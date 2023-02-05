Aviation News Talk – Pilot Stories, Safety Tips & General Aviation News

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Aviation News Talk podcast in the App
Listen to Aviation News Talk podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Aviation News Talk podcast

Aviation News Talk podcast

Podcast Aviation News Talk podcast
Podcast Aviation News Talk podcast

Aviation News Talk podcast

Max Trescott | Glass Cockpit Publishing
add
General Aviation news, pilot tips for beginners & experts, interviews, listener questions answered, technical details on G1000 & Perspective glass cockpits & fl... More
LeisureAviationNews
General Aviation news, pilot tips for beginners & experts, interviews, listener questions answered, technical details on G1000 & Perspective glass cockpits & fl... More

Available Episodes

5 of 273
  • 272 Spatial Disorientation and SOPs: Analyzing Three Recent Accidents
    272 Spatial Disorientation and SOPs: Analyzing Three Recent Accidents Your Cirrus Specialist. Call me if you’re thinking of buying a new Cirrus SR20 or SR22. Call 1-650-967-2500 for Cirrus purchase and training assistance, or to take my online seminar: So You Want to Fly or Buy a Cirrus. Aviation News Talk is a listener supported show. So if you listen, please sign up and join the club to support the show! Make a monthly donation via Patreon and get various goodies, or make a one time donation at PayPal. Send us your feedback or comment via email If you have a question you’d like answered on the show, let listeners hear you ask the question, by recording your listener question using your phone. Summary272 Max talks about three recent accidents, all of which should have been avoidable. Interestingly, two of them involve helicopters, and yet the lessons we can learn from them apply directly to fixed wing pilots as well. Two of the three accidents involve failure to follow standard operating procedures, and two of them appear to include spatial disorientation. Mentioned in the Show Episode 13 - Hot prop dangers, how Magnetos WorkEpisode 161 - Kobe Bryant Crash UpdateEpisode 177 - Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Explained Videos Mentioned in the ShowR44 Hog Hunting Helicopter Crash Video Check Out Lightspeed's ANR Headsets Lightspeed Delta Zulu Headset $1099 Lightspeed Zulu 3 Headset $899Lightspeed Sierra Headset $699 My Review on the Lightspeed Delta Zulu Max’s Books – Order online or call 800-247-6553 to order. Max Trescott’s G3000 and G5000 Glass Cockpit HandbookMax Trescott’s G1000 & Perspective Glass Cockpit Handbook If you love the show and want more, visit my Patreon page to see fun videos, breaking news, and other posts in the Posts section. And if you decide to make a small donation each month,  you can get some goodies! So You Want To Learn to Fly or Buy a Cirrus seminars Online Version of the Seminar Coming Soon – Register for Notification Check out our recommended ADS-B receivers, and order one for yourself. Yes, we’ll make a couple of dollars if you do. Get the Free Aviation News Talk app for iOS or Android. Check out Max’s Online Courses: G1000 VFR, G1000 IFR, and Flying WAAS & GPS Approaches. Find them all at: https://www.pilotlearning.com/ Social Media Like Aviation News Talk podcast on Facebook Follow Max on Instagram Follow Max on Twitter Listen to all Aviation News Talk podcasts on YouTube or YouTube Premium "Go Around" song used by permission of Ken Dravis; you can buy his music at kendravis.com If you purchase a product through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.
    4/17/2023
    25:27
  • 271 Pilatus PC-12 Crash and other Listener Feedback and Insights - A Friday Mailbag Special
    271 Pilatus PC-12 Crash and other Listener Feedback and Insights - A Friday Mailbag Special Your Cirrus Specialist. Call me if you’re thinking of buying a new Cirrus SR20 or SR22. Call 1-650-967-2500 for Cirrus purchase and training assistance, or to take my online seminar: So You Want to Fly or Buy a Cirrus. Aviation News Talk is a listener supported show. So if you listen, please sign up and join the club to support the show! Make a monthly donation via Patreon and get various goodies, or make a one time donation at PayPal. Send us your feedback or comment via email If you have a question you’d like answered on the show, let listeners hear you ask the question, by recording your listener question using your phone. Summary271 Max reads listener letters and feedback. A listener asks if owners are more invested in their aircraft and more likely to do an impossible turn than renter pilots. Multiple listeners provide inputs on PC-12 autopilot disconnects. There was another Diamond DA42 crash, this time in Slovenia. The FAA has Recommendations for Workload Management and Automation Use in single pilot jets. And two listeners share their experiences with precipitation or p-static. Mentioned in the Show Episode 267 What Led to Fatal Breakup of a Medevac Pilatus PC-12 in Nevada Episode 265 Crackling Communications: Exploring Precipitation StaticFlight Paramedic Ryan Watson GoFund MeEd Pricola, RN GoFund Me Medevac Pilot Scott Walton GoFund Me Article: What’s wrong with Pilatus PC-12 pilots? FAA: Single-Pilot Workload Management in Entry-Level Jets Facebook: Aviation Accidents/This Day in History Group Check Out Lightspeed's ANR Headsets Lightspeed Delta Zulu Headset $1099 Lightspeed Zulu 3 Headset $899Lightspeed Sierra Headset $699 My Review on the Lightspeed Delta Zulu Max’s Books – Order online or call 800-247-6553 to order. Max Trescott’s G3000 and G5000 Glass Cockpit HandbookMax Trescott’s G1000 & Perspective Glass Cockpit Handbook If you love the show and want more, visit my Patreon page to see fun videos, breaking news, and other posts in the Posts section. And if you decide to make a small donation each month,  you can get some goodies! So You Want To Learn to Fly or Buy a Cirrus seminars Online Version of the Seminar Coming Soon – Register for Notification Check out our recommended ADS-B receivers, and order one for yourself. Yes, we’ll make a couple of dollars if you do. Get the Free Aviation News Talk app for iOS or Android. Check out Max’s Online Courses: G1000 VFR, G1000 IFR, and Flying WAAS & GPS Approaches. Find them all at: https://www.pilotlearning.com/ Social Media Like Aviation News Talk podcast on Facebook Follow Max on Instagram Follow Max on Twitter Listen to all Aviation News Talk podcasts on YouTube or YouTube Premium "Go Around" song used by permission of Ken Dravis; you can buy his music at kendravis.com If you purchase a product through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.
    4/8/2023
    45:59
  • 270 Exploring the Causes of Two Recent Nighttime Accidents + GA News
    270 Exploring the Causes of Two Recent Nighttime Accidents + GA News Your Cirrus Specialist. Call me if you’re thinking of buying a new Cirrus SR20 or SR22. Call 1-650-967-2500 for Cirrus purchase and training assistance, or to take my online seminar: So You Want to Fly or Buy a Cirrus. Aviation News Talk is a listener supported show. So if you listen, please sign up and join the club to support the show! Make a monthly donation via Patreon and get various goodies, or make a one time donation at PayPal. Send us your feedback or comment via email If you have a question you’d like answered on the show, let listeners hear you ask the question, by recording your listener question using your phone. Summary 270 Max talks about two recent fatal night accidents that happened in Florida, which should have been avoidable. One occurred in Lantana after a full day of flying after purchasing an aircraft in Kentucky. After what may have been a bounced landing, the aircraft climbed extremely slowly, turned to the downwind, and lost control. The other involved a low time pilot taking off at night from Venice. News Stories Repair Parts Running Out For GNS 430/530 Sacramento helicopter crash tied to possible theft attempt California Cadets Save Elderly Choking Victim in Restaurant FAA Reduces Time Allotted for Knowledge Tests Aviation Stakeholders Call for FAA to Increase Knowledge Testing Oversight En route IFR charts to have limited foreign information Mooney M20J 201 Crash Piper Reopens For Factory Tours U.S. Missionary Pilot & 2 Others Released from Mozambique Prison Two pilots suspended for keeping beverage in cockpit Michigan man dead after pointing laser and opening fire at police helicopter Man charged with attempted murder for shooting at SD police helicopter Mentioned on the Show #157 5 Ways Somatogravic Illusion is Killing Pilots Check Out Lightspeed's ANR Headsets Lightspeed Delta Zulu Headset $1099 Lightspeed Zulu 3 Headset $899Lightspeed Sierra Headset $699 My Review on the Lightspeed Delta Zulu Max’s Books – Order online or call 800-247-6553 to order. Max Trescott’s G3000 and G5000 Glass Cockpit HandbookMax Trescott’s G1000 & Perspective Glass Cockpit Handbook If you love the show and want more, visit my Patreon page to see fun videos, breaking news, and other posts in the Posts section. And if you decide to make a small donation each month,  you can get some goodies! So You Want To Learn to Fly or Buy a Cirrus seminars Online Version of the Seminar Coming Soon – Register for Notification Check out our recommended ADS-B receivers, and order one for yourself. Yes, we’ll make a couple of dollars if you do. Get the Free Aviation News Talk app for iOS or Android. Check out Max’s Online Courses: G1000 VFR, G1000 IFR, and Flying WAAS & GPS Approaches. Find them all at: https://www.pilotlearning.com/ Social Media Like Aviation News Talk podcast on Facebook Follow Max on Instagram Follow Max on Twitter Listen to all Aviation News Talk podcasts on YouTube or YouTube Premium "Go Around" song used by permission of Ken Dravis; you can buy his music at kendravis.com If you purchase a product through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.
    4/3/2023
    51:51
  • 269 Mastering Your Checkride with ForeFlight with Seth Lake
    269 Mastering Your Checkride with ForeFlight with Seth Lake Your Cirrus Specialist. Call me if you’re thinking of buying a new Cirrus SR20 or SR22. Call 1-650-967-2500 for Cirrus purchase and training assistance, or to take my online seminar: So You Want to Fly or Buy a Cirrus. Join now as a member to support the show with a donation via PayPal or Patreon. Send us an email If you have a question you’d like answered on the show, let listeners hear you ask the question, by recording your listener question using your phone. Summary 269 Max talks with Seth Lake about how to use and how not to use ForeFlight for a successful checkride. Even if you aren’t planning to take a checkride, you’ll learn lots of tips from Seth about how to use the Documents tab of ForeFlight to organize information that you may want to have at your fingertips when you fly. He recommends you create a Binder for your checkride and then add documents to that binder. For example, for an instrument checkride, you may want to include some of the FAA Handbooks, including the Instrument Procedures Handbook and the Instrument Flying Handbook. Other things you might want to include are: Part 61, Part 91, Part 135, ACS Instrument Rating Airplane, Aeronautical Information Manual, Digital Terminal Procedures Supplemental and FAA International Flight Plan. He also mentions a glitch with the Bookmarks function, which is keyed to a particular page in a document, rather than a particular topic. This can become an issue as documents get updated with new pages, and the topics shift to different pages.   Mentioned in the Show ForeFlightSeth Lake’s VSL Aviation web siteSeth Lake’s podcast Check Out Lightspeed's ANR Headsets Lightspeed Delta Zulu Headset $1099 Lightspeed Zulu 3 Headset $899Lightspeed Sierra Headset $699 Max’s Books – Order online or call 800-247-6553 to order. Max Trescott’s G3000 and G5000 Glass Cockpit HandbookMax Trescott’s G1000 & Perspective Glass Cockpit Handbook If you love the show and want more, visit my Patreon page to see fun videos, breaking news, and other posts in the Posts section. And if you decide to make a small donation each month,  you can get some goodies! So You Want To Learn to Fly or Buy a Cirrus seminars Online Version of the Seminar Coming Soon – Register for Notification Check out our recommended ADS-B receivers, and order one for yourself. Yes, we’ll make a couple of dollars if you do. Get the Free Aviation News Talk app for iOS or Android. Check out Max’s Online Courses: G1000 VFR, G1000 IFR, and Flying WAAS & GPS Approaches. Find them all at: https://www.pilotlearning.com/ Social Media Like Aviation News Talk podcast on Facebook Follow Max on Instagram Follow Max on Twitter Listen to all Aviation News Talk podcasts on YouTube or YouTube Premium "Go Around" song used by permission of Ken Dravis; you can buy his music at kendravis.com If you purchase a product through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.
    3/16/2023
    1:00:05
  • 268 How to Troubleshoot a Failing Engine In Flight with Tom Turner + GA News
    268 How to Troubleshoot a Failing Engine In Flight with Tom Turner + GA News Your Cirrus Specialist. Call me if you’re thinking of buying a new Cirrus SR20 or SR22. Call 1-650-967-2500 for Cirrus purchase and training assistance, or to take my online seminar: So You Want to Fly or Buy a Cirrus. Aviation News Talk is a listener supported show. So if you listen, please sign up and join the club to support the show! Make a monthly donation via Patreon and get various goodies, or make a one time donation at PayPal. Send us your feedback or comment via email If you have a question you’d like answered on the show, let listeners hear you ask the question, by recording your listener question using your phone. Summary 268 Max talks with Tom Turner about how to troubleshoot a partial or total engine failure in flight. Every engine is going to be a little different, but there are generic steps for troubleshooting any partial or complete engine failure. All piston engines need fuel, air, and a source of ignition, so you need to check each of these items. For fuel, switch tanks, turn on any auxiliary fuel pumps, and adjust the mixture. If you have carb heat and a manual alternate air system, try applying these. For ignition, try different positions on the mag switch to see if that helps. The mixture on turbocharged engines is handled differently. In all cases, you should refer to the engine failure in flight checklist for your aircraft. News Stories NTSB Releases Details of Florida Midair Collision Australia helicopter pilot didn't hear any call before crash Mom Killed, Daughter Injured In Suffolk Plane Crash Passenger dies in severe turbulence Runway incidents have risen but serious close calls have decreased Check Rides Grind to a Halt After IACRA System Failure Lufthansa to be launch customer for Diamond's electric DA40 Failure to remove towbar just the first of pilot’s mistakes Pilots encouraged to participate in medical study Settlement for woman who spun during botched helicopter mountain rescue Albuquerque PD helicopter gets shot at Mentioned in the Show UND Pilot Survey about Healthcare Services and Procedures Snowed-in Residents Airlifted to SafetyTom Turner's Mastery Flight website Aviation News Talk #164 Helicopter Rescue from California Fires Check Out Lightspeed's ANR Headsets Lightspeed Delta Zulu Headset $1099 Lightspeed Zulu 3 Headset $899Lightspeed Sierra Headset $699 My Review on the Lightspeed Delta Zulu Max’s Books – Order online or call 800-247-6553 to order. Max Trescott’s G3000 and G5000 Glass Cockpit HandbookMax Trescott’s G1000 & Perspective Glass Cockpit Handbook If you love the show and want more, visit my Patreon page to see fun videos, breaking news, and other posts in the Posts section. And if you decide to make a small donation each month,  you can get some goodies! So You Want To Learn to Fly or Buy a Cirrus seminars Online Version of the Seminar Coming Soon – Register for Notification Check out our recommended ADS-B receivers, and order one for yourself. Yes, we’ll make a couple of dollars if you do. Get the Free Aviation News Talk app for iOS or Android. Check out Max’s Online Courses: G1000 VFR, G1000 IFR, and Flying WAAS & GPS Approaches. Find them all at: https://www.pilotlearning.com/ Social Media Like Aviation News Talk podcast on Facebook Follow Max on Instagram Follow Max on Twitter Listen to all Aviation News Talk podcasts on YouTube or YouTube Premium "Go Around" song used by permission of Ken Dravis; you can buy his music at kendravis.com If you purchase a product through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.
    3/10/2023
    1:11:19

More Leisure podcasts

About Aviation News Talk podcast

General Aviation news, pilot tips for beginners & experts, interviews, listener questions answered, technical details on G1000 & Perspective glass cockpits & flying GPS approaches. 40 yrs experience flying general aviation aircraft. As an active flight instructor, I bring my daily experiences in the air to this show to help teach pilots and future pilots to fly safely. I'm a Platinum Cirrus CSIP instructor and work with people who are thinking about buying a new or used SR20 or SR22. Go to AviationNewsTalk.com for my contact information, or to click on Listener Questions, which lets you speak into your phone to leave a question you’d like answered on the show.
Podcast website

Listen to Aviation News Talk podcast, Shatargat'la Her Şey and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Aviation News Talk podcast

Aviation News Talk podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Aviation News Talk podcast: Podcasts in Family