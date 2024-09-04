Powered by RND
  • 2024 Qatar GP: Max Loses Respect for George, Chaos at the FIA, F1 Wicked, Mercedes Decline, and Best of the Rest Battle
    GET TICKETS TO OUR LIVE SHOW IN NYC!! JOIN OUR PATREON!! The heat in the desert was from ALL THE DRAMA. Matt and Brian talk about: The FIA Clusterf**k The Williams mirror that started everything Why Max Verstappen's John Wick AND Kendrick Lamar George Russell is Ellen DeGeneres Lewis Hamilton's so over it Alpine getting rid of Esteban Ocon Andretti getting "whacked" KMag > Hulkenberg Mercedes mismanagement Wicked F1: Who's Glinda? Who's Elphaba? AND MORE!! Thank you to our partners at BetMGM, Cash App, Buffalo Trace, and CHOMPS for making this episode possible!! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:19:49
  • QATAR GP QUALI AND SPRINT REACTION TEASER!
    FULL EP HERE!!!! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    11:45
  • Guenther Steiner on Max’s 4th WDC, Cadillac in F1, Red Bull’s Wing, McLaren vs. Ferrari | Vankah Hours ep. 19
    Guenther, Matt, and Brian are back from Las Vegas and they’re keeping the party going!! They discuss: Max Verstappen's 4th WDC win Who’s winning the constructors: McLaren or Ferrari Cadillac joining the F1 grid Charles Leclerc’s emo radio Mercedes’ speed Red Bull’s wing issue Rockstar and Wanker of the Week - brought to you by Cash App Legendary Moment of the Week - brought to you by Sunoco Who’s been Perfectly Untamed - brought to you by Buffalo Trace Fan questions And more!! Thank you to our partners at BetMGM, Cash App, and Buffalo Trace for making this episode possible!! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:08:56
  • 2024 Las Vegas GP: Max's 4th WDC, Cadillac in F1, Yuki Destroying Teammates, and Charles' Radio
    Live from Las Vegas, Matt and Brian talk about their week at the LVGP, the latest F1 headlines, what happened during their race week. They chat about: Max Verstappen's 4th championship! Lando Norris needing to be patient Sir Lewis Hamilton's FAST drive George Russell's sound bites Charles Leclerc's inner monologue on the radio Yuki Tsunoda getting detained at customs And more! Thank you so much to our partners at BetMGM, Sunoco, and Cash App, CHOMPS, and HIMS for making this week and this episode possible!! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:11:42
  • LIVE from Las Vegas: Yuki vs. TSA, McLaren's Constructors Chances, and Is Alonso Washed??
    Live from The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Matt and Brian recap the storylines heading into the LVGP and preview the race with, Lamarr Mitchell, Director of Trading MGM Resorts and BetMGM. They cover: They chat about: - Yuki getting stopped at customs - Zhou catching strays from Colapinto - Hulkenberg's podium chances - Papya rules rewrite - Toto getting a new job?? - And more! Special thanks to our sponsors BetMGM, Cash App, and Sunoco for making this show possible!! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    39:17

Are you a "Drive to Survive" fan? Are you new to F1? Are you an established F1 fan who is looking to spice up your stale relationship with the sport? Do you look at what F1 for what it really is... a reality show at 200mph?! Then we're the podcast for you!! Listen to two childhood enemies, turned best friends, turned F1 husbands discuss all the topics you really wanna hear about... like who's the hottest driver, which team principal has the most daddy energy, and so much more. We're the Red Flags! A podcast about Formula 1 for little sluts who live for the drama! Come Listen!
