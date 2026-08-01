Pantry Chat - Homesteading Family

Are you working yourself to exhaustion trying to preserve every possible food for your pantry? I used to think a successful pantry meant recreating the grocery store at home. But after more than 20 years of homesteading, I've learned that's one of the fastest ways to burn out.



In this video, I'm sharing the mindset shift that completely changed the way I preserve food. Instead of asking, "What do I want to eat?" I started asking, "What preserves well?" That one simple change has saved me countless hours while helping me build a pantry that's practical, resilient, and full of nourishing food my family actually uses.



In this episode, you'll learn:

✔ Why treating your pantry like a grocery store leads to unnecessary work and burnout

✔ The foods I make a priority to preserve every year

✔ How root cellaring and fermentation can dramatically reduce your preserving workload

✔ When it's actually smarter to buy food that's already preserved

✔ How to build a seasonal pantry that saves time, money, and effort



⏰ Time Stamps

0:00 - Introduction

1:24 - Azure Standard

4:47 - Main Topic



📚 Resources Mentioned

Stop Treating Your Pantry Like a Grocery Store:

https://homesteadingfamily.com/stop-treating-your-pantry-like-a-grocery-store/



Food Preservation: A Year at a Glance:

https://homesteadingfamily.com/food-preservation-a-year-at-a-glance/



Root Cellaring for Beginners:

https://homesteadingfamily.com/preservation-101-root-cellaring/



Eating Seasonally on the Homestead:

https://homesteadingfamily.com/meal-planning-on-the-homestead/



This episode is sponsored by Azure Standard, one of Josh's and my favorite sources for bulk foods, pantry staples, organic produce, garden supplies, livestock feed, and hard-to-find homesteading essentials. We especially appreciate that they now offer home delivery in many areas, making it even easier to stock up on the quality products we rely on. If you're looking for a trusted source for homesteading supplies, be sure to check them out using the link below. And for first-time customers, you can use coupon code "HOMESTEADINGFAMILY15" for 15% off your FIRST order of $100 or more, shipped to a drop location: https://homesteadingfamily.com/main-azure-standard-b



👇 I'd love to hear from you: What's one food you no longer preserve because you've realized it simply isn't worth the time? Or what's one thing you'll never stop preserving yourself? Share your answer in the comments!



#FoodPreservation #Homesteading #PantryStorage #FoodStorage #Canning #SelfSufficiency



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MORE ABOUT US!



WELCOME! We're so glad you're here! We are Josh and Carolyn Thomas. Together with our eleven children, we are The Homesteading Family where we’re living a self-sustainable life in beautiful North Idaho. Let us welcome you and show you a bit about us here: http://bit.ly/HFWelcomeVideo



Grow, Preserve & Thrive with us!

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A few highlights you don't want to miss are our FREEBIES!!



Healthy Healing at Home – Learn how to confidently use herbal medicine in your home with this FREE 4 video workshop: https://homesteadingfamily.com/HHHyt



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Become a master canner in just a few days with my FREE video series where together we are going to stock your shelves with amazing food the whole family will love.