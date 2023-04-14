Oxventure - A Dungeons & Dragons Podcast

Centaur of Attention | D&D

A new arrival to the island is ready to shake things up with a box full of terrifying baby beast. What does one do with a teacup Tarrasque on an island full of endangered species? Find out in this episode of Oxventure. Check out our special guest Shamini Bundell! https://twitter.com/SBundell Check out RPGeeks for Dungeons & Dragons & Science https://www.youtube.com/@RPGeeksDND Get your tickets to MCM Comic-Con to see Oxventure live! https://www.mcmcomiccon.com/london/en-us/home.html To join the OX Supporters Club and our first official Discord server: patreon.com/oxclub Check out the official Outside Xbox and Outside Xtra store for sweet merch!: store.outsidexbox.com To watch all the original Oxventure videos, visit us on YouTube at youtube.com/oxventure. And thank goodness for Johnny Chiodini. Find them at: www.youtube.com/johnnychiodini or www.patreon.com/johnnychiodini Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices