Pantry Chat - Homesteading Family

Knife Sharpening with Patrick Roerhman | Pantry Chat
Join me in this Pantry Chat episode with Patrick Roherman from @MTknives as we discuss all things sharp.For more information, check out the blog post that accompanies this video: https://homesteadingfamily.com/knife-sharpening-basics/Check out Patrick's Knife Sharpening class inside the School of Traditional Skills here: https://homesteadingfamily.com/STS_Member_nTIME STAMPS:0:00 - Chit Chat9:35 - About Patrick13:08 - Why Sharp Knives are Important17:24 - The Safety of a Sharp Knife20:53 - How to Get Started23:53 - Inspecting Knives25:55 - Rusty Knives27:27 - Sharpening Methods32:23 - Sharpening Stones36:29 - Correct Direction (Pushing or Pulling)
4/29/2023
41:25
Keeping Cats OUT of the Garden | Pantry Chat Podcast Short
We’re all busy and have a lot on our schedules, and sometimes we only have time for a quick podcast. Come listen to this podcast short as we answer your questions in a short amount of time. Today’s podcast short is all about how to keep cats and other pests out of the garden. Though we haven’t perfected this, here are some of our tips.For more information, links mentioned, and more great Homesteading Family content, visit the blog post here: https://homesteadingfamily.com/first-time-garden-planning/
4/26/2023
3:21
Pros and Cons of Adding Blood to Compost or the Garden | Pantry Chat Podcast Short
We’re all busy and have a lot on our schedules, and sometimes we only have time for a quick podcast. Come listen to this podcast short as we answer your questions in a short amount of time. Today’s podcast short is talking all about the pros and cons of adding blood to your compost piles. For many people who butcher their own meat, this is often something we need to dispose of. But what if this blood could be put to better use than simply dumped out? Learn our tips on composting blood in this podcast short.For more information, links mentioned, and more great Homesteading Family content, visit the blog post here: https://homesteadingfamily.com/can-you-compost-meat/
4/22/2023
3:45
4 Types of Spring Gardening | Pantry Chat Podcast Short
We’re all busy and have a lot on our schedules, and sometimes we only have time for a quick podcast. Come listen to this podcast short as we answer your questions in a short amount of time. Today’s podcast short is talking all about four different methods for starting an early spring garden. Including which crops work best when planted in the early spring, when you can plant (depending on your weather), and more.For more information, links mentioned, and more great Homesteading Family content, visit the blog post here: https://homesteadingfamily.com/early-spring-gardening-tips/
4/19/2023
7:45
Pantry Chat Podcast w/ Lisa Rose
Learn about foraging for wild edibles with expert Lisa Rose, author of Urban Foraging. For links and more information, visit the blog post that accompanies this interview here: https://homesteadingfamily.com/urban-foraging/
