The Straight Stitch: A Podcast About Sewing and Other Fiber Arts.

Local Fleece to Local Clothing: Putting the Fibershed Concept Into Practice
Today's guest is Susan Skalak, a fiber artist and owner of With Needle and Stick. Susan currently resides in Virginia, where her flock of sheep and goats provide the raw material with which she designs and makes custom needle-felted coats. Hear about Susan's journey from mechanical engineer to fiber artist and how those two practices are not as different as one might imagine. Susan's commitment to putting fibershed prinicples into practice is inspiring!
Looking Back and Looking Forward
Today's episode is a look back at the sewing I did in 2024 and a look ahead to what I want to make in 2025. I'll also talk a bit about the podcast and plans for growing it in the new year. I've always believed it's much easier to see the road ahead when you look back to see how far you've come!
Sewing Sophisticated Bags
Simply Classic is a company focused on helping sewists to make chic and functional bags for everyday use. Owner Christine Hall Murphy joins me today to talk about her journey from CPA to bag designer and her efforts to bring the art of bagmaking to home sewists. Simply Classic seeks to educate bagmakers through its quarterly subscription program, a robust YouTube channel with tutorials and the weekly Bag Maker's Workroom Live, and—soon!—classes and workshops with Chris. Her range of pattern offers something for everyone, from those just beginning to work with leather and heavier materials to those with years of experience.
Teaching the Next Generation of Sewists
Liz Pike is the owner of Let's Get Sewing, a sewing school in Spokane, Washington. Liz has combined her experience as a former public school teacher with her love of sewing and now offers after-school sewing classes to school-age children (and adults!). Her summer camps provide an opportunity for kids to explore their creativity while simultaneously reinforcing lessons learned in math and language during the school year. Have you thought about teaching kids in your area to sew? Liz has some wonderful ideas for engaging new sewists of all ages and inspiring them to love the craft as much as we do.
Fibersheds—Linking Producers to End Users
Our guest today is Alayna Rasile, a member of the board of the Montana Fibershed. What is a fibershed, you ask? "A fibershed is a geographically defined area in which fiber resources (wool, flax, hemp, cotton, etc.) are produced and then used by the people living within its boundaries." We'll hear from Alayna about how the Montana Fibershed organization is overcoming geographic and economic challenges to connect fiber producers with end users.
About The Straight Stitch: A Podcast About Sewing and Other Fiber Arts.
The Straight Stitch is a podcast about sewing and other fiber arts. Join Janet as she visits with makers about their projects, highlights what is new and noteworthy in the world of sewing, and talks about what's on her cutting table and under the needle. Occasional episodes may venture into related areas such as embroidery or knitting.