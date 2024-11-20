Lorehammer - A Warhammer 40k Podcast

119 - Severan Dominate, A Fledging Empire

*Ad Free Version available on Lorehammer Pateron, link below.* In today's episode, we explore the Severan Dominate, a faction that has carved out a precarious existence on the Spinward Front. Led by the calculating Duke Severus XIII, the Dominate's empire spans a collection of worlds, each with its own unique struggles and importance to the cause. From Kulth, a harsh and resource-rich world known for its brutal mining operations, to Kokyotos, a planet whose ancient religious traditions have made it a center of ideological resistance to the Imperium, the Severan Dominate's territories are as varied as they are vital. Then there's Ohmsworld, a fortress world on the brink of collapse, where the Severan's military might is put to the test against constant siege. Each of these worlds plays a crucial role in maintaining the Dominate's fragile hold on power, navigating the twin threats of external invasion and internal dissent. Tune in as we delve into the challenges, triumphs, and tragedies of the Severan Dominate's worlds.