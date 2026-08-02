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115 episodes
- New calls for regulation after multiple AI models go rogue; Trump cancels new strikes on Iran, citing 'perimeters of a deal'; Michigan Senate primary highlights Democrats' ideological divide
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- 'There's never been a clear strategy': Sen. Van Hollen on Iran war; Remembering US service members killed during the Iran war; With 100 days to go, who is ahead in the race for control of Congress?
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- "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl sits down with HBO's "Real Time" host Bill Maher to discuss receiving the prestigious comedy award and his thoughts on the current political climate.
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- Jonathan Karl speaks exclusively with Energy Secretary Chris Wright on the rising gas prices as hostilities resume between the U.S. and Iran; A look at documents declassified by President Trump last week
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About This Week with George Stephanopoulos
"This Week with George Stephanopoulos" is ABC News' pre-eminent Sunday morning discussion program, anchored by George Stephanopoulos, Martha Raddatz, and Jonathan Karl. The show features newsmaker interviews, in the field reporting, and panel discussions and analysis on a wide range of domestic and global issues, putting into unique perspective the major stories driving the news each week.Podcast website
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