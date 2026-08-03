Aviation News Talk – Pilot Stories, Safety Tips & General Aviation News

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- Max talks with Maya Shpak, CEO of SkyPath, about how pilots can avoid turbulence and find smoother air by combining crowdsourced observations, aircraft data, and machine-learning predictions.
The idea for SkyPath came from an airline captain and check airman who encountered turbulence and realized that the iPad already carried in the cockpit contained accelerometers capable of measuring aircraft movement. Much like a traffic app gathers information from phones on the road, SkyPath could collect ride-quality observations from participating aircraft, send them to the cloud, and return an updated turbulence picture to other pilots. Maya says the system now receives data from about 40,000 users each day.
An iPad observation is only one of five sources used by SkyPath. The system filters accelerometer readings, removes noise, and normalizes each report for aircraft type. That adjustment is important because light turbulence in a large business jet may feel moderate in a smaller general aviation airplane. When two pilots have iPads aboard the same aircraft, SkyPath can compare the two devices and identify a questionable reading.
SkyPath also derives turbulence information from ADS-B vertical-rate data. Many aircraft provide both ADS-B reports and iPad observations, allowing the company to compare the two and refine its conversion algorithm. This expands coverage into areas where no participating iPad-equipped aircraft has recently passed.
The platform also incorporates PIREPs and eddy dissipation rate, or EDR, reports. EDR is an aircraft-independent measure of atmospheric turbulence widely used in commercial aviation. SkyPath can convert its sensor information into EDR-compatible reports while using existing EDR data to supplement its own observations.
The fifth source is SkyPath's predictive model. More than 200 meteorological parameters from NOAA and other government sources are fed into a machine-learning system trained with SkyPath's observational data. This produces estimated ride conditions where direct reports are limited. Maya says this is particularly useful to general aviation pilots flying below normal airline cruise altitudes, although the company generally sees better accuracy above about 5,000 feet.
Pilots can use SkyPath before takeoff or during a flight. They may enter a call sign or flight number, paste a route from another electronic flight bag, or operate without a filed IFR flight plan. In its bearing mode, the app monitors an area approximately 100 miles ahead and 15 degrees to either side of the aircraft's direction of flight. It can run in the background and generate an alert about ten minutes before the airplane reaches significant turbulence.
For larger operators, the same information can also be delivered through SkyPath's own flight-following tools or integrated EFB systems. Pilots can set the alert threshold, place the app in the background, and continue using their primary navigation display. Dispatchers may receive warnings when an aircraft is approaching rough air and then contact the crew through the operator's normal communications system. Maya says SkyPath was not yet integrated with ForeFlight at the time of the interview, although routes can be copied from ForeFlight into the app.
The altitude slider helps pilots compare ride conditions above and below their planned or current altitude. This can support a decision to climb, descend, or choose a different cruising altitude before departure. SkyPath also displays validated smooth-air observations as white hexagons. Knowing where the air is smooth can be more actionable than simply seeing where rough air has been reported.
The display uses familiar aviation colors to represent smooth, light, light-to-moderate, moderate, and occasional severe turbulence. Observed and predicted areas appear differently, allowing pilots to distinguish between actual aircraft encounters and conditions generated by the forecast model. Users can filter the display to emphasize the severity levels most relevant to their aircraft and operation.
Maya says access to better turbulence information can change pilot behavior. One business aviation operator using SkyPath reported nearly a 50 percent reduction in moderate-turbulence encounters. SkyPath also reviewed 180 published turbulence incidents and found that matching information had been available beforehand in 79 percent of them.
The app may also improve communication with passengers. Maya describes pilots showing charter passengers where rough air is expected and when it should end. That visual explanation can help nervous flyers understand why they need to remain seated and keep their seatbelts fastened.
Unexpected turbulence can produce injuries, diversions, medical expenses, airport fees, passenger accommodations, replacement-aircraft costs, and schedule disruptions. Even an unsecured passenger, flight attendant, or hot drink can create a serious event. Better information gives pilots more opportunity to avoid the roughest areas or prepare everyone aboard before reaching them.
Finally, SkyPath allows pilots to submit a digital PIREP from the app directly into the FAA reporting system. Individual pilots can begin with a free trial and choose between subscription levels. Maya explains how SkyPath is designed to supplement the navigation and weather tools pilots already use while providing a more detailed picture of where they may find rough or smooth air.
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SkyPath Turbulence App
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422 N249CP King Air Crash: GPS Jamming, Dark Night, and a Fatal Visual Approach + GA News07/04/2026 | 46 mins.Max talks about the fatal crash of Beech C90 King Air N249CP, an air ambulance flight that departed Roswell Air Center in New Mexico shortly before midnight on May 13, 2026. The aircraft was headed for Sierra Blanca Regional Airport near Ruidoso to pick up a patient for transport to Albuquerque. It was a short flight—only about 51 nautical miles—but it ended in tragedy when the King Air struck terrain near the Capitan Mountains. Both pilots and both flight nurses were killed.
The aircraft was operated by Generation Jets under Part 135 as an unscheduled fixed-wing aeromedical flight. The two medical passengers were flight nurses employed by Trans Aero Medical Services. Max emphasizes the human side of the accident: these were young professionals on a mission of mercy, people who had dedicated themselves to helping others. That makes the accident especially painful, but also especially important to study carefully.
According to the preliminary report, the flight occurred in dark-night VMC with zero percent moon illumination. Max explains why that matters. In rural or mountainous terrain, a dark night can feel very much like instrument conditions, even when the weather is technically visual. There may be no visible horizon, no way to judge terrain ahead, and no meaningful outside references to confirm whether the aircraft is safely above rising ground. Pilots may be legal to fly VFR or accept a visual approach, but operationally they may need to fly with the discipline of an instrument procedure.
A second major factor was GPS jamming. The report says U.S. military GPS jamming activity was taking place in the area and at the altitudes used by the accident flight. During the flight, ADS-B data that had been reporting every few seconds began reporting at roughly one-minute intervals. The crew later told Albuquerque Center they had lost GPS capability and needed a heading. Other aircraft in the area also reported GPS problems, including one pilot who appeared to have difficulty identifying or navigating to a ground-based navigation aid.
Max uses this to highlight a broader issue for pilots: most of us have become deeply dependent on GPS. That dependency affects not only primary navigation but also the tools we rely on for situational awareness. Electronic flight bags, panel-mounted moving maps, terrain displays, and many terrain warning systems all depend on accurate aircraft position. If GPS is jammed or unreliable, those tools may stop working, may degrade, or may give pilots less protection than they expect.
The flight was initially cleared as filed to Sierra Blanca and assigned 12,000 feet. At one point, the controller advised the crew that the aircraft was at 13,000 feet, about 1,000 feet above its assigned altitude. The pilots responded that they were correcting and had lost GPS. The controller provided headings and later began working to have the military stop the jamming. As the flight continued, the crew requested the RNAV approach, then later requested the ILS approach because of the GPS failure.
But the destination presented another complication. Sierra Blanca's automated weather observation system was out of service, and the ForeFlight briefing showed no METAR and no TAF for the airport. The instrument approach procedures contained notes stating that when the local altimeter setting was not received, the procedures were not authorized. Max explains that this may have left the crew without a legal instrument approach option, even though flying an approach would have provided more structure and terrain protection than descending visually in dark-night mountainous terrain.
At about 12:08 AM, while northeast of the airport, the crew reported that they had the airport area in sight and could proceed visually. The controller cleared them for a visual approach and told them they could cancel IFR in the air above 9,000 feet or after landing. Shortly afterward, the aircraft began turning southwest toward Sierra Blanca. The Capitan Mountains, rising to more than 10,000 feet, were between the aircraft and the airport.
After the aircraft was cleared for the visual approach, the controller's supervisor reportedly told the military that jamming could resume. ADS-B again began recording at about one-minute intervals. The aircraft descended toward the airport and later appeared to climb during the final moments of the flight. The last recorded Spidertracks data showed the aircraft at about 9,823 feet GPS altitude, with a groundspeed of 150 knots and a heading of 250 degrees. The aircraft impacted terrain at an elevation of about 9,950 feet, near the Capitan Mountains Summit Radio Facility.
Max discusses several lessons from the accident. First, dark-night operations in mountainous areas deserve special caution, even in VMC. Second, pilots should maintain proficiency with non-GPS navigation, including VORs, localizers, and raw-data flying. Third, before accepting a visual approach at night, especially in terrain, pilots should have a clear plan for terrain clearance and should consider using any available ground-based guidance, such as tracking a localizer or ILS course, even if cleared visually. Fourth, pilots should understand what equipment they may lose when GPS fails: not just navigation, but also moving maps, terrain pages, and some terrain warning capabilities.
The episode closes with a practical reminder: GPS jamming is not theoretical. If you fly enough, you may eventually lose GPS. The goal is to make sure that losing GPS does not also mean losing situational awareness, terrain clearance, or your life.
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Mentioned on the Show
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Max's FLYING Magazine article:
Flying in New Zealand article
Deadly Display Potential in the Cockpit +V Advisory Glide Slopes
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421 New Zealand Mountain Flying in a CTLS: Fiordland, Microlights, and Safety Lessons06/21/2026 | 1h 9 mins.Max talks with New Zealand pilot Keith Froude during a scenic flight in Keith's Flight Design CTLS over Fiordland, one of the most dramatic flying environments in the world. Departing from a grass runway near Lake Te Anau, they discuss CTLS operations, RAANZ microlight flying, parachute-equipped aircraft, personal flotation gear, ADS-B, electronic flight bags, and the realities of flying a light aircraft among steep mountains, lakes, fog, and changing winds.
The flight becomes a real-time lesson in conservative mountain flying. Keith explains why he climbs before crossing water, why he wants altitude before entering valleys, how local wind layers and morning heating can create bumps even early in the day, and why moving maps are so valuable in terrain where valleys and peaks can quickly look alike. Max and Keith also talk about local helicopter and floatplane traffic, avoiding the busy Milford Sound environment, the Manapouri power station, glowworm caves, Lake Te Anau, and the challenges of keeping a light, slippery CTLS under control on descent and landing.
It is part travel adventure, part aircraft checkout, and part safety lesson for pilots who want to understand what flying in New Zealand's Fiordland is really like.
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- Max talks with Troy Duck and John Von Fange about their dramatic Cirrus SR22T CAPS parachute deployment in N39VF after a power loss near Chanute, Kansas. What began as a routine flight quickly turned into an emergency when they heard a loud banging noise and lost engine power. Faced with a rapidly developing situation, they attempted to divert toward the airport, declared an emergency, and ultimately pulled the CAPS parachute. The event was unique in that they were able to user their Spyderco Manix 2 pocket knives to cut two of the parachute's Kevlar attachment harness lines from within the airplane.
In this episode, Troy and John describe what happened in the cockpit, how they assessed their options, and what led them to activate the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System. They also share what happened after touchdown, when strong winds kept the parachute inflated and dragged the aircraft across the ground, creating a second phase of danger after they were already on the surface.
This conversation offers valuable lessons for Cirrus pilots and all general aviation pilots about emergency decision-making, power-loss scenarios, CAPS readiness, and the importance of acting decisively before options disappear. It's a firsthand survival story with practical training value and a powerful reminder that preparation matters.
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419 LaGuardia Runway Collision: Why the Runway Lights Turned Off Before Impact + GA News05/05/2026 | 53 mins.LaGuardia Runway Collision and the NTSB Preliminary Report
Max talks about the fatal LaGuardia Airport runway collision involving Jazz Flight 646 and an ARFF fire truck responding to an emergency near Terminal B. The accident occurred at night, in rain and reduced visibility, as multiple airport rescue firefighting vehicles were moving toward an emergency scene and needed to cross Runway 4 at Taxiway D.
Dr. Victor Vogel
Max also gives a tribute to Dr. Victor Vogel, who recently passed away.
The basic outline sounds simple: a fire truck was cleared to cross an active runway and was struck by a landing regional airliner. But the NTSB preliminary report reveals a much more complicated chain of events involving ATC communications, emergency response workload, runway status lights, ASDE-X limitations, and human factors.
Truck 1 was part of a larger convoy of emergency vehicles. The tower controller cleared Jazz Flight 646 to land, then later cleared Truck 1 and company to cross Runway 4. About 20 seconds before the collision, the airplane was very low on final approach and roughly a quarter mile from the runway. Truck 1 read back the crossing clearance and began moving toward the runway. The controller then instructed Truck 1 to stop, but the truck continued accelerating and entered the runway just before impact.
Why the Runway Entrance Lights Turned Off
One of the most surprising details in the episode is that the runway entrance lights, or RELs, turned off just before Truck 1 entered the runway. These red in-pavement lights are part of the Runway Status Light system, which is installed at only a limited number of airports. They are designed to warn pilots and vehicle operators when it is unsafe to enter or cross a runway.
At first glance, it sounds like the system failed. But Max explains that the lights apparently worked as designed. For arriving aircraft, runway entrance lights illuminate when an aircraft is approaching the runway, then extinguish at each equipped taxiway intersection a few seconds before the aircraft reaches that intersection. That timing supports ATC's use of anticipated separation, which allows controllers to issue clearances based on the expectation that required separation will exist by the time the clearance is actually used.
That design may make sense when a crossing aircraft or vehicle is stopped at or near the hold-short line. But in this accident, Truck 1 was already rolling toward the runway and reached the runway edge just as the red lights extinguished. Max explains why that creates a serious human-factors trap. To a pilot or driver, red means stop. When red lights go dark, the intuitive message may be that the danger has ended. But with Runway Status Lights, dark does not mean "go." It only means the lights are no longer providing a stop warning, and an ATC clearance is still required.
Why ASDE-X Did Not Alert Controllers
The episode also examines why ASDE-X, the airport surface detection system, did not generate an aural or visual alert warning controllers of the conflict. The problem appears to involve the way the system detected the group of emergency vehicles.
The responding vehicles were not equipped with transponders, so ASDE-X could not uniquely identify each vehicle. Multiple vehicles were intermittently detected as radar targets, but because they were close together and moving near each other, their radar returns merged and separated in a way that prevented the system from creating high-confidence tracks. At one point, the system displayed only two radar targets where there were actually seven response vehicles.
Without reliable tracks for Truck 1 and the other vehicles, ASDE-X could not correlate Truck 1's movement with the landing aircraft and predict the runway conflict.
Human Factors: More Than "He Should Have Looked"
Max then turns to the human factors that may have affected the fire truck driver, the controllers, and the pilots. The key point is that this was not just a simple case of someone failing to look. A fire truck driver responding to an emergency is in a very different cognitive state from someone conducting a routine runway crossing.
Emergency response increases urgency but can degrade scanning, patience, and cross-checking. Stress physiology can narrow visual attention and reduce peripheral awareness. Goal fixation can shift the driver's mental priority from "cross the runway safely" to "get to the emergency." Time pressure can make someone ask the wrong question: not "Is the runway actually clear?" but "Is anything still telling me to stop?"
Expectation bias also matters. The driver may have believed that tower, the convoy, and the runway status lights were all part of a protected system. When the red lights extinguished, that may have reinforced the expectation that the runway was available, even though the landing airplane was still only seconds away.
The Pilot Safety Lesson
For pilots, the takeaway is direct: an ATC clearance is not a guarantee. Controllers can make mistakes. Automation can have blind spots. Warning systems can be technically correct while still creating misleading cues. And when an instruction or transmission is ambiguous, the safest assumption may be that it could apply to you.
Max emphasizes that pilots must continue to look for traffic before entering any runway, even after receiving a clearance. Likewise, pilots on final approach should build a mental picture of airport surface activity and listen carefully for runway crossings that could affect them.
The LaGuardia collision is a reminder that runway safety depends on more than procedures and technology. It depends on human beings recognizing when a situation is no longer routine, resisting expectation bias, and consciously widening their attention when stress and urgency are trying to narrow it.
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Lightspeed Delta Zulu Headset $1299
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News Stories
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WACO Aircraft Shuts Factory, FBO/MRO To Follow
FAA reduces SFO arrival rate amid runway work and safety concerns
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Mentioned on the Show
Buy Max Trescott's G3000 Book Call 800-247-6553
Free Index to the first 282 episodes of Aviation New Talk
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About Aviation News Talk – Pilot Stories, Safety Tips & General Aviation News
General Aviation news, pilot tips for beginners & experts, interviews, listener questions answered, technical details on G1000 & Perspective glass cockpits & flying GPS approaches. 40 yrs experience flying general aviation aircraft. As an active flight instructor, I bring my daily experiences in the air to this show to help teach pilots and future pilots to fly safely. I'm a Platinum Cirrus CSIP instructor and work with people who are thinking about buying a new or used SR20 or SR22. Go to AviationNewsTalk.com for my contact information, or to click on Listener Questions, which lets you speak into your phone to leave a question you'd like answered on the show.Podcast website
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