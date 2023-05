260 Raising Chicks and Hens

Easter egg season is here, and many of you may be thinking, "Why bother painting those eggs? After all, there are breeds of hens that lay beautifully colored eggs. So, Let's just get some baby chicks, raise the hens, and gather the colorful eggs. Plus, we'll save money on omelettes!" Many farm supply stores now have those baby chicks in stock. Today, we back up a step or two and talk about what you should have on hand before you buy those baby chicks. You'll learn about:• What do you feed a baby chick? (9:00)• Why you don't want to use pine shavings or newspaper as the flooring for your baby chicks. (11:49)• Why you should only offer warm water for baby chicks. (18:00)• Precautions on using heat lamps around your chickens. (27:30)• How to Pick a chick that isn't a rooster. (31:29)• What are the best breeds of chickens for small children? (34:29)It's all in today's episode 260, raising backyard chicks and hens. Brought to you today by Smart Pots and Dave Wilson Nursery. Let's go!Previous episodes, show notes, links, product information, and transcripts at the home site for Garden Basics with Farmer Fred, GardenBasics.net. Transcripts and episode chapters also available at BuzzsproutPictured: Cherie and Colorful Chicken EggsLinks: Subscribe to the free, Beyond the Garden Basics Newsletter https://gardenbasics.substack.com Smart Pots https://smartpots.com/fred/ Dave Wilson Nursery https://www.davewilson.com/home-garden/Flashback Ep. 65 What is a Consulting Arborist?3 Books and a NYT Newsletter for Raising Backyard Chickens:Story's Guide to Raising ChickensRaising Chickens for DummiesCity ChicksNew York Times/Wirecutter Article:"The Best Chicken Coop and AccessoriesChick WatererChick BrooderRadiant Heat (non-lamps) for Chicks