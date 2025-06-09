Powered by RND
Get Authentic with Marques Ogden
Get Authentic with Marques Ogden

Get Authentic with Marques Ogden
  • The Authentic Story of A Top Mortgage Producer, with Igor Noble!
    Igor Noble, built his thriving business not through gimmicks or shortcuts, but through grit, generosity, and relentless authenticity. His story is a shining example of how showing up as your whole self, in business and in life, isn’t just a nice idea. It's a winning strategy.In this episode, Igor shares the trials he overcame, the values that shaped his leadership, and how staying true to his mission allowed him to rise to the top of a fiercely competitive industry while staying anchored in service.Learn more about Igor Noble: https://www.linkedin.com/in/igornoble
    --------  
    29:54
  • An Authentic Journey Full of Grit and Perseverance, with Hollywood Actress Alretha Thomas!
    From playwright to award-winning actress and novelist, Alretha Thomas is the definition of perseverance. Her story is one of fierce resilience, unwavering faith, and a love for storytelling that transcends the screen. In this heartfelt episode, Alretha shares her climb through Hollywood's ranks, the challenges she's faced, and how staying grounded in authenticity has fueled her creative and personal success. Never stop believing in your journey, your breakthrough is coming.Step into her world: https://www.alrethathomas.com
    --------  
    29:36
  • The Authentic Beauty of Combining Emotion and Logic in Business, with Business Leader Christos Provistalis!
    Christos Provistalis is not your average business strategist, he's a speaker, storyteller, and emotional intelligence expert who blends data and human connection to drive real change. As a business leader who values empathy just as much as efficiency, Christos dives deep into how embracing both emotion and logic can make you a more impactful and trusted leader.Lead with heart and the results will follow.
    --------  
    30:56
  • Finding Your Authentic Voice in The World of IT Recruitment, with CEO and Founder Megan McCann!
    Meet Megan McCann, trailblazer, tech advocate, and founder of McCann Partners. With a mission to diversify and humanize the IT recruitment landscape, Megan has spent her career empowering others to embrace their voice and lead with authenticity. In this episode, she shares how her commitment to inclusion, integrity, and innovation has not only set her firm apart, but also shaped her personal journey as a leader in the tech world. Your voice has power, use it boldly.Learn more about Megan and her work: https://www.mccannpartners.com
    --------  
    25:15
  • The Authentic and Original ‘Couture Man’, with Makeup Artist Icon Lamar Wright
    Lamar Wright, better known as "The Couture Man," is a trailblazer in the beauty and fashion industry. With a signature style and a fearless approach to creativity, Lamar has worked with celebrities, major brands, and high-fashion publications, all while staying true to himself.In this bold and inspiring episode, Lamar opens up about breaking barriers in the beauty world and what it means to be unapologetically original. From backstage at New York Fashion Week to creating transformative looks, Lamar shares the secret to lasting impact: authenticity.Discover more of Lamar at https://www.prlog.org/12481291-federico-salon-welcomes-lamar-the-couture-man-wright-as-makeup-lead.html
    --------  
    28:53

About Get Authentic with Marques Ogden

In partnership with the Alumni Media, this podcast delivers honest, unfiltered and real-time stories & knowledge with authenticity.Learn from Marques Ogden, a former NFL player who went from eight figures to $8.25/hour by not accepting responsibility for his role in failing his first entrepreneurial venture. Now, he's risen from the ashes to share his experiences and powerful story so others don't make the same mistake.Twice a week, he'll interview people ranging from celebrities, entrepreneurs, business professionals and athletes who've achieved the success they've always aspired to by living their lives with authenticity and vulnerability.
