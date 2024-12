The Straight Stitch: A Podcast About Sewing and Other Fiber Arts.

Teaching the Next Generation of Sewists

Liz Pike is the owner of Let's Get Sewing, a sewing school in Spokane, Washington. Liz has combined her experience as a former public school teacher with her love of sewing and now offers after-school sewing classes to school-age children (and adults!). Her summer camps provide an opportunity for kids to explore their creativity while simultaneously reinforcing lessons learned in math and language during the school year. Have you thought about teaching kids in your area to sew? Liz has some wonderful ideas for engaging new sewists of all ages and inspiring them to love the craft as much as we do.