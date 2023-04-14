Oxventure - A Dungeons & Dragons Podcast

The Oxventurers Guild presents a DnD real play podcast! Join Johnny Chiodini, Jane Douglas, Andy Farrant, Mike Channell, Ellen Rose and Luke Westaway for chit-c... More
Available Episodes
5 of 140
Hag Reflex | D&D
The Oxventurers Guild and their companion Margery confront a Hag who has taken up residence in the nature reserve and set about eating baby animals.
5/12/2023
2:12:52
Centaur of Attention | D&D
A new arrival to the island is ready to shake things up with a box full of terrifying baby beast. What does one do with a teacup Tarrasque on an island full of endangered species? Find out in this episode of Oxventure.
5/5/2023
1:53:25
Life Finds a Dob | D&D
Oxventure D&D Returns! The Oxventurers Guild are on a journey to a mysterious island after receiving an invitation from a gentleman known as Professor Hammerdal. With the professor's assistant and Dob's sister Suzette at the helm, the Oxventurers sail on a paddle boat towards the Visitors Centre.
4/28/2023
1:39:30
Paddle Royale | D&D
Rabies on the loose! All the park's extinct animals are seemingly resurrected with this disease - and only one half-orc bard has the blood to cure it.
4/21/2023
2:00:49
The Big Score | Blades in the Dark
It's the final score, the last job! The gang have gathered all they need to break into the Dimmer Sister’s Vault, but will the heist be successful? There’s only one way to find out…
