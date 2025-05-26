1 Unpacking the Fatal Crash of a Citation Jet, N611VG Caused by Cabin Decompression

Max Trescott and Rob Mark launch the first episode of NTSB News Talk, diving into NTSB agency news, recent accidents and newly published NTSB reports to help pilots better understand accident causes and improve decision-making in the cockpit.They begin with a surprising administrative shake-up: the unexplained termination of NTSB Vice Chairman Alvin Brown. Rob questions the lack of transparency, pointing out how an independent agency like the NTSB should not be subject to political scapegoating without clear justification. Max brings up that the NTSB is hiring. Next, they turn to cockpit video recorders—a long-recommended safety item by the NTSB. While commercial pilots and unions resist them on privacy grounds, Max and Rob argue that video can play a vital role in understanding pilot behavior and causes of crashes, especially in general aviation where data is often limited. Rob references Matt Thurber’s editorial advocating for video recorders and highlights tools like CloudAhoy that already allow post-flight review.The hosts then discuss several accidents. One involved a Cessna 207 in Alaska that crashed during a go-around, possibly due to a dog on the runway. They examine when it’s safer to land versus abort, and why go-around procedures—rarely practiced—are often poorly executed, even by experienced pilots.Two Citabria crashes raise density altitude concerns. One near Big Creek, Idaho, ended with no survivors; the other, in Wyoming, occurred during a flight to spread ashes. A partial engine power loss, high terrain, and low climb capability proved fatal. Both hosts emphasize how critical it is for instructors to teach performance limitations in high-elevation operations, especially in underpowered aircraft.Max talked about a Fireboss firefighting seaplane that ditched in the Atlantic, killing the pilot, while on a ferry flight to the Azores. He mentioned that experience ferry pilot Sarah Rovner talked in detail about ferry piloting issues in episode 379 of the Aviation News Talk podcast.Another incident highlights poor weather decision-making. A Piper PA-28 crashed near Mount Equinox, Vermont after entering icing conditions in IMC. The non-instrument-rated pilot, traveling with family on a ski trip, stalled and crash-landed. The hosts explain how "get-there-itis" and poor weather avoidance can prove fatal, and caution against pressing on in marginal conditions—especially with passengers aboard.The episode's deep dive analyzes the fatal accident of N611VG, a Citation 560 over Virginia. The pilot lost cabin pressure at high altitude and became incapacitated due to insufficient supplemental oxygen. The aircraft, operating Part 91, had numerous maintenance discrepancies—including an empty oxygen bottle and neglected...