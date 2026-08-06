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188 episodes
- Nintendo has said that they are not obligated to give gamers refunds after being sued for the extra tariff charges on Nintendo products. Also, Splatoon Raiders has launched on Switch 2 and the reviews are all over the place. So, we have a LOT to talk about!
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About Nontendo Podcast
Nontendo Podcast is a weekly Nintendo podcast, hosted by Wood from Beatemups.Podcast website
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