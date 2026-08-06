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Nontendo Podcast

Wood Hawker
ComedyGames
Nontendo Podcast
Latest episode

188 episodes

  • Nontendo Podcast

    EVERYTHING we KNOW about Zelda: Ocarina of Time REMAKE | Nontendo Podcast #179

    07/31/2026 | 2h 16 mins.
    Did Nintendo just reveal a BIG secret about the Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake? Here's EVERYTHING we know about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Game!
  • Nontendo Podcast

    What Nintendo Does Better Than Everyone Else? | Nontendo Podcast #178

    07/29/2026 | 1h 53 mins.
    What REALLY keeps Nintendo above all the other gaming companies? It's more than what you think!
  • Nontendo Podcast

    Nintendo, We Have A LOT to Talk About. | Nontendo Podcast #177

    07/25/2026 | 2h 14 mins.
    Nintendo has said that they are not obligated to give gamers refunds after being sued for the extra tariff charges on Nintendo products. Also, Splatoon Raiders has launched on Switch 2 and the reviews are all over the place. So, we have a LOT to talk about!
  • Nontendo Podcast

    The END of Physical Games Is HERE | Nontendo Podcast #176

    07/03/2026 | 2h 49 mins.
    As the gaming industry moves toward digital, will physical games and media become extinct? And will Nintendo follow the trends of Sony and Microsoft? It's Over.
  • Nontendo Podcast

    Dear Gaming Companies, WE CAN'T AFFORD THIS. | Nontendo Podcast #175

    06/26/2026 | 2h 30 mins.
    Nintendo, PS5, XBOX, STEAM Machine are all TOO EXPENSIVE. When will this end? | SPONSORED BY BELKIN Grip: https://glnk.io/7kzn0/4h3 | Bag: https://glnk.io/7kzn0/8cc
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About Nontendo Podcast
Nontendo Podcast is a weekly Nintendo podcast, hosted by Wood from Beatemups.
Podcast website
ComedyGamesLeisureVideo Games

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