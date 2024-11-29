Dripping in Diamonds | The Golden Hour #105 w/ Brendan Schaub, Erik Griffin & Chris D'Elia

The guys talk election time, Erik's vomiting story, food poisoning stories, burgers with bacon vs not, Chris' story of an ex walking into his house whilst he was with his girl, Erik's life lesson to not be a sore winner, getting disciplined by their parents, what Brendan and Erik learned from sports that carried over to the rest of their lives and much more! The guys talk election time, Erik's vomiting story, food poisoning stories, burgers with bacon vs not, Chris' story of an ex walking into his house whilst he was with his girl, Erik's life lesson to not be a sore winner, getting disciplined by their parents, what Brendan and Erik learned from sports that carried over to the rest of their lives and much more! Get two extra episodes every month at https://patreon.com/thegoldenhourpodcast Arena Club - Right now, you can get 10% off your first purchase by going to https://arenaclub.com/goldenhour Huckberry - Be sure to go to https://huckberry.com/GOLDEN so they know we sent you! You’ll find some of our top products