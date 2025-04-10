Flagrant Howls - A Minnesota Timberwolves Podcast

Minnesota Timberwolves DESTROY Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1
Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad recap Game 1 between the Minnesota
Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers! The Timberwolves decimated the
Lakers with a barrage of three-pointers, play-making Anthony Edwards and
stifling defense. Mackey and Judd deliver their biggest takeaways,
their favorite things, and least favorite things from Game 1. Plus, Kyle
Theige joins (36:00) from courtside with thoughts from the arena!
The 10 best players in Timberwolves-Lakers playoff series
The 10 best players in Timberwolves-Lakers playoff series; Will Anthony Edwards rise up to be better player than LeBron and Luka; Do the Timberwolves have more players on the list; Plus more Timberwolves feedback and more on Flagrant Howls.
Minnesota Timberwolves are BETTER than Los Angeles Lakers; Craig Kilborn previews round 1
It’s a Minnesota Timberwolves and L.A. Lakers preview edition of Flagrant Howls with one of our favorites, Mr. Craig Kilborn. What did the Minnesota Timberwolves learn last year when they saw Luka Doncic in the playoffs and what will they do differently when it comes to guarding him? In order, who are the top 5 players in the series and who wins the series? Craig sticks around to try his luck at Random Wolf of the Week!
Minnesota Timberwolves HOTTEST takes against the LA Lakers
Minnesota Timberwolves hottest takes involving Anthony Edwards being the best player in the series; The Timberwolves win this game in six game or fewer; Rudy Gobert’s importance to the Timberwolves success against the Lakers; And more Timberwolves takes on Flagrant Howls.
How Minnesota Timberwolves stack up against the LA Lakers in NBA Playoffs?
The Minnesota Timberwolves draw the LA Lakers for the first round of the NBA Playoffs; Vibe check for the Timberwolves heading into the playoffs; The Timberwolves are the more efficient team but how do they stackup; Can the Timberwolves slow down Luka and LeBron and more Timberwolves observations on Flagrant Howls.
About Flagrant Howls - A Minnesota Timberwolves Podcast
Phil Mackey, Kyle Theige and Judd Zulgad made it through the David Kahn era of Minnesota Timberwolves basketball and lived to tell about it! Now it's time for the Anthony Edwards era of Minnesota Timberwolves basketball! Be a part of our Minnesota Timberwolves community. Flagrant Howls, part of the SKOR North network of podcasts, is your destination for Minnesota Timberwolves therapy, celebration and speculation! A Minnesota Timberwolves Lifestyle Podcast.