Jim is still at it! See his YouTube channel, Jim Baird - Adventurer. But in this historic episode, Jim shared what it was like ten years ago to build a platform in the adventure and social media industries. If you like far north adventure, canoeing, snowmobiling, winter camping, and summer whitewater, then this episode is for you.
49:11
1068: Utah Canyons Moto Adventure - Curt & Travis
Adventure changes lives. It equips us to better manage life's challenges. This episode is one part a tribute to how motorcycles were a positive force in Curt's life and the other part a trip report from Curt's and Travis' five day motorcycle adventure offroad in the San Rafael Swell, Utah.
56:28
Ep. 1067: Solo Travel Through Asia - Oli France
In this revisited episode from 2017, Oli France shares stories of his somewhat risky adventures traveling the spine of Asia. Oli graduated in Outdoor Leadership (BA) from the University of Central Lancashire. At the time of this recording, he had traveled to 50 countries, and had climbed mountains in half of those, including the likes of Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Western Europe. In winter 2016, Oli traveled overland by any means from Hong Kong to Istanbul, along the mountainous spine of Asia, crossing eleven countries and climbing fourteen mountains, in a journey documented in his book: The Trail of the Mountain Folk.
59:17
Ep. 1066: Skiing your First 14er - Matt Leskanic
Curious about climbing 14ers? What about skiing Chamonix? What about AT skiing? Matt Leskanic, an experienced skier, shares climbing and skiing his first 14er.
54:12
Ep. 1065: Ten Year Anniversary and Big Announcements
In this episode, Mason and Curt reflect on the past decade of the Adventure Sports Podcast, discussing the evolution of podcasting and their personal journeys. They share insights on the importance of adventure, the impact of family and life changes, and the transition to conservation work. Big plans discussed, bringing new energy and perspectives to the show while emphasizing the value of listener engagement and community building.
Listen to in-depth interviews twice a week from adventure sports enthusiasts from around the globe. You'll hear from athletes, adventurers, explorers, guides, authors, business owners and many more who live their lives pursuing fulfillment through adventure and the outdoors.