Lorehammer - A Warhammer 40k Podcast

In today's episode, we explore the Severan Dominate, a faction that has carved out a precarious existence on the Spinward Front. Led by the calculating Duke Severus XIII, the Dominate's empire spans a collection of worlds, each with its own unique struggles and importance to the cause. From Kulth, a harsh and resource-rich world known for its brutal mining operations, to Kokyotos, a planet whose ancient religious traditions have made it a center of ideological resistance to the Imperium, the Severan Dominate's territories are as varied as they are vital. Then there's Ohmsworld, a fortress world on the brink of collapse, where the Severan's military might is put to the test against constant siege. Each of these worlds plays a crucial role in maintaining the Dominate's fragile hold on power, navigating the twin threats of external invasion and internal dissent. Tune in as we delve into the challenges, triumphs, and tragedies of the Severan Dominate's worlds.
--------
3:01:36
118 - Adeptus Arbities, Imperial Law
In this episode, we dive into the dark, uncompromising world of the Adeptus Arbites, the Imperium's iron-fisted enforcers of law and order. From the sprawling hive cities to the desolate wastelands, the Arbites stand as the unyielding guardians of Imperial justice, answering only to the Lex Imperialis. We'll explore their brutal training, advanced weaponry, and the relentless methods they use to root out heresy, dissent, and crime across countless worlds. Join us as we delve into the Arbites' origins, the infamous cases that define them, and the complex role they play in a galaxy forever teetering on the edge of chaos. In this episode, you'll see how the Arbites' unwavering loyalty and unflinching brutality make them a fearsome force, ensuring that the Emperor's law is obeyed—no matter the cost.
--------
2:26:14
Bonus 30 - Space Marine 1
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is a third-person shooter game released in 2011, developed by Relic Entertainment and set in the 40K universe. You play as Captain Titus, a Space Marine of the Ultramarines Chapter, on a mission to protect a Forge World under siege by Orks. In this episode we discuss the story behind the first game in honour of Space Marine 2.
--------
2:03:59
117 - Severan Dominate, Maintaining the Front
Welcome to this episode, where we delve into the complex dynamics of the Severan Dominate, a breakaway faction struggling for survival in the grim darkness of the Warhammer 40K universe. As they strive to maintain their tenuous hold on the Spinward Front, the Severan Dominate employs a multifaceted approach that combines shrewd diplomacy, cunning subterfuge, and relentless warfare. Duke Severus XIII, the architect of their secession from the Imperium of Man, deftly navigates the treacherous waters of political alliances and betrayal, leveraging his considerable skills as a negotiator to win over disillusioned Imperial worlds. Simultaneously, the Dominate's military forces execute strategic operations against both the Astra Militarum and the marauding Orks, employing guerrilla tactics and psychological warfare to undermine their enemies' effectiveness. Join us as we explore how the Severan Dominate balances the art of diplomacy with the brutal realities of conflict in their ongoing quest for autonomy and power amidst the chaos of the galaxy.
--------
2:12:36
116 - Criminal Organizations and Gangs
In the dark and sprawling underbelly of the Imperium lies a world ruled by ambition, fear, and ruthless survival—the world of criminal organizations and gangs. From the brutal house gangs of Necromunda, each fighting for dominance in a hive city's violent depths, to the cunning Cold Traders who smuggle forbidden xenos relics, these groups thrive in the Imperium's blind spots, exploiting its cracks and crevices. They are more than just outlaws; they're power players, mercenaries, cultists, and rebels who navigate complex webs of loyalty, betrayal, and heretical ambition. In today's episode, we're diving into the grim realities of these underworld empires, uncovering their power structures, their dealings with the Imperium, and the dangerous allure that draws countless souls into their ranks. Join us as we peel back the layers of corruption and survival that define these criminal organizations in the Warhammer 40K universe.
