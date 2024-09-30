Purple Daily - A Minnesota Vikings Podcast

BID: Sam Darnold and Minnesota Vikings just keep on winning!

The Minnesota Vikings are now 8-2 after another win. Was it pretty for the Minnesota Vikings? Not really, but they do keep finding ways to win. It was a solid bounce back game for Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold. Can he and the Minnesota Vikings keep it up as they prepare for the Chicago Bears? AND, are the Minnesota Vikings "overrated?". We discuss in your Comments From YouTube.