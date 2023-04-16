Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
ABC News
NewsPolitics
Available Episodes

  • Full Episode: Sunday, May 14, 2023
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/14/2023
    50:04
  • Full Episode: Sunday, May 7, 2023
    Biden to meet with Congress amid debt standoff; Border towns lack resources as the U.S. faces a migrant surge; King Charles III coronated as British monarchy faces scrutiny
    5/7/2023
    50:00
  • Full Episode: Sunday, April 30, 2023
    'Joe Biden is fit, capable and ready to serve another term': Sen. Chris Coons; Joe Biden facing major challenges ahead of 2024; The Breakdown: DeSantis is losing some of his 'initial appeal'
    4/30/2023
    49:56
  • Full Episode: Sunday, April 23, 2023
    Representative Nancy Mace joins Martha Raddatz to discuss the Supreme Court's decision on the abortion pill and the GOP-led House's vote to bar transgender student-athletes from women's sports. Then, Martha interviews Senator Mark Warner about the fallout from the Supreme Court's abortion pill decision and the Pentagon intelligence leak.
    4/23/2023
    50:38
  • Full Episode: Sunday, April 16, 2023
    Texas abortion pill ruling 'unbelievable': Amy Klobuchar; Maryland going to 'lead' on abortion access: Gov. Wes Moore; We shouldn't allow politicians to 'pretend to be doctors': Donna Brazile
    4/16/2023
    50:13

About This Week with George Stephanopoulos

"This Week with George Stephanopoulos" is ABC News’ pre-eminent Sunday morning discussion program, featuring newsmaker interviews and panel discussions and debates on a wide range of global issues and commentary, putting into unique perspective the preceding week’s news, and often setting the stage for the week ahead.
