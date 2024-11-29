Wet Hot Food | The Golden Hour #108 w/ Brendan Schaub, Erik Griffin & Chris D'Elia
The guys share what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving and talk not going to each other's parties, their wives buying ridiculous decorations for Thanksgiving, Black Friday deals, random Temu purchases, Chris' thumb injury, Jay Leno stories, the old ALS challenge, Nick's love for wet hot food, everyone's Thanksgiving plans and much more. Get the full episode plus two extra episodes every month at https://patreon.com/thegoldenhourpodcast
The Great Breast Debate | The Golden Hour PATREON #50 EXCERPT w/ Brendan Schaub, Erik Griffin & Chris D'Elia
The guys talk fat monsters, Chris' colonoscopy, Erik's legendary Tom Cruise movie rant, Casey sparking a debate about breasts, Harry Potter, the Alien movie franchise, hottest older women in hollywood, Brendan looking like Marilyn Manson, Erik directing another special for Matt Rife, all new live call-ins, Erik working out with Leo Flowers, first ever rated R movies they watched and much more! Get the full episode plus two extra episodes every month at https://patreon.com/thegoldenhourpodcast
Welcome to Youtube | The Golden Hour #107 w/ Brendan Schaub, Erik Griffin & Chris D'Elia
The guys consider taking the whole team to see UFC 311 together in Los Angeles and talk Chris wearing sandals to the studio and upsetting Brendan, Brendan's trip to Biloxi, Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, why Erik wanted Jake to KO Tyson, the viral video of a kid interviewing Tyson, Martha Stewart's prison time, talking politics during their standup shows, a shout out to Jeff Dye and much more! Get two extra episodes every month at https://patreon.com/thegoldenhourpodcast
We're Sushi Guys | The Golden Hour #106 w/ Brendan Schaub, Erik Griffin & Chris D'Elia
The guys talk sharing sushi rolls together, the Rizzler's origin story, the "We're Costco Guys" AI edition, Christian music that slaps, breakdown of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson and UFC 309 Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic, Mike Jones' hits, buff women, Instagram explore pages, the Backstreet Boys fighting and much more! Get two extra episodes every month at https://patreon.com/thegoldenhourpodcast
Dripping in Diamonds | The Golden Hour #105 w/ Brendan Schaub, Erik Griffin & Chris D'Elia
The guys talk election time, Erik's vomiting story, food poisoning stories, burgers with bacon vs not, Chris' story of an ex walking into his house whilst he was with his girl, Erik's life lesson to not be a sore winner, getting disciplined by their parents, what Brendan and Erik learned from sports that carried over to the rest of their lives and much more!
The alums crew from King, Sting, and Wing, relaunch as The Golden Hour, diving into all manner of cultural and social topics weekly, providing a straight-up roast session built around engagement with long-time fans of the show. Headline comedians Chris D'Elia and Erik Griffin join Brendan Schaub and top-tier comedian guest appearances weekly, including the show Alum Theo Von.