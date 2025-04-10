Flagrant Howls - A Minnesota Timberwolves Podcast

Minnesota Timberwolves are BETTER than Los Angeles Lakers; Craig Kilborn previews round 1

It’s a Minnesota Timberwolves and L.A. Lakers preview edition of Flagrant Howls with one of our favorites, Mr. Craig Kilborn. What did the Minnesota Timberwolves learn last year when they saw Luka Doncic in the playoffs and what will they do differently when it comes to guarding him? In order, who are the top 5 players in the series and who wins the series? Craig sticks around to try his luck at Random Wolf of the Week! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices