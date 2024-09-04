2024 Qatar GP: Max Loses Respect for George, Chaos at the FIA, F1 Wicked, Mercedes Decline, and Best of the Rest Battle
The heat in the desert was from ALL THE DRAMA. Matt and Brian talk about:
The FIA Clusterf**k
The Williams mirror that started everything
Why Max Verstappen's John Wick AND Kendrick Lamar
George Russell is Ellen DeGeneres
Lewis Hamilton's so over it
Alpine getting rid of Esteban Ocon
Andretti getting "whacked"
KMag > Hulkenberg
Mercedes mismanagement
Wicked F1: Who's Glinda? Who's Elphaba?
AND MORE!!
QATAR GP QUALI AND SPRINT REACTION TEASER!
FULL EP HERE!!!!
Guenther Steiner on Max’s 4th WDC, Cadillac in F1, Red Bull’s Wing, McLaren vs. Ferrari | Vankah Hours ep. 19
Guenther, Matt, and Brian are back from Las Vegas and they’re keeping the party going!! They discuss:
Max Verstappen's 4th WDC win
Who’s winning the constructors: McLaren or Ferrari
Cadillac joining the F1 grid
Charles Leclerc’s emo radio
Mercedes’ speed
Red Bull’s wing issue
Rockstar and Wanker of the Week - brought to you by Cash App
Legendary Moment of the Week - brought to you by Sunoco
Who’s been Perfectly Untamed - brought to you by Buffalo Trace
Fan questions
And more!!
2024 Las Vegas GP: Max's 4th WDC, Cadillac in F1, Yuki Destroying Teammates, and Charles' Radio
Live from Las Vegas, Matt and Brian talk about their week at the LVGP, the latest F1 headlines, what happened during their race week. They chat about:
Max Verstappen's 4th championship!
Lando Norris needing to be patient
Sir Lewis Hamilton's FAST drive
George Russell's sound bites
Charles Leclerc's inner monologue on the radio
Yuki Tsunoda getting detained at customs
And more!
LIVE from Las Vegas: Yuki vs. TSA, McLaren's Constructors Chances, and Is Alonso Washed??
Live from The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Matt and Brian recap the storylines heading into the LVGP and preview the race with, Lamarr Mitchell, Director of Trading MGM Resorts and BetMGM. They cover: They chat about:
- Yuki getting stopped at customs
- Zhou catching strays from Colapinto
- Hulkenberg's podium chances
- Papya rules rewrite
- Toto getting a new job??
- And more!
