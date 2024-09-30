Powered by RND
霓达播客NidaMedia
戴上耳机，在霓虹中抵达，霓达播客是一档漫聊类声音节目，旨在打造当前青年人感兴趣的听觉社区，覆盖社会、文化、娱乐等多元话题，用播客来陪伴大家的通勤、摸鱼和睡前的碎片时光。灵异时间PARANORMAL是霓达播客出品的一档听友故事分享类播客栏目。主播刘下来、王哪跑漫聊真实的灵异事件和恐怖经历，探讨那些我们无法解释的现象以及我...
  • 一期短小精悍的节目
    感谢大家对霓达故事一直以来的支持！特别那些给我们投稿的听友，无论是选上还是未能选上，我们真心的感谢大家！霓达故事这档播客节目是一个完全基于听友投稿的故事类声音节目，您的投稿决定了这档播客的继续和发展，真心的感谢大家多多投稿！您的投稿不仅限于离奇的灵异故事，也可以是一些您特别的见闻或者经历、平日里难以启齿的各类话题，比如想要吐槽的亲子关系、纠结的情感问题、无处发泄的工作压力等等。我们期待您的投稿，期待8月的霓达故事有您分享的经历和故事！
    --------  
    4:37
  • 24. 温水煮青蛙
    大家好！欢迎收听霓达播客出品的月更节目|霓达故事|！本期我们为大家带来5个听友分享的故事：00:00-13:05多出来的一件红衣服！13:13-25:50微弱的门神25:51-35:59 一场悲剧36:00-58:25 温水煮青蛙58:30-01:08:19门缝里的守护者感谢听友@WYQ @质明 @LUV @_(空白）@邮箱投稿听友 的投稿！
    --------  
    1:10:00
  • 23. 乡下的老屋
    大家好！欢迎收听霓达播客出品的月更节目|霓达故事|！本期我们为大家带来4个听友分享的故事和1个主播王哪跑分享的故事：00:00-09:52 望月09:53-26:29 妈妈的新家26:30-39:41 我的外婆39:42-50:49 我的外公（王哪跑的故事）50:50-01:09:12 乡下的老屋特别感谢听友投稿：@冬念 @那栋楼也是我的 @小满 @一刀酱
    --------  
    1:09:12
  • 22. 求助帖：死神来敲我家门？
    大家好！欢迎收听霓达播客出品的月更节目|霓达故事|！本期我们为大家带来4个听友分享的故事：00:00-07:35“你冷不冷？”07:39-25:53 老板娘打来的微信电话25:54-51:49 斯德哥尔摩Airbnb惊魂夜51:51-01:08:16 求助贴：死神来敲我家门？特别感谢听友投稿：@凤凰飞哥哥 @桃太岚 @Samantha @圳楠第二个故事听友提供的相关图片第三个故事听友提供的相关图片
    --------  
    1:08:41
  • 21. 难道你真没感觉吗？
    大家好，欢迎收听霓达播客出品的故事类声音节目|霓达故事|。本期节目为大家带来6个听友分享的故事：01:02-07:55 小区里的假山08:10-13:55 窗台的弥勒佛14:00-20:22 迎面而来的摩托车20:23-50:48 难道你真没感觉吗50:49-01:07:43 关于亲人的两则小故事特别感谢听友投稿: @Jy(u)H. @Alex浚轶 @orbzz @肥嫩三文鱼 @卡卡陈 @好名字
    --------  
    1:08:14

戴上耳机，在霓虹中抵达，霓达播客是一档漫聊类声音节目，旨在打造当前青年人感兴趣的听觉社区，覆盖社会、文化、娱乐等多元话题，用播客来陪伴大家的通勤、摸鱼和睡前的碎片时光。灵异时间PARANORMAL是霓达播客出品的一档听友故事分享类播客栏目。主播刘下来、王哪跑漫聊真实的灵异事件和恐怖经历，探讨那些我们无法解释的现象以及我们难以名状的个人经历。
