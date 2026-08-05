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623 episodes
- On today’s show, we’re talking about whether subscriber numbers matter anymore, cutting long miters, and pressing veneer without a vacuum bag.
Wood Talk is proudly sponsored by Woodcraft, your trusted source for quality woodworking machines and power tools. Whether you’re just getting started or looking for your next upgrade, they’ll help you find the right tools to power your woodworking.
Use code WT2026 for 10% off regularly priced merchandise. Cannot be combined with other offers, exclusions apply.
The show is also supported by the generous contributions of our patrons. You can support the show and get the ad-free version at Patreon.com/woodtalk.
This week, we thank:
Eric Pellerin
Peter Kulupka
Sign up for the Wood Talk Newsletter.
What’s on the Bench
Marc started a repair job for his mother-in-law on a 23-year-old project.
Matt is working on a workbench base.
Shannon is doing chest of drawers remediation.
Kickback
Gary writes in with criticism of the discussion around Shannon’s use of “off the reservation.”
Michael Johnson writes in to thank the guys for that same discussion and shares why those words carry weight for many Indigenous and First Nations people.
Anthony from Grey Design Workshop shares his experience using Accoya and Tricoya for exterior cupboard doors in southern England and asks whether the material is easy to get in the US.
Questions
Jean-Luc Desselle asks whether YouTube subscriber count still matters and whether milestones like 1 million or 500K still mean anything to the guys.
Tom asks how to cut large, long miters for mitered casework that exceeds 24 inches in width or depth.
Drew asks about pressing veneer without a vacuum bag, including larger cauls, screw presses, and whether multiple panels can be pressed at the same time.
Links and Resources
Woodcraft
Wood Talk Newsletter
Formaligna Studio
Grey Design Workshop
Lumber Update, Modified Woods
Lumber Update, Accoya
Local Woodcraft Events and Classes
West Springfield, Massachusetts: August 8, hands-on Festool cordless-tool demo with a factory representative.
Dayton, Ohio: August 13, free CNC Users Group meeting for CNC owners, new users, and anyone who needs help with Vectric software.
Minneapolis: August 14 and 15, Mystery Envelope Secret Sale, with chances to save 15% or 20% on a purchase, or 25% on one item.
Store Classes and Events: Check your local Woodcraft store page.
Contact the Show
Send questions at woodtalkshow.com, find us on Instagram at @woodtalkshow, or send us a voicemail using your phone to woodtalkshow@gmail.com.
You can find the guys individually on Instagram at @mattcremona, @woodwhisperer, and @renaissancewoodworker.
Thanks to Todd and Margaret.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- On today’s show, we’re talking about why workbenches are better than the floor, managing customer expectations, and thick, thick workbenches.
Wood Talk is proudly sponsored by Woodcraft, your trusted source for quality woodworking machines and power tools. Whether you’re just getting started or looking for your next upgrade, they’ll help you find the right tools to power your woodworking.
Use code WT2026 for 10% off regularly priced merchandise. Cannot be combined with other offers, exclusions apply.
The show is also supported by the generous contributions of our patrons. You can support the show at Patreon.com/woodtalk.
This week, we thank:
Kenneth Butz
Zachary Gourde
Zane Clark
Dave 4C
Tyler Aguirre
Mike at WorkshopFloorplan.com
Sign up for the Wood Talk Newsletter.
What’s on the Bench
Marc talks about the recent open house, the final stages of the dining table, and the loss of Duggee.
Matt is rehabbing a bandsaw.
Shannon is doing some flea market flipping.
Kickback
Janae writes in after watching episode 609 and hearing Alex Snodgrass talk about bandsaw blades that break at the weld. Less than two hours later, her new-to-her Grizzly bandsaw made a loud pop. Because of the episode, she calmly shut down the saw, confirmed the break happened at the weld, and contacted the manufacturer.
Kaylin asks why more cordless tool platforms don’t offer AC adapters like Metabo’s 36V line.
Joshua shares his experience upgrading to a premium Milwaukee cordless set and how much better it has been for drilling, fence work, concrete, mixing mud and paint, and property cleanup.
We also get a list of Ten Reasons I Hate Marc.
Questions
Joel Bjornstad asks why chisel work improved so much after moving from the floor to a Roubo-style workbench. Is it posture, physics, or woodworking magic?
Monte Bell asks how to manage customer expectations when commissioned furniture takes longer than expected.
Emil built a 6 1/4" thick southern yellow pine workbench top and wants to know how thick a top can be while still working with vises, bench dogs, and holdfasts.
Links and Resources
Woodcraft
Wood Talk Newsletter
Local Woodcraft Deals, Events, and Classes
July Deal: 15% off Crown M42 Cryo Turning Tools.
July Deal: 40% off WoodRiver Toggle Clamps.
July Deal: 40% off Brazilian Cherry / Jatoba.
July Deal: 40% off Padauk.
July Deal: 40% off Gaboon Ebony turning stock.
Store Classes and Events: Check your local Woodcraft store page.
Colorado Springs: Woodturning 101, Amazing Apple Project with Raleigh Lockhart, Saturday, September 12, 2026, 10 AM to 4:30 PM.
Contact the Show
Send questions at woodtalkshow.com, find us on Instagram at @woodtalkshow, or send us a voicemail using your phone to woodtalkshow@gmail.com.
You can find the guys individually on Instagram at @mattcremona, @woodwhisperer, and @renaissancewoodworker.
Thanks to Todd and Margaret.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- On today’s show, we’re talking about the pros and cons of cordless tools, using Blade Cote on a SawStop, workbench setup for a southpaw, and how our design sensibilities have changed over the years.
Wood Talk is proudly sponsored by Woodcraft, your trusted source for quality woodworking machines and power tools. Whether you’re just getting started or looking for your next upgrade, they’ll help you find the right tools to power your woodworking.
Use code WT2026 for 10% off regularly priced merchandise. Cannot be combined with other offers, exclusions apply.
The show is also supported by the generous contributions of our patrons. You can support the show at Patreon.com/woodtalk.
This week, we thank:
Blakey Lake
Tommy Evans
Tom Krush
Rocky Smith
Scott MacIntyre
Alexander H, Sanyo
What’s on the Bench
Marc cut the big bevels on the table legs before heading out on vacation and is prepping the shop so it’s not awful to come back to.
Matt is working on a coffee table commission.
Shannon made a cheese slicer, because Woodcraft told him to.
Kickback
Michael Summer shares his experience with Mike Farrington’s sanding disc, especially the benefits of the taper, the clean edge it produces, and the ability to keep two grits loaded.
Freddie also writes in about the Mike Farrington double-taper sanding disc and says it’s fantastic for casework, glue lines, sheet goods, cabinet parts, and sneaking up on final dimensions.
Questions
Davie Brown asks whether using Blade Cote on a SawStop blade could cause problems with the brake system or electronics.
Rich asks how the guys’ design sensibilities have changed over the years and whether Matt has found a new kind of figure to fancy.
Ed Lilla asks how a left-handed woodworker should think about bench workholding and vise placement.
Links and Resources
Woodcraft
Local Woodcraft Events and Classes
Free Demo, Stay Sharp: Saturday, July 11 at 1pm.
Free Demo, Dust Collection Basics, Machinery and Accessories: Saturday, July 18 at 1pm.
Store Classes and Events: For in-store classes and events, please check your local Woodcraft store page.
Contact the Show
Send questions at woodtalkshow.com, find us on Instagram at @woodtalkshow, or send us a voicemail using your phone to woodtalkshow@gmail.com.
You can find the guys individually on Instagram at @mattcremona, @woodwhisperer, and @renaissancewoodworker.
Thanks to Todd and Margaret.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- On today’s show, we’re talking about Alex Snodgrass. Like, the entire time. From his early days as a mustachioed little baby to today, as he’s in the home stretch of his Next Cut Tour.
We’re recording live at the Woodcraft Vendor Trade Show in Louisville, Kentucky, which means this is the first face-to-face Wood Talk recording in years.
Wood Talk is proudly sponsored by Woodcraft, the leading authority in woodworking, making, and creating. They have the tools, supplies, expertise, and hands-on classes to inspire creativity at every level.
Use code WT2026 for 10% off regularly priced merchandise. Cannot be combined with other offers, exclusions apply.
The show is also supported by the generous contributions of our patrons. You can support the show at Patreon.com/woodtalk.
What’s on the Bench
This week, the bench is all Alex.
We talk about how the Next Cut Tour is going.
We ask why Alex became so closely associated with bandsaws.
We discuss whether the world has enough bandsaw reindeer yet.
We get into small-shop and startup bandsaw setup advice.
Questions for Alex
Matt Parker asks how old Alex was when he first grew that glorious mustache.
Tom asks how to deal with a 14" Powermatic bandsaw with a riser kit that refuses to track straight.
Greg Batt asks whether upgrading a common 14" bandsaw from a 1 HP motor to a 2 HP motor is worth the cost and effort.
Joe Lapolito asks how often a hobbyist needs to go through Alex’s full bandsaw setup process once the machine has been dialed in.
Martin asks how to clean the blade and machine after cutting wet wood.
We also ask why Carter guides over blocks or other bearing guides.
And when a bandsaw blade breaks, what’s the first thing to check?
Links and Resources
Alex Snodgrass, The Next Cut Tour
Local Woodcraft Events and Classes
Minneapolis: Summer Lumber Deal runs through June 20. Get a $20 gift card with a $100 lumber purchase.
Minneapolis: Free Bandsaw Tune Up demo, Saturday, June 20 at 1pm.
Boise: 3 Stone Cairn Lamp class.
Greenville: Celtic Knot Rolling Pin class.
Contact the Show
Send questions at woodtalkshow.com, find us on Instagram at @woodtalkshow, or send us a voicemail using your phone to woodtalkshow@gmail.com.
You can find the guys individually on Instagram at @mattcremona, @woodwhisperer, and @renaissancewoodworker.
Thanks to Todd and Margaret.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- On today’s show, we’re talking about the 2026 Woodcraft National Sales Conference & Vendor Trade Show, the best trade show you’ll never go to. We’ll talk about our experience at the show and some of the standout products and companies we saw.
Wood Talk is proudly sponsored by Woodcraft, the leading authority in woodworking, making, and creating. They have the tools, supplies, expertise, and hands-on classes to inspire creativity at every level.
Use code WT2026 for 10% off regularly priced merchandise. Cannot be combined with other offers, exclusions apply.
The show is also supported by the generous contributions of our patrons. You can support the show at Patreon.com/woodtalk.
This week, we thank:
David Dahl
CoreyK
Kickback
Rich Harwood follows up on the aluminum WoodRiver straight edges and how he uses them in the shop. He keeps a Starrett steel straight edge as his protected reference tool and uses it to verify that the cheaper straight edges are still within tolerance.
Standout Companies and Products
We saw a lot of great products and talked to a lot of great companies, so we can’t cover everything. But a few of the standouts include:
MicroJig
SawStop
Kreg, including the Edge Joiner and upcoming trim router
Oliver
Izzy Swan and Swan Tools
Old Masters
WoodRiver
Walrus Oil
Easy Wood Tools
Carbon Method
Grit Grip
JessEm
Temple Tools
Powermatic
Links and Resources
Woodcraft
Local Woodcraft Events and Classes
Minneapolis: Summer Lumber Deal runs through June 20. Get a $20 gift card with a $100 lumber purchase.
Minneapolis: Free Bandsaw Tune Up demo, Saturday, June 20 at 1pm.
Boise: 3 Stone Cairn Lamp class.
Greenville: Celtic Knot Rolling Pin class.
Contact the Show
Send questions at woodtalkshow.com, find us on Instagram at @woodtalkshow, or send us a voicemail using your phone to woodtalkshow@gmail.com.
You can find the guys individually on Instagram at @mattcremona, @woodwhisperer, and @renaissancewoodworker.
Thanks to Todd and Margaret.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Wood Talk | Woodworking
A woodworking show for modern woodworkers and makers. Join Marc Spagnuolo, Shannon Rogers, and Matt Cremona for a light-hearted look at the latest news, tips, and tricks from the world of woodworking. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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