dreams inevitable — this is your episode.🎧 And if you’re ready to turn this from inspiration into embodiment, join Bea-Marie in Magnetic Me — the 9-week journey to regulate your nervous system, expand your capacity, and become the woman whose desires are her normal.🔗 Join here → Magnetic MeLink to The Glow ListLink for the Future Self AttunementThank you for being a part of this empowering journey with 52 Weeks of Flow.And remember: Stay flowy my friend!Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and AudibleSend us your biggest Take Aways via [email protected] www.movingriver.com for more.Follow me on my NEW Instagram AccountConnect on Facebook and check us out on Youtube52 weeks of flow is written and produced by Moving River.Music by Delicate Beats
    --------  
    24:13
  • 2 / # 51 The Magnetic Myth of Consistency
    In this eye-opening episode of 52 Weeks of Flow, Bea-Marie Aning challenges one of the most persistent myths in personal growth: the idea that consistency means showing up in the same way, every day, without fail.With her signature blend of science, energy work, and embodied wisdom, Bea-Marie reveals why this rigid model — born from old masculine productivity systems - works against the cyclical nature of women’s bodies and energy. Instead of amplifying magnetism, it often drains it.Listeners will discover: The biological and energetic reasons women’s magnetism thrives in cycles, not rigid schedules. How forcing output in low-energy phases disrupts the nervous system and repels opportunities.A new definition of consistency — one rooted in devotion to your energy and harmony with your natural rhythm.Bea-Marie shares personal stories, practical steps for “magnetic consistency,” and the exact practices she uses to stay in flow without burning out.For those ready to uncover their unique energetic blueprint and build unshakable magnetism without forcing or hustling, Bea-Marie invites listeners into Magnetic Me — her 9-week immersion into feminine energy alignment, embodiment, and magnetic attraction.Check out Magnetic Me hereThank you for being a part of this empowering journey with 52 Weeks of Flow.And remember: Stay flowy my friend!Suggest a Flow topic via [email protected] www.movingriver.com for more.Follow me on my NEW Instagram AccountConnect on Facebook and check us out on Youtube52 weeks of flow is written and produced by Moving River.Music by Delicate Beats
    --------  
    12:06
  • #50 Feeling Invisible? This Will Make You Shine Again
    If you’ve been feeling flat, uninspired, or like your magic has faded… you’re not broken — your body is protecting you.In this episode of 52 Weeks of Flow, Bea-Marie reveals why your nervous system is the hidden gateway to your magnetism, and how chronic stress, over-giving, and ignoring your body’s rhythms can make you feel invisible — no matter how hard you try to “show up.”We’ll explore:✨ The surprising link between your nervous system state and your ability to attract opportunities, clients, love, and creativity.✨ How stress literally scrambles your energetic signal.✨ The fastest ways to reset your body so your magnetism is on again — without more hustle.If you’re ready to stop forcing, start receiving, and learn how to keep your energy field magnetic even in chaos… this is the conversation you’ve been waiting for.And if you want to go deeper, Magnetic Me is where we turn this from theory into embodiment.In 9 weeks, we’ll regulate your nervous system, expand your energetic capacity, and train your body to hold the magnetic frequency that makes success inevitable.Doors are open now → join here Thank you for being a part of this empowering journey with 52 Weeks of Flow.And remember: Stay flowy my friend!Suggest a Flow topic via [email protected] www.movingriver.com for more.Follow me on my NEW Instagram AccountConnect on Facebook and check us out on Youtube52 weeks of flow is written and produced by Moving River.Music by Delicate Beats
    --------  
    22:42
  • #49 Time Is an Illusion: Feel Your Way to Freedom
    What if time isn’t something you run out of—but something you create?In this paradigm-shifting conversation with filmmaker and visionary guide Nick Szymczak, we dive deep into the illusion of time, the emotional key to flow, and the energetic shift that happens when we stop chasing and start aligning.Together, we unpack:– The concept of “Time Hunt” and the masculine urge to pursue time– Why emotions expand or contract your experience of life– How aligning your energy collapses timelines (yes, really!)– The dance between masculine action and feminine receptivity– Joy, sex magic, and what it really takes to create magnetic momentumThis episode is for the heart-led high achiever, the spiritual seeker, and the woman ready to break up with the 24-hour hustle model and step into timeless flow.Are you living... or just measuring?Connect to Nick and get this awesome Discount for his 2025 Lisbon Time Hunt here <- with the Discount Code FLOWFollow Nick on Instagram And if you want to grab the transformative Offer for MAGNETIC ME -> this is where you find itThank you for being a part of this empowering journey with 52 Weeks of Flow.And remember: Stay flowy my friend!Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and AudibleSuggest a Flow topic via [email protected] www.movingriver.com for more.Do you have an inspirational story and mission in this world? Then apply HERE to be a guest on our show. We are always looking for amazing people to help inspire the world and bring more Flow to our audience.If you need inspiration on what hardware to use, when you want to start your own podcast check out my amazon shopThere I share all my tools, hardware and software that I use.Follow me on my NEW Instagram AccountConnect on Facebook and check us out on Youtube52 weeks of flow is written and produced by Moving River.Music by Delicate Beats
    --------  
    1:00:00
  • #48 Procrastination or Protection What Your Body’s Really Doing
    What if your so-called procrastination… is actually protection?In this deeply honest solo episode, Expansion Mentor Bea-Marie Aning unpacks the hidden wisdom of your nervous system—and why pushing through resistance might be the very thing blocking your flow.If you've been feeling tired, unmotivated, or frustrated with yourself for not "doing enough," this conversation will change the way you see everything. You'll learn how the body protects you from burnout, how energetic capacity works (especially for high-achieving women), and why feminine productivity starts with safety, not strategy.Weaving together neuroscience, personal stories, and embodiment insights, Bea-Marie guides you to reframe your “lazy” days as sacred pauses—and to finally understand how to work with your system, not against it. In this episode:What procrastination really signals (based on Polyvagal Theory)The link between nervous system regulation and accessing flowWhy magnetism requires recovery, not more doingA short embodiment practice to come back into alignmentThis is a must-listen for every ambitious woman learning to honor her rhythm and lead from her full truth. Ready to deepen your magnetism and stop outsourcing your power?Join Magnetic Me and let your nervous system lead the way.➡️ Click here and grab the early bird SPECIAL
    --------  
    22:31

About 52 Weeks of Flow

Welcome to 52 Weeks of Flow, the podcast that dives deep into the transformative power of Flow and the limitless potential of the human experience. In this weekly podcast, you are invited to break free from traditional constraints and embrace a new paradigm—one filled with expansion, freedom, and audacity in living life to its fullest. Holistic Success Guide and Business Coach Bea-Marie Aning serves as your guide on this journey of self-discovery and empowerment. In a world where traditional paradigms often confine individuals, 52 Weeks of Flow offers a new perspective—an invitation to expand, to embrace freedom, and to embody audacity in living life to its fullest expression. Because let's face it, constantly dimming your light, obsessing over perfection, and feeling guilty about not measuring up only serves to diminish potential. With a focus on women's elevation, topics such as peak performance, holistic practices, and feminine energy are explored. Through firy conversations with leading experts and passionate activists, you will gain valuable insights and inspiration to empower your own journey. 52 Weeks of Flow provides real, authentic stories, cutting-edge tools and techniques to elevate your life, mind, and spirit. Bea-Marie, deeply rooted in this field, shares actionable tips and strategies to help you achieve your life and wellness goals. This podcast serves as a comprehensive resource for taking control of your power and unlocking your full potential. Whether you are experienced in personal development or a newcomer to the concept, there's something valuable for everyone. So, grab your favorite beverage, settle in, and join the exploration of the exhilarating world of Flow. Together, let's raise the vibration of our communities and the world at large. Tune in to 52 Weeks of Flow and embark on a journey of transformation, empowerment, and endless possibility. Because life is meant to be lived in a constant state of flow. Subscribe so you can align your week with Flow each Monday. For exclusive content drop an email to [email protected] Follow her on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/moving_river/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bea-marie-aning-73963140/ facebook: https://www.facebook.com/movingriver/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@movingriver Linktree: https://linktr.ee/moving_river Are you ready to dive into your Superpowers? Check out our Superpowered Quiz https://www.superwoman.coach/superpower-quiz Special Thanks to Prod Ubuntu for the support and Dolla Dolla Billz by Delicate Beats
Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement

