After 30 years, North Wilkesboro was home to a points-paying Cup Race. Joey Logano finally got into victory lane after dominating the race. Logano is now above the cutline for the Chase and Jordan thinks this will help him get in the Chase. Another driver who had a great night was SVG who had 47 points and is 54 points above the cutline.



The race on Sunday was under three hours, but did it really need to be 450 laps? And, just how good was the race?



Penske won for the second week in a row,.JGR was fast as usual. But, things didn't go as well for HMS.



With the help of a bad timing caution for Chase Elliott, Todd Gilliland was able to pull off the upset and advance in the In-Season Tournament Championship. He will have to pull off another upset and beat Ryan Blaney at the Brickyard to win a million dollars.



Denny Hamlin finished second and extended his points lead. Is this his year, or will bad luck strike him again?



With Logano moving above the cutline and Austin Cindric in 16th, can anyone knock them out? Or is the only driver those below the cutline can beat is SVG?



More practice is coming, but is it needed, and who will benefit the most from it?



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