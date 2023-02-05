Wood Talk | Woodworking
Wood Talk | Woodworking
A woodworking show for modern woodworkers and makers. Join Marc Spagnuolo, Shannon Rogers, and Matt Cremona for a light-hearted look at the latest news, tips, a... More
A woodworking show for modern woodworkers and makers. Join Marc Spagnuolo, Shannon Rogers, and Matt Cremona for a light-hearted look at the latest news, tips, a... More
Available Episodes
5 of 561
550 – Not Our Best Work
Electricity for woodworkers, cheap hand planes, refinishing a Walnut table, what to do with old saw blades, woodworking in someone else’s shop, and snapping bandsaw blades.
549 – Shannon’s Shaft Won’t Work in the Hole
Hand plane blades, Domino Connectors vs Ikea, Finish Curing in cold temps, and Wood floor expansion.
548 – Domino Killed the Dovetail Star
Norm Abram the YouTuber, why’s Matt so small and shy yet confident, features of an all in one workbench, and organizing portable power tools.
547 – Dovetailing a Marshmallow
Robot vacuums for the shop, hand saw sharpening, is this thing sharp enough?
546 – Matt Hates the Environment
Expired wood, barn inspiration, and personal responsibility in the Maker Community
More Leisure podcasts
Leisure, Hobbies, Business, Entrepreneurship, Technology
Sports Minutes with Elliott Danker & Zia-ul Raushan
Leisure, Hobbies, Sports
Business, Management, Leisure
Strange Boat - The Fishing Podcast
Leisure, Hobbies, Sports, News, Sports News
Animation & Manga, Fiction, Leisure
Leisure, Video Games, Technology
Sexier Than A Squirrel: Dog Training That Gets Real Life Results
Leisure, Hobbies, Education, Kids & Family, Pets & Animals
Uncommon Energy | A Pokémon TCG Podcast
Leisure, Games
About Wood Talk | Woodworking
A woodworking show for modern woodworkers and makers. Join Marc Spagnuolo, Shannon Rogers, and Matt Cremona for a light-hearted look at the latest news, tips, and tricks from the world of woodworking.Podcast website
Listen to Wood Talk | Woodworking, Parts Department and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Wood Talk | Woodworking
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Wood Talk | Woodworking: Podcasts in Family
The Unplugged woodworking podcast
Leisure, Hobbies
Business, Management, Careers
Summers Woodworking's Podcast
Education, Self-Improvement
Woodworking Hand Tools & Techniques
Leisure, Hobbies, Crafts, Education, How To
One on One Chiropractic Coaching
Alternative Health, Health & Fitness
Health & Fitness, Fitness
Leisure, Animation & Manga, TV & Film