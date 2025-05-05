Ep. 1067: Solo Travel Through Asia - Oli France

In this revisited episode from 2017, Oli France shares stories of his somewhat risky adventures traveling the spine of Asia. Oli graduated in Outdoor Leadership (BA) from the University of Central Lancashire. At the time of this recording, he had traveled to 50 countries, and had climbed mountains in half of those, including the likes of Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Western Europe. In winter 2016, Oli traveled overland by any means from Hong Kong to Istanbul, along the mountainous spine of Asia, crossing eleven countries and climbing fourteen mountains, in a journey documented in his book: The Trail of the Mountain Folk.