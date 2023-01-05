After the checkered flag waves each week, Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi will offer instant reaction and analysis to what just happened on the race weekend. Tune... More
12 Questions with Tyler Ankrum (2023)
This boots-wearing rancher who happens to drive in NASCAR has one of the most unique perspectives we've heard during the 12 Questions interview series. Tyler Ankrum, who drives for Hattori Racing Enterprises, will make his 100th Truck Series start at North Wilkesboro.
5/9/2023
27:41
Kansas Delivers
After the best race of the 2023 NASCAR season to date, Jeff and Jordan discuss the thrilling battle for the finish, the postrace fight, which team has the most strength and the F1 race in Miami.
5/8/2023
1:27:38
12 Questions with Ryan Truex (2023)
When is it OK to pee in the pool? Ryan Truex tackles that tough question and many more in this week's 12 Questions interview.
5/5/2023
26:17
Statement Month
Dover gets postponed to May and sets up a huge month for NASCAR teams. Jeff and Jordan try to figure out what the Dover race means for what's to come at Kansas, Darlington and Charlotte.
5/1/2023
1:17:54
12 Questions with Todd Gilliland (2023)
From Gilliland's favorite Kardashian to his love of paper towels, you might learn a thing or two about the second-year Cup Series driver in this week's 12 Questions interview.
After the checkered flag waves each week, Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi will offer instant reaction and analysis to what just happened on the race weekend. Tune in for insight from the racetrack, a recap of notable events from the weekend and a look-ahead to what's coming next in our postrace podcast.