Brady Vs. Mahomes, the Skenes Card-Pull Controversy, and WWE’s Card Resurgence With Adam Gellman

Mike and Jesse kick off the week with a high-energy recap of an action-packed NFL weekend. They start off by comparing Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes not only as quarterbacks but also in the world of card sales (0:00). Then they dig into the latest surrounding the Skenes card pull—debating whether it was a controversial setup or a legitimate find (14:55). Later, Adam Gellman from Main Event Wrestling Cards joins to break down the latest in WWE collectibles, including Topps's resurgence in the wrestling card market, the booming popularity of wrestling fandom, key figures like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, and a lot more (35:00). Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson Guest: Adam Gellman Producer: Devon Renaldo