2024 Qatar GP: Max Loses Respect for George, Chaos at the FIA, F1 Wicked, Mercedes Decline, and Best of the Rest Battle

The heat in the desert was from ALL THE DRAMA. Matt and Brian talk about: The FIA Clusterf**k The Williams mirror that started everything Why Max Verstappen's John Wick AND Kendrick Lamar George Russell is Ellen DeGeneres Lewis Hamilton's so over it Alpine getting rid of Esteban Ocon Andretti getting "whacked" KMag > Hulkenberg Mercedes mismanagement Wicked F1: Who's Glinda? Who's Elphaba? AND MORE!!