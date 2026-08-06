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- Having a week off was nice and all, but it's time to get back to racing. Motorsports reporter Jeff Gluck is fully rested after a family cruise, social media detox, and he's back with a new episode of the Gluckcast. With all the recent tidbits coming out about the 2027 NASCAR schedule, Jeff welcomes his partner in crime Jordan Bianchi to the show to put together the "big board" of what we know so far for next year's season.
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- Corey Heim continues to turn the auto racing world upside down as he captures the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Our resident NASCAR reporters Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi were on site in Indianapolis, and they took to the airwaves after the race to discuss Heim's historic feat and how the rest of the Cup Series field finished.
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- Ahead of a big weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup Series, the Gluckcast takes on an entirely new arena: the NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade at Indy! Jeff Gluck is here for a special edition of the Gluckcast with co-hosts Jordan Bianchi and special guest host Conor Daly, a 13-time Indy 500 starter. The crew welcome INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Douglas Boles, and NASCAR legend Kyle Petty.
The show wraps up with an exclusive interview between Jeff Gluck and Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman, who announced he will be retiring from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition at the conclusion of the 2027 season.
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- After 30 years, North Wilkesboro was home to a points-paying Cup Race. Joey Logano finally got into victory lane after dominating the race. Logano is now above the cutline for the Chase and Jordan thinks this will help him get in the Chase. Another driver who had a great night was SVG who had 47 points and is 54 points above the cutline.
The race on Sunday was under three hours, but did it really need to be 450 laps? And, just how good was the race?
Penske won for the second week in a row,.JGR was fast as usual. But, things didn't go as well for HMS.
With the help of a bad timing caution for Chase Elliott, Todd Gilliland was able to pull off the upset and advance in the In-Season Tournament Championship. He will have to pull off another upset and beat Ryan Blaney at the Brickyard to win a million dollars.
Denny Hamlin finished second and extended his points lead. Is this his year, or will bad luck strike him again?
With Logano moving above the cutline and Austin Cindric in 16th, can anyone knock them out? Or is the only driver those below the cutline can beat is SVG?
More practice is coming, but is it needed, and who will benefit the most from it?
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- On the heels of an exciting weekend in Atlanta, the NASCAR Cup Series rolls to North Wilkesboro for its first points race since 1996. A lot of effort went into the return of the historic facility, and motorsports reporter Jeff Gluck is here with a new episode of the Gluckcast to dig into the details. He sits down with Speedway Motorsports COO Mike Burch to learn more about how the company manages its events and properties, such as the rotating All-Star Race and shuttered facilities like Kentucky Speedway. Jeff also looks at the past of North Wilkesboro with long-time, legendary journalist Mike Hembree, who was on hand when the Cup Series held its last points race at the track in September of 1996.
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About The Teardown
After the checkered flag waves each week, motorsports journalists from The Athletic, Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi, offer instant reaction, analysis and debate straight from the racetrack.Podcast website
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