A podcast featuring Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson that’s about sports, the Sports card market, and how to make money with this hobby. Who you should be buying ...
  • Grant Telford's Fallout and Listener Hot Takes
    Jesse and Mike dive into the recent controversy sparked by Grant Telford of Backyard Breaks, unpacking the fallout from his comments during a recent livestream and the potential consequences for his actions (5:50). In a first for the show, the two open the lines to take live calls from listeners, discussing everything from 'Seinfeld' character rankings to their wrestling personas and more (15:40). Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson Producer: Devon Renaldo Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:01:54
  • Brady Vs. Mahomes, the Skenes Card-Pull Controversy, and WWE’s Card Resurgence With Adam Gellman
    Mike and Jesse kick off the week with a high-energy recap of an action-packed NFL weekend. They start off by comparing Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes not only as quarterbacks but also in the world of card sales (0:00). Then they dig into the latest  surrounding the Skenes card pull—debating whether it was a controversial setup or a legitimate find (14:55). Later, Adam Gellman from Main Event Wrestling Cards joins to break down the latest in WWE collectibles, including Topps’s resurgence in the wrestling card market, the booming popularity of wrestling fandom, key figures like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, and a lot more (35:00). Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson Guest: Adam Gellman Producer: Devon Renaldo Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:18:29
  • The Consignment Business: Tackling Growth, Challenges, and Future Trends
    Mike and Jesse close out this week with Tory Hermens of DC Sports 87 to share insights on the consignment business and its operation. He answers questions about the growth and efficiency of their eBay consignment service, common challenges faced by sellers, and more. Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson Guest: Tory Hermens Producer: Devon Renaldo Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:05:34
  • Hobby Update: Topps Chrome, eBay Changes, PSA Grading, and Bowman’s Best
    Mike and Jesse wrap up the week with a range of updates, including the upcoming release of Topps Chrome Football, changes to eBay seller fees in the U.K., and PSA’s grading delays and price hikes (0:00). Later, Eddie Mancini from SCN Breaks joins the conversation to discuss Bowman’s Best, diving into top players like Acuña and Bellinger, and to share insights on the current state of the baseball card market (22:50). Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson Guest: Eddie Mancini Producer: Devon Renaldo Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    39:04
  • Jayden Daniels Card Hype and Upper Deck President Jason Masherah on Redemptions and the Licensing “Wild West”
    Mike and Jesse are back, and Mike starts the show with a rant on the value of football playoff sports cards (02:55). Later, they are joined by Upper Deck president Jason Masherah to ask him about what's coming to Upper Deck, why it's difficult to be a breaker with Upper Deck, licenses for players, and much more (22:06). After, Mike and Jesse discuss their recent rips (53:00), talk about their upcoming show, and answer your mailbag questions (68:54) Hosts: Jesse Gibson and Mike Gioseffi Guest: Jason Masherah Producer: Olivia Crerie Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
About Sports Cards Nonsense

A podcast featuring Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson that’s about sports, the Sports card market, and how to make money with this hobby. Who you should be buying and selling - along with the occasional fantasy football advice.
