Nontendo Podcast is a weekly Nintendo podcast, hosted by Wood from Beatemups and Bob from Wulff Den. More
Available Episodes
5 of 50
Nintendo Keeps Copyright STRIKING Zelda Content & Suing for MILLIONS | Nontendo Podcast #49
Nintendo’s at it again… Bob and Wood review some of the fallout from the PointCrow episode along with some additional updates.. they also talk about the Indie World direct and compare it to their recent PAX East videos.
4/28/2023
1:08:27
NONTENDO & POINTCROW VS NINTENDO: They Copyright Striked His Whole Channel | Nontendo Podcast #48
On today's episode, Bob and Wood welcome PointCrow to the Nontendo stage! They talk about the recent targeted(?) attacks to PointCrow's channel that resulted in takedowns of over 20 videos and multiple copyright strikes. Is Nintendo trying to set a precedent?
4/21/2023
1:19:30
NONTENDO VS NINTENDO LIFE: How we "WORK" with Nintendo & 3DS StreetPass is ALIVE! | Podcast #47
There's a lot of hair on the pod today... Bob and Wood welcome Zion Grassl, video producer for Nintendo Life! They talk about PAX, the revival of StreetPass what it's like unofficially working for Nintendo, and more!
4/14/2023
1:17:51
We were RIGHT about the Super Mario Movie | Nontendo Podcast #46
We WATCHED the Super Mario Movie and it was... Fun?
4/7/2023
1:27:32
NONTENDO VS THE COMPLETIONIST: Buying EVERY eShop Game & G4's Downfall | Nontendo Podcast #45
Live from a hotel room at PAX East, the Nontendo Podcast welcomes Jirard The Completionist! Wood and Bob sit down with The Completionist to talk about what it's like being an indie developer, his recent Wii U and 3DS eShop video, and the downfall of G4. You don't wanna miss this one!