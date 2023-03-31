Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Fred Hoffman
Tips for beginning and experienced gardeners. New episodes arrive every Friday. Fred Hoffman has been a U.C. Certified Master Gardener since 1982 and writes a w... More
Available Episodes

  • 263 The Top Homegrown Vegetables Pt. 1
    Today:  It's  America’s Top homegrown vegetables. Master Gardener and vegetable expert Gail Pothour and I talk about them, along with growing advice for each one, including our favorite varieties.We actually got into such detail about each, we have to divide this chat into two episodes: today’s and next week’s Garden Basics podcasts. So today, we are talking tomatoes (no surprise there that is America’s favorite vegetable to grow) as well as cucumbers, sweet peppers, beans and carrots. Next week: five more!It’s  the Top Homegrown Vegetables, Part 1.  It’s the Garden Basics with Farmer Fred podcast, brought to you today by Smart Pots and Dave Wilson Nursery.Pictured: A "river" of tomatoes and peppers, at the 2012 Heirloom ExpoPrevious episodes, show notes, links, product information, and transcripts at the home site for Garden Basics with Farmer Fred, GardenBasics.net.Links: Subscribe to the free, Beyond the Garden Basics Newsletter https://gardenbasics.substack.comVegetable varieties mentioned in Ep 263TOMATOESGail:Brad's Atomic Grape, “Thorburn’s Terra- Cotta” , Green Doctor, Purple Boy, “Goldman's Italian American”UC Davis Vegetable Research and Information Center: “Cherry Grande”, “Sweet Cherry”, the “Sweet 100”, and the “Red Cherry”. For suitable container varieties they name “Patio”, “Toyboy”, “Better Bush” and “Small Fry.”Fred:Ace, Better Boy, Early Girl, Champion, Whopper, Big Beef, Dr. Wyche’s Yellow,CUCUMBERSGail - Green Fingers, Silver Slicer, Alibi, VRIC: Pickle Bush, Bush Champion, Parks Bush Whopper, Salad Bush, and Spacemaster. Sweet Slice.PEPPERSFred- Big Red, Early Sunsation, Ozark Giant, Tequila,Gail - Sweet Roaster,VRIC - GypsyBEANSGail-Roman, Strike, Romana, Roc d’Or, Purple QueenVRIC - Goldencrop Wax, Resistant Cherokee Wax, Fordhook 242 Bush, Henderson’s Bush (pole type), King of the Garden (bush butterbean), Dixie Butterpea (butterbean type), Baby Fordhook Bush (butterbean), Contender, Harvester, Roman, Tendercrop, Kentucky Wonder, Romano (Italian), Scarlet RunnerFred - Bingo.CARROTSFred - Danvers Half-Long,Gail - Chantenay, ImperatorThank you for listening, subscribing and commenting on the Garden Basics with Farmer Fred podcast and the Beyond the Garden Basics Newsletter
    4/28/2023
    43:03
  • 262 Spring Potato Basics
    What is the most consumed vegetable in the United States? Potatoes! Oddly enough, it’s not even on the top 10 list of backyard garden vegetables. That’s too bad, because the potato varieties that are available for home gardeners are more colorful and flavorful than the varieties you’d find in a grocery store.   We revisit a conversation we had with America’s favorite retired college horticulture professor, Debbie Flower, about growing potatoes. She has some tips about choosing potatoes and how to cut and prepare them for planting.Plus, Master Gardener Gail Pothour talks about the best months to be planting your potatoes. As we are fond of saying here, all gardening is local, so that timing will vary. We will also get into the details of colorful, interesting potato varieties, as well as  storage tips for your harvested potatoes.  It’s all in today’s episode 262, Spring Potato Basics.  It’s the Garden Basics with Farmer Fred podcast, brought to you today by Smart Pots and Dave Wilson Nursery. Let’s go! Previous episodes, show notes, links, product information, and transcripts at the home site for Garden Basics with Farmer Fred, GardenBasics.net. Transcripts and episode chapters also available at Buzzsprout.Pictured: Colorful PotatoesLinks: Subscribe to the free, Beyond the Garden Basics Newsletter https://gardenbasics.substack.com Smart Pots https://smartpots.com/fred/ Dave Wilson Nursery https://www.davewilson.com/home-garden/Flashback Ep. 114 Crop Rotation, Clay SoilSanta Clara Co. Master Gardeners - PotatoesGrowing Potatoes Organically: Basics From Seed To StoragePotato Varieties:Dark Red NorlandFrench FingerlingYukon GoldAdirondack BlueMagic MollyClancy All About Farmer Fred: The GardenBasics.net websiteThe Garden Basics with Farmer Fred Newsletter, Beyond the Basics https://gardenbasics.substack.comThe Farmer Fred Rant! Blog Facebook:  "Get Growing with Farmer Fred" Instagram: farmerfredhoffman Twitter: @farmerfredFarmer Fred Garden Minute Videos on YouTube Got a garden question? • Leave an audio question without making a phone call via Speakpipe, at https://www.speakpipe.com/gardenbasics• Call or text us the question: 916-292-8964. • Fill out the contact box at GardenBasics.net• E-mail: [email protected] Thank you for listening, subscribing and commenting on the Garden Basics with Farmer Fred podcast and the Beyond the Garden Basics Newsletter
    4/21/2023
    42:12
  • 261 Multi-Budded Fruit Tree Basics
    If you are unfamiliar with multi-budded fruit trees, and you have a small yard and you want a cornucopia of tasty fruit, then a multi-budded fruit tree may be right for you.  We tackle a fruit tree question from a listener in Ohio who wants to know: "Is it better to buy a multi-budded fruit tree, or can I do it myself? And how do you graft branches onto a fruit tree?"That last question is better answered by watching a video (for which we have suggestions) or reading a book about fruit tree grafting (and again, we have suggestions). Still, that does not stop up from trying to explain grafting techniques on a podcast. For that, we go over some of the how-to basics of fruit tree grafting.It’s all in today’s episode 261, Multi-Budded Fruit Tree Basics. We’re podcasting from Barking Dog Studios here in the beautiful Abutilon Jungle in Suburban Purgatory. It’s the Garden Basics with Farmer Fred podcast, brought to you today by Smart Pots and Dave Wilson Nursery. Let’s go!Previous episodes, show notes, links, product information, and transcripts at the home site for Garden Basics with Farmer Fred, GardenBasics.net. Transcripts and episode chapters also available at Buzzsprout.Pictured: The Fruits of a 4 in 1 Pluot TreeLinks: Subscribe to the free, Beyond the Garden Basics Newsletter https://gardenbasics.substack.com Smart Pots https://smartpots.com/fred/ Dave Wilson Nursery https://www.davewilson.com/home-garden/Flashback Episode: #27 I Did Not Know ThatDave Wilson Nursery  Video: Grafting Fruit TreesDave Wilson Nursery Video: How To Graft a Fruit TreeBook: Propagating PlantsGrafting Knives and SuppliesAll About Farmer Fred:The GardenBasics.net websiteThe Garden Basics with Farmer Fred Newsletter, Beyond the Basics https://gardenbasics.substack.comThe Farmer Fred Rant! Blog Facebook:  "Get Growing with Farmer Fred" Instagram: farmerfredhoffman Twitter: @farmerfredFarmer Fred Garden Minute Videos on YouTube As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases from possible links mentioned here.Got a garden question? • Leave an audio question without making a phone call via Speakpipe, at https://www.speakpipe.com/gardenbasics• Call or text us the question: 916-292-8964. • Fill out the contact box at GardenBasics.net• E-mail: [email protected] you for listening, subscribing and commenting on the Garden Basics with Farmer Fred podcast and the Beyond the Garden Basics Newsletter
    4/14/2023
    50:24
  • 260 Raising Chicks and Hens
    Easter egg season is here, and many of you may be thinking, "Why bother painting those eggs? After all, there are breeds of hens that lay beautifully colored eggs. So, Let’s just get some baby chicks, raise the hens, and gather the colorful eggs. Plus, we’ll save money on omelettes!" Many farm supply stores now have those baby chicks in stock. Today, we back up a step or two and talk about what you should have on hand before you buy those baby chicks.  You’ll learn about:• What do you feed a baby chick? (9:00)• Why you don’t want to use pine shavings or newspaper as the flooring for your baby chicks. (11:49)• Why you should only offer warm water for baby chicks. (18:00)• Precautions on using heat lamps around your chickens. (27:30)• How to Pick a chick that isn’t a rooster. (31:29)• What are the best breeds of chickens for small children? (34:29)It’s all in today’s episode 260, raising backyard chicks and hens. Brought to you today by Smart Pots and Dave Wilson Nursery. Let’s go!Previous episodes, show notes, links, product information, and transcripts at the home site for Garden Basics with Farmer Fred, GardenBasics.net. Transcripts and episode chapters also available at BuzzsproutPictured: Cherie and Colorful Chicken EggsLinks: Subscribe to the free, Beyond the Garden Basics Newsletter https://gardenbasics.substack.com Smart Pots https://smartpots.com/fred/ Dave Wilson Nursery https://www.davewilson.com/home-garden/Flashback Ep. 65 What is a Consulting Arborist?3 Books and a NYT Newsletter for Raising Backyard Chickens:Story’s Guide to Raising ChickensRaising Chickens for DummiesCity ChicksNew York Times/Wirecutter Article:“The Best Chicken Coop and AccessoriesChick WatererChick BrooderRadiant Heat (non-lamps) for Chicks All About Farmer Fred:The GardenBasics.net websiteThe Garden Basics with Farmer Fred Newsletter, Beyond the Basics https://gardenbasics.substack.comThe Farmer Fred Rant! Blog http://farmerfredrant.blogspot.comFacebook:  "Get Growing with Farmer Fred" Instagram: farmerfredhoffman Twitter: @farmerfredFarmer Fred Garden Minute Videos on YouTube As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases from possible links mentioned here.Got a garden question? • Leave an audio question without making a phone call via Speakpipe, at https://www.speakpipe.com/gardenbasics• Call or text us the question: 916-292-8964. • Fill out the contact box at GardenBasics.net• E-mail: [email protected]  Thank you for listening, subscribing and commenting on the Garden Basics with Farmer Fred podcast and the Beyond the Garden Basics Newsletter
    4/7/2023
    49:57
  • 259 The 2023 Tomato Preview Show!
    It must be spring, and time for our annual tomato preview show! Today a couple of tomato heads, nursery owner Don Shor and myself, talk about growing tomatoes. Topics include:• The winning and losing tomato varieties of 2022 (remember, all gardening is local) 1:38• Which tomato varieties we will be planting in 2023, varieties that are old and new. 9:31• Advice for the first time tomato grower: Start Small. 20:25• Thwarting Summer Diseases of tomatoes. 35:41• Don’t plant your tomatoes too early! Timing your tomato planting. 45:41It’s all in today’s episode 259, The 2023 Tomato Preview Show. We’re podcasting from Barking Dog Studios here in the beautiful Abutilon Jungle in Suburban Purgatory. It’s the Garden Basics with Farmer Fred podcast, brought to you today by Smart Pots and Dave Wilson Nursery. Let’s go!Previous episodes, show notes, links, product information, and transcripts at the home site for Garden Basics with Farmer Fred, GardenBasics.net. Transcripts and episode chapters also available at Buzzsprout.Pictured: Bodacious TomatoLinks: Subscribe to the free, Beyond the Garden Basics Newsletter https://gardenbasics.substack.com Smart Pots https://smartpots.com/fred/ Dave Wilson Nursery https://www.davewilson.com/home-garden/Tomato Diseases (University of California)Garden Basics, Episode 126: Jumping WormsGarden Basics, Episode 217: Jumping Worm UpdateRedwood Barn Nursery All About Farmer Fred:The GardenBasics.net websiteThe Farmer Fred Rant! Blog Facebook:  "Get Growing with Farmer Fred" Instagram: farmerfredhoffman Twitter: @farmerfredFarmer Fred Garden Minute Videos on YouTube As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases from possible links mentioned here.Got a garden question? • Leave an audio question without making a phone call via Speakpipe, at https://www.speakpipe.com/gardenbasics• Call or text us the question: 916-292-8964. Thank you for listening, subscribing and commenting on the Garden Basics with Farmer Fred podcast and the Beyond the Garden Basics Newsletter
    3/31/2023
    57:40

Tips for beginning and experienced gardeners. New episodes arrive every Friday. Fred Hoffman has been a U.C. Certified Master Gardener since 1982 and writes a weekly garden column for the Lodi News-Sentinel in Lodi, CA. A four-decade fixture in Sacramento radio, he hosted three radio shows for Northern California gardeners and farmers: The KFBK Garden Show, Get Growing with Farmer Fred, and the KSTE Farm Hour. Episode Website: https://gardenbasics.net

Garden Basics with Farmer Fred: Podcasts in Family