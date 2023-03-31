259 The 2023 Tomato Preview Show!

It must be spring, and time for our annual tomato preview show! Today a couple of tomato heads, nursery owner Don Shor and myself, talk about growing tomatoes. Topics include:• The winning and losing tomato varieties of 2022 (remember, all gardening is local) 1:38• Which tomato varieties we will be planting in 2023, varieties that are old and new. 9:31• Advice for the first time tomato grower: Start Small. 20:25• Thwarting Summer Diseases of tomatoes. 35:41• Don't plant your tomatoes too early! Timing your tomato planting. 45:41It's all in today's episode 259, The 2023 Tomato Preview Show.