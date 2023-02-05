Live from Hollywood, CA by way of the Broken Skull Ranch, Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer, Action Movie/TV star, Steve Austin talks about anything and everything th... More
Chris Jericho | SAS CLASSIC
Y2J finally comes to 317 Gimmick Street as Steve welcomes Chris Jericho to the podcast! Join Chris and Steve for a diverse discussion about rock bands, Chris's wrestling origins in Canada, podcasting adventures and, of course, lots of pro wrestling.
5/4/2023
1:40:57
Samoa Joe | SAS CLASSIC
Samoa Joe, Ring of Honor World Champion for a record 21 months and once TNA Heavyweight Champion, joins us for another great episode of The Steve Austin Show. #AudioWhoopass
5/2/2023
1:02:54
Steel Wool, Shotguns, & The Rock
Steve Austin fired up the BBQ down at the BSR & grilled up some deer sausage with his good friend Teddy Fowler. That of course led to beer drinking... and that of course led to some serious stories, musings, and planning.... Rats, shot guns, spelling, hunting, Wrestlemania 30, and The Rock - all included.
4/27/2023
1:01:46
Robbie Knievel | SAS CLASSIC
Robbie Knievel followed in the footsteps of his legendary father, Evel Knievel, who was also one of Steve Austin's childhood heroes! And Robbie's giving a behind-the-scenes look at some of his father's most famous jumps - from Snake River Canyon to Ceasar's Palace to 14 busses. Robbie's also talking about what life was like for the family after his dad's overnight success, his relationship with his father, his father's bikes, ramps, and safety decks, and what it was like dealing with his dad's womanizing on the road. Robbie's speaking candidly about his own career, and the injuries and demons that went with it, and why he's so determined to continue jumping today.
4/25/2023
1:23:50
Eric Bischoff Pt. 2 | SAS CLASSIC
Eric Bischoff is back... and this time he's talking WCW - how he ended up running the show, the Monday Night wars with WWF, having Dusty Rhodes book, adding Kevin Nash to the roster, and the real reason he fired Steve Austin! Plus, nWo and Hulk Hogan stories!
