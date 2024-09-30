Purple Daily - A Minnesota Vikings Podcast

M&P: Sam Darnold's bounce back performance set up by Kevin O'Connell's system
Tyler Forness of A to Z Sports joins Judd to dive into Sam Darnold's bounce back Sunday against the Titans. How much can be credited to Kevin O'Connell's play-calling for the Darnold resurgence? Forno gets into the WR3 situation and breaks down the Dagger concept that led to Jordan Addison's TD. Is there any concern with the Vikings' run game?
--------
37:48
Where Minnesota Vikings rank after 10 games
Where Minnesota Vikings rank after 10 games; Judd updated his pigskin pecking order and more on Purple Daily; If the playoffs started today, the Vikings would play the Falcons in Atlanta.
--------
35:15
Minnesota Vikings are still getting ZERO respect
Minnesota Vikings State of the Offense through 10 games; Vikings blind resume test says this team should be getting more respect; Vikings defense is the frontman for a Super Bowl run; Vikings QB Sam Darnold airing it out on deep passes; Vikings stud stable from Randy Vikes 69 and more Vikings offensive notes on Purple Daily.
--------
50:29
Minnesota Vikings scoops: Josh Oliver, Dalton Risner, Ed Ingram and more
Minnesota Vikings injury updates on Josh Oliver, T.J. Hockenson, Dalton Risner taking over for Ed Ingram; Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell’s next potential contract extension; Minnesota Timberwolves scoops and more with Doogie!
--------
40:58
BID: Sam Darnold and Minnesota Vikings just keep on winning!
The Minnesota Vikings are now 8-2 after another win. Was it pretty for the Minnesota Vikings? Not really, but they do keep finding ways to win. It was a solid bounce back game for Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold. Can he and the Minnesota Vikings keep it up as they prepare for the Chicago Bears? AND, are the Minnesota Vikings “overrated?”. We discuss in your Comments From YouTube.
Daily Minnesota Vikings entertainment with one mission: We want the Minnesota Vikings to win the Super Bowl before we die. Purple Daily is hosted by Phil Mackey & Judd Zulgad, who are long-time radio hosts in the Twin Cities and former Minnesota Vikings beat writers. Former Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone is also a regular contributor. A SKOR North production. You can also find Purple Daily -- a Minnesota Vikings podcast via YouTube -- YouTube.com/PurpleDailyPodcast.