A woodworking show for modern woodworkers and makers. Join Marc Spagnuolo, Shannon Rogers, and Matt Cremona for a light-hearted look at the latest news, tips, a... More
A woodworking show for modern woodworkers and makers. Join Marc Spagnuolo, Shannon Rogers, and Matt Cremona for a light-hearted look at the latest news, tips, a... More

  • 550 – Not Our Best Work
    Electricity for woodworkers, cheap hand planes, refinishing a Walnut table, what to do with old saw blades, woodworking in someone else’s shop, and snapping bandsaw blades.
    4/19/2023
  • 549 – Shannon’s Shaft Won’t Work in the Hole
    Hand plane blades, Domino Connectors vs Ikea, Finish Curing in cold temps, and Wood floor expansion.
    4/5/2023
  • 548 – Domino Killed the Dovetail Star
    Norm Abram the YouTuber, why’s Matt so small and shy yet confident, features of an all in one workbench, and organizing portable power tools.
    3/22/2023
  • 547 – Dovetailing a Marshmallow
    Robot vacuums for the shop, hand saw sharpening, is this thing sharp enough?
    3/8/2023
  • 546 – Matt Hates the Environment
    Expired wood, barn inspiration, and personal responsibility in the Maker Community
    2/22/2023

About Wood Talk | Woodworking

A woodworking show for modern woodworkers and makers. Join Marc Spagnuolo, Shannon Rogers, and Matt Cremona for a light-hearted look at the latest news, tips, and tricks from the world of woodworking.
