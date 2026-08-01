Pantry Chat - Homesteading Family

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294 episodes
- Have you ever walked into your garden and felt completely overwhelmed? You're not alone! Every gardener reaches a point where the weeds seem to multiply overnight, the harvest starts piling up, and it feels like there's never enough time to keep up.
In this episode of Everyday Homesteading, we're sharing the practical routines, mindset shifts, and garden systems that have helped our family grow and preserve most of our food without burning out. From daily garden walks and harvesting routines to choosing your battles and letting go of perfection, these simple habits can help you enjoy your garden again.
In this episode, we discuss:
🌱 Why every garden has a "messy middle"
🌱 How 20–30 minutes a day can transform your garden
🌱 The difference between daily tasks and weekly project days
🌱 Harvesting strategies that prevent overwhelm
🌱 When it's time to let a struggling crop go
🌱 Why observation is one of the most valuable gardening skills
🌱 Creating systems that make gardening easier every year
Helpful Resources:
🌿 Avoid Garden Overwhelm: https://homesteadingfamily.com/avoiding-garden-overwhelm/
🌿 How to Keep Weeds Out of the Garden: https://homesteadingfamily.com/how-to-keep-weeds-out-of-garden/
💧 Best Time to Water Your Garden: https://homesteadingfamily.com/best-time-to-water-garden/
🌱 No-Till Gardening: https://homesteadingfamily.com/is-no-till-gardening-right-for-you/
🌱 Lasagna Gardening: https://homesteadingfamily.com/how-to-use-the-lasagna-gardening-method-or-layering-method/
🛒 Thanks to Azure Standard for sponsoring this video. Save 15% on your first Azure Standard order of $100+ with coupon code HOMESTEADINGFAMILY15 (orders sent to a drop location only): https://homesteadingfamily.com/azure-standard-yt
Timestamps
00:00 – Introduction
02:00 – Chit Chat
10:14 – Azure Products We Buy
13:40 – Main Topic
If this episode encouraged you, we'd love for you to subscribe, leave a review, and share it with a friend who's feeling overwhelmed by their garden this season. Growing food doesn't require perfection—just simple systems and steady progress.
#gardening #vegetablegarden #gardentips #homesteading #gardenmaintenance #growyourownfood
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MORE ABOUT US!
WELCOME! We're so glad you're here! We are Josh and Carolyn Thomas. Together with our eleven children, we are The Homesteading Family where we’re living a self-sustainable life in beautiful North Idaho. Let us welcome you and show you a bit about us here: http://bit.ly/HFWelcomeVideo
Grow, Preserve & Thrive with us!
Visit us on our blog: https://www.homesteadingfamily.com
Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/homesteadingfamily
Instagram: https://instagram.com/homesteadingfamily
Rumble: https://rumble.com/HomesteadingFamily
A few highlights you don't want to miss are our FREEBIES!!
Healthy Healing at Home – Learn how to confidently use herbal medicine in your home with this FREE 4 video workshop: https://homesteadingfamily.com/HHHyt
Your Best Loaf – A Free 4 video workshop teaching you how to make great bread at home, every time, regardless of the recipe you are using: https://homesteadingfamily.com/free-bread-workshop
Become a master canner in just a few days with my FREE video series where together we are going to stock your shelves with amazing food the whole family will love.
- Healthy soil doesn't happen by accident. It starts with protecting the living ecosystem beneath your feet.
In this first teaching episode of my Soil Health series, I'm sharing why keeping your soil chemical-free is the foundation for everything else we'll cover. Whether you're growing vegetables, fruit trees, flowers, or pasture, the health of your soil determines the health of your plants.
We'll look at how herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, and synthetic fertilizers affect the beneficial biology living in your soil and why quick fixes often create bigger problems over time. I'll also explain how healthy soil naturally becomes more resilient, helping your plants better withstand pests, disease, and drought.
If you've ever struggled with weak plants, poor harvests, or garden problems that seem to come back year after year, this episode will help you understand why the solution starts below the surface.
In this episode, you'll learn:
• Why a chemical-free foundation is the first step to healthy soil
• How common garden chemicals impact beneficial soil life
• Why healthy soil is a living ecosystem, not just dirt
• Simple steps you can take to begin restoring your soil naturally
This is Part 1 of my Soil Health series, so if you're ready to grow healthier, more nutrient-dense food while working with nature instead of against it, you're in the right place.
For the companion blog post, visit: https://homesteadingfamily.com/healthy-soil-starts-here/
And if you missed the introduction to the series, you can catch that here: https://homesteadingfamily.com/how-to-improve-soil-quality/
Thanks for listening to Everyday Homesteading. I'll see you in the next episode as we explore the next building block of healthy soil: minerals.
Thanks to Homestead Kitchen magazine for sponsoring this podcast. Grab your copy of this monthly print magazine here and start enjoying homesteading knowledge, tips and recipes in the palm of your hands: https://homesteadingfamily.com/in-the-homestead-kitchen-yt
Time Stamps:
0:00 - Introduction
1:12 - Homestead Kitchen Magazine
3:22 - Main Topic
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MORE ABOUT US!
WELCOME! We're so glad you're here! We are Josh and Carolyn Thomas. Together with our eleven children, we are The Homesteading Family where we’re living a self-sustainable life in beautiful North Idaho. Let us welcome you and show you a bit about us here: http://bit.ly/HFWelcomeVideo
Grow, Preserve & Thrive with us!
Visit us on our blog: https://www.homesteadingfamily.com
Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/homesteadingfamily
Instagram: https://instagram.com/homesteadingfamily
Rumble: https://rumble.com/HomesteadingFamily
A few highlights you don't want to miss are our FREEBIES!!
Healthy Healing at Home – Learn how to confidently use herbal medicine in your home with this FREE 4 video workshop: https://homesteadingfamily.com/HHHyt
Your Best Loaf – A Free 4 video workshop teaching you how to make great bread at home, every time, regardless of the recipe you are using: https://homesteadingfamily.com/free-bread-workshop
Become a master canner in just a few days with my FREE video series where together we are going to stock your shelves with amazing food the whole family will love.
- Have you ever stopped to consider that caring for the land isn't just a homesteading skill, but part of our Christian calling?
In this episode of Everyday Homesteading, I'm joined by Brendan McClenahan from Plant With Purpose and the TEND Initiative to explore what the Bible says about stewardship, creation, and why growing food can deepen our faith.
For many Christians, conversations about caring for the earth have become complicated. But long before environmental movements existed, God gave humanity the responsibility to cultivate and care for His creation. Together, Brendan and I discuss how homesteading, gardening, and working the land aren't separate from our faith. They're one of the ways we live it out.
We also talk about why true self-sufficiency is a myth, how community has always been part of God's design, and practical ways churches and families can reconnect with creation through simple acts like gardening, composting, and supporting local farmers.
If you've ever wondered how your faith and your homestead fit together, I think this conversation will encourage you.
In this episode, you'll learn:
✔ What the Bible says about stewarding God's creation
✔ Why Christians shouldn't avoid conversations about creation care
✔ How gardening and homesteading can strengthen your faith
✔ Why self-sufficiency isn't God's design for His people
✔ Practical ways to build community through caring for the land
Time Stamps:
0:00 – Introduction
2:21 – Homestead Kitchen Magazine
4:25 – Main Topic
Resources Mentioned:
📖 Read the companion blog post: https://homesteadingfamily.com/biblical-stewardship-of-the-land/
🌱 Learn more about the TEND Initiative: https://tendlife.org
📰 Subscribe to Homestead Kitchen Magazine: https://homesteadingfamily.com/in-the-homestead-kitchen-yt
If this episode encouraged you, I'd love it if you'd subscribe, leave a comment, and share it with someone who has a heart for growing food, stewarding God's creation, and building a resilient home.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MORE ABOUT US!
WELCOME! We're so glad you're here! We are Josh and Carolyn Thomas. Together with our eleven children, we are The Homesteading Family where we’re living a self-sustainable life in beautiful North Idaho. Let us welcome you and show you a bit about us here: http://bit.ly/HFWelcomeVideo
Grow, Preserve & Thrive with us!
Visit us on our blog: https://www.homesteadingfamily.com
Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/homesteadingfamily
Instagram: https://instagram.com/homesteadingfamily
Rumble: https://rumble.com/HomesteadingFamily
A few highlights you don't want to miss are our FREEBIES!!
Healthy Healing at Home – Learn how to confidently use herbal medicine in your home with this FREE 4 video workshop: https://homesteadingfamily.com/HHHyt
Your Best Loaf – A Free 4 video workshop teaching you how to make great bread at home, every time, regardless of the recipe you are using: https://homesteadingfamily.com/free-bread-workshop
Become a master canner in just a few days with my FREE video series where together we are going to stock your shelves with amazing food the whole family will love.
- Have you ever finished a canning session only to discover one or more jars didn't seal? It happens to every home canner at some point, and even after more than 20 years of canning and preserving food for my family, I still have an occasional seal failure.
In this video, I'm sharing the most common reasons canning jars don't seal, how to troubleshoot failed seals, and what you should do if you find an unsealed jar. We'll also cover simple habits that can help you prevent seal failures in future canning sessions so you can preserve your harvest with more confidence.
In this video you'll learn:
✔ The most common reasons canning jars don't seal
✔ How to tell if a jar has sealed properly
✔ How headspace, siphoning, and dirty rims affect your seal
✔ Why overtightening bands can cause problems
✔ What to do if a jar doesn't seal within 24 hours
✔ When it's safe to refrigerate, freeze, or reprocess your food
✔ Why I always remove screw bands before storing my jars
For even more troubleshooting tips, read the companion blog post here:
https://homesteadingfamily.com/why-didnt-my-canning-jars-seal/
Time Stamps:
0:00 – Introduction
1:22 – American Blossom Linens
3:39 – Why Canning Jars Don't Seal
This episode is sponsored by American Blossom Linens. Josh and I love investing in quality products that are made to last, and American Blossom Linens fits that philosophy perfectly. Their sheets, towels, blankets, and pillows are all made in the USA from high-quality cotton and backed by a two-year return policy. Use coupon code "HOMESTEADINGFAMILY2026" to save 15% on your order here: https://homesteadingfamily.com/s-american-blossom-linens/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MORE ABOUT US!
WELCOME! We're so glad you're here! We are Josh and Carolyn Thomas. Together with our eleven children, we are The Homesteading Family where we’re living a self-sustainable life in beautiful North Idaho. Let us welcome you and show you a bit about us here: http://bit.ly/HFWelcomeVideo
Grow, Preserve & Thrive with us!
Visit us on our blog: https://www.homesteadingfamily.com
Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/homesteadingfamily
Instagram: https://instagram.com/homesteadingfamily
Rumble: https://rumble.com/HomesteadingFamily
A few highlights you don't want to miss are our FREEBIES!!
Healthy Healing at Home – Learn how to confidently use herbal medicine in your home with this FREE 4 video workshop: https://homesteadingfamily.com/HHHyt
Your Best Loaf – A Free 4 video workshop teaching you how to make great bread at home, every time, regardless of the recipe you are using: https://homesteadingfamily.com/free-bread-workshop
Become a master canner in just a few days with my FREE video series where together we are going to stock your shelves with amazing food the whole family will love.
- Are you working yourself to exhaustion trying to preserve every possible food for your pantry? I used to think a successful pantry meant recreating the grocery store at home. But after more than 20 years of homesteading, I've learned that's one of the fastest ways to burn out.
In this video, I'm sharing the mindset shift that completely changed the way I preserve food. Instead of asking, "What do I want to eat?" I started asking, "What preserves well?" That one simple change has saved me countless hours while helping me build a pantry that's practical, resilient, and full of nourishing food my family actually uses.
In this episode, you'll learn:
✔ Why treating your pantry like a grocery store leads to unnecessary work and burnout
✔ The foods I make a priority to preserve every year
✔ How root cellaring and fermentation can dramatically reduce your preserving workload
✔ When it's actually smarter to buy food that's already preserved
✔ How to build a seasonal pantry that saves time, money, and effort
⏰ Time Stamps
0:00 - Introduction
1:24 - Azure Standard
4:47 - Main Topic
📚 Resources Mentioned
Stop Treating Your Pantry Like a Grocery Store:
https://homesteadingfamily.com/stop-treating-your-pantry-like-a-grocery-store/
Food Preservation: A Year at a Glance:
https://homesteadingfamily.com/food-preservation-a-year-at-a-glance/
Root Cellaring for Beginners:
https://homesteadingfamily.com/preservation-101-root-cellaring/
Eating Seasonally on the Homestead:
https://homesteadingfamily.com/meal-planning-on-the-homestead/
This episode is sponsored by Azure Standard, one of Josh's and my favorite sources for bulk foods, pantry staples, organic produce, garden supplies, livestock feed, and hard-to-find homesteading essentials. We especially appreciate that they now offer home delivery in many areas, making it even easier to stock up on the quality products we rely on. If you're looking for a trusted source for homesteading supplies, be sure to check them out using the link below. And for first-time customers, you can use coupon code "HOMESTEADINGFAMILY15" for 15% off your FIRST order of $100 or more, shipped to a drop location: https://homesteadingfamily.com/main-azure-standard-b
👇 I'd love to hear from you: What's one food you no longer preserve because you've realized it simply isn't worth the time? Or what's one thing you'll never stop preserving yourself? Share your answer in the comments!
#FoodPreservation #Homesteading #PantryStorage #FoodStorage #Canning #SelfSufficiency
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
MORE ABOUT US!
WELCOME! We're so glad you're here! We are Josh and Carolyn Thomas. Together with our eleven children, we are The Homesteading Family where we’re living a self-sustainable life in beautiful North Idaho. Let us welcome you and show you a bit about us here: http://bit.ly/HFWelcomeVideo
Grow, Preserve & Thrive with us!
Visit us on our blog: https://www.homesteadingfamily.com
Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/homesteadingfamily
Instagram: https://instagram.com/homesteadingfamily
Rumble: https://rumble.com/HomesteadingFamily
A few highlights you don't want to miss are our FREEBIES!!
Healthy Healing at Home – Learn how to confidently use herbal medicine in your home with this FREE 4 video workshop: https://homesteadingfamily.com/HHHyt
Your Best Loaf – A Free 4 video workshop teaching you how to make great bread at home, every time, regardless of the recipe you are using: https://homesteadingfamily.com/free-bread-workshop
Become a master canner in just a few days with my FREE video series where together we are going to stock your shelves with amazing food the whole family will love.
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About Everyday Homesteading
Desperate to grow, cook, and preserve real food for your family in only 5-10 hours a week, but stuck as a new homesteader looking for practical, tried and true methods that work? You wanted those pantry shelves filled yesterday, but the more you try, the more it seems a distant pipe dream. Online content is filled with impractical, untried homesteading advice, which wastes your precious time and money.Everyday Homesteading steps in with practical, tested solutions, cutting through the chaos with clear plans tailored for busy beginners to reclaim your family’s health and independence through gardening, raising livestock, fresh seasonal cooking, herbal medicine and safe food preservation.Hosted by veteran homesteaders, Josh and Carolyn Thomas, who grow 70% of their family’s food while running two businesses and homeschooling their large family, they have mastered practical homesteading for busy modern families. They have taught hundreds of thousands of new homesteaders to thrive with real-life homesteading through their online platforms Homesteading Family and School of Traditional Skills.Tune in weekly to learn how to grow, cook, and preserve your family’s food, ditch health-destroying toxins, and save money monthly on groceries, all while building strong relationships and a sustainable legacy for your kids. Hit play now!Podcast website
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