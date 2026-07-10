Oxventure - A Dungeons & Dragons Podcast

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235 episodes
- OXVENTURE IS CHANGING! For the better, we hope! Join Jane and Andy as they discuss all the new and exciting changes coming to Oxventure in 2026 and beyond!
Get your tickets for DREAD Live
00:00 - Introductions
00:15 - Casual Chat & Conversation
11:22 - Announcements begin – Bi-Weekly Release Model
13:00 - Wyrdwood: The Final Season
14:05 - Tales from the Guild
15:17 - Oxventure Daggerheart
18:30 - DREAD Live!
20:25 - Wrap-Up
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Join the OX Supporters Club and official Discord server: patreon.com/oxclub
Check out the official store for sweet merch: store.outsidexbox.com
To watch all the original Oxventure videos, visit us on YouTube at youtube.com/oxventure
Find us at http://www.outsidexbox.com
Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Oxventure
Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Oxventure
#Kidsonbikes #holidayspecial #dnd #strangerthings #actualplay
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Join the Oxventurers as they journey to the small seaside town of Milton-on-Sea as strange and odd things pop up. When one of the town's local children goes missing on Boxing Day, his friends leap into action to solve this Twixtmas mystery.
Get yourself a set of our new Oh No the Consequences Dice & OX Mystery Box! https://store.outsidexbox.com/
Get tickets to Oxventure's Tales From the Guild 2026 live tour at https://bit.ly/OXGuild
01:09 Actual play begins
------------------
Join the OX Supporters Club and official Discord server: patreon.com/oxclub
Check out the official store for sweet merch: store.outsidexbox.com
To watch all the original Oxventure videos, visit us on YouTube at youtube.com/oxventure
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Oxventure Blades in the Dark returns for a festive special! Join the Crawford Family Quartet as they conduct a high stakes heist aboard a high society airship, with a little help from a familiar face from back in Volisport...
Get tickets to Oxventure's Tales From the Guild 2026 live tour at https://bit.ly/OXGuild
15:00 Actual play begins
------------------
Join the OX Supporters Club and official Discord server: patreon.com/oxclub
Check out the official store for sweet merch: store.outsidexbox.com
To watch all the original Oxventure videos, visit us on YouTube at youtube.com/oxventure
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- We travel into the dark and terrifying woods, stalked by a creature unknown in our play-through of the Jenga-Based Horror RPG Dread!
Get yourself a set of our new Oh No the Consequences Dice & OX Mystery Box! https://store.outsidexbox.com/
Get tickets to Oxventure's Tales From the Guild 2026 live tour at https://bit.ly/OXGuild
01:09 Actual play begins
------------------
Join the OX Supporters Club and official Discord server: patreon.com/oxclub
Check out the official store for sweet merch: store.outsidexbox.com
To watch all the original Oxventure videos, visit us on YouTube at youtube.com/oxventure
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- It's time for the most CHAOTIC D&D But yet! Everyone is a mimic in this hilarious one-shot filmed live at World's Lair 2025 with special guests Harry McEntire & Jasper William Cartwright.
GET YOUR 60 SKELETON DICE TODAY!!
You can see more of Harry over at https://www.youtube.com/natural6
You can see more of Jasper on the Rotating Heroes Podcast https://headgum.com/rotating-heroes
Get tickets to Oxventure's Tales From the Guild 2026 live tour at https://bit.ly/OXGuild
19:15 Actual play begins
------------------
Join the OX Supporters Club and official Discord server: patreon.com/oxclub
Check out the official store for sweet merch: store.outsidexbox.com
To watch all the original Oxventure videos, visit us on YouTube at youtube.com/oxventure
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Oxventure: A Dungeons & Dragons Podcast
Are you looking for a Dungeons & Dragons improvised storytelling experience that contains jokes, as well as thrilling boss fights against unspeakable horrors? Oxventure: A Dungeons & Dragons Podcast brings you the hilarious, unruly fun of a tabletop RPG campaign with friends. Join Jane Douglas, Andy Farrant, Mike Channell, Ellen Rose, Luke Westaway and Johnny Chiodini for an audio adventure you won't want to miss, with bingeable complete seasons of chaos in D&D, Weird West horror in Deadlands, and urban gothic fantasy in Blades in the Dark. Listen to the Oxventure D&D Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. Oxventure is a part of the Geek Media Podcast Network, an IGN Entertainment Brand. |Visit Geek.com for more information.Podcast website
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