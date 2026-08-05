On today’s show, we’re talking about why workbenches are better than the floor, managing customer expectations, and thick, thick workbenches.

Wood Talk is proudly sponsored by Woodcraft, your trusted source for quality woodworking machines and power tools. Whether you’re just getting started or looking for your next upgrade, they’ll help you find the right tools to power your woodworking.

Use code WT2026 for 10% off regularly priced merchandise. Cannot be combined with other offers, exclusions apply.

The show is also supported by the generous contributions of our patrons. You can support the show at Patreon.com/woodtalk.

This week, we thank:



Kenneth Butz

Zachary Gourde

Zane Clark

Dave 4C

Tyler Aguirre

Mike at WorkshopFloorplan.com

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What’s on the Bench



Marc talks about the recent open house, the final stages of the dining table, and the loss of Duggee.

Matt is rehabbing a bandsaw.

Shannon is doing some flea market flipping.

Kickback



Janae writes in after watching episode 609 and hearing Alex Snodgrass talk about bandsaw blades that break at the weld. Less than two hours later, her new-to-her Grizzly bandsaw made a loud pop. Because of the episode, she calmly shut down the saw, confirmed the break happened at the weld, and contacted the manufacturer.

Kaylin asks why more cordless tool platforms don’t offer AC adapters like Metabo’s 36V line.

Joshua shares his experience upgrading to a premium Milwaukee cordless set and how much better it has been for drilling, fence work, concrete, mixing mud and paint, and property cleanup.

We also get a list of Ten Reasons I Hate Marc.

Questions



Joel Bjornstad asks why chisel work improved so much after moving from the floor to a Roubo-style workbench. Is it posture, physics, or woodworking magic?

Monte Bell asks how to manage customer expectations when commissioned furniture takes longer than expected.

Emil built a 6 1/4" thick southern yellow pine workbench top and wants to know how thick a top can be while still working with vises, bench dogs, and holdfasts.

Links and Resources



Woodcraft

Wood Talk Newsletter

Local Woodcraft Deals, Events, and Classes



July Deal: 15% off Crown M42 Cryo Turning Tools.

July Deal: 40% off WoodRiver Toggle Clamps.

July Deal: 40% off Brazilian Cherry / Jatoba.

July Deal: 40% off Padauk.

July Deal: 40% off Gaboon Ebony turning stock.

Store Classes and Events: Check your local Woodcraft store page.

Colorado Springs: Woodturning 101, Amazing Apple Project with Raleigh Lockhart, Saturday, September 12, 2026, 10 AM to 4:30 PM.

Contact the Show

Send questions at woodtalkshow.com, find us on Instagram at @woodtalkshow, or send us a voicemail using your phone to woodtalkshow@gmail.com.

You can find the guys individually on Instagram at @mattcremona, @woodwhisperer, and @renaissancewoodworker.

Thanks to Todd and Margaret.

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