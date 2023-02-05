Aviation News Talk – Pilot Stories, Safety Tips & General Aviation News

268 How to Troubleshoot a Failing Engine In Flight with Tom Turner + GA News

Summary 268 Max talks with Tom Turner about how to troubleshoot a partial or total engine failure in flight. Every engine is going to be a little different, but there are generic steps for troubleshooting any partial or complete engine failure. All piston engines need fuel, air, and a source of ignition, so you need to check each of these items. For fuel, switch tanks, turn on any auxiliary fuel pumps, and adjust the mixture. If you have carb heat and a manual alternate air system, try applying these. For ignition, try different positions on the mag switch to see if that helps. The mixture on turbocharged engines is handled differently. In all cases, you should refer to the engine failure in flight checklist for your aircraft. News Stories NTSB Releases Details of Florida Midair Collision Australia helicopter pilot didn't hear any call before crash Mom Killed, Daughter Injured In Suffolk Plane Crash Passenger dies in severe turbulence Runway incidents have risen but serious close calls have decreased Check Rides Grind to a Halt After IACRA System Failure Lufthansa to be launch customer for Diamond's electric DA40 Failure to remove towbar just the first of pilot's mistakes Pilots encouraged to participate in medical study Settlement for woman who spun during botched helicopter mountain rescue Albuquerque PD helicopter gets shot at Mentioned in the Show UND Pilot Survey about Healthcare Services and Procedures Snowed-in Residents Airlifted to SafetyTom Turner's Mastery Flight website Aviation News Talk #164 Helicopter Rescue from California Fires