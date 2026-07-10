Oxventure - A Dungeons & Dragons Podcast

Join the Oxventurers as they journey to the small seaside town of Milton-on-Sea as strange and odd things pop up. When one of the town's local children goes missing on Boxing Day, his friends leap into action to solve this Twixtmas mystery.



Get yourself a set of our new Oh No the Consequences Dice & OX Mystery Box! ⁠https://store.outsidexbox.com/⁠⁠



Get tickets to Oxventure's Tales From the Guild 2026 live tour at ⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/OXGuild⁠⁠⁠



01:09 Actual play begins⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



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Check out the official store for sweet merch: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠store.outsidexbox.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



To watch all the original Oxventure videos, visit us on YouTube at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠youtube.com/oxventure⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

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