Get Authentic with Marques Ogden

Finding Your Authentic Voice in The World of IT Recruitment, with CEO and Founder Megan McCann!
Meet Megan McCann, trailblazer, tech advocate, and founder of McCann Partners. With a mission to diversify and humanize the IT recruitment landscape, Megan has spent her career empowering others to embrace their voice and lead with authenticity. In this episode, she shares how her commitment to inclusion, integrity, and innovation has not only set her firm apart, but also shaped her personal journey as a leader in the tech world. Your voice has power, use it boldly.Learn more about Megan and her work: https://www.mccannpartners.comReady to elevate your mindset with a touch of innovation? Connect with the brilliant Coleen Greco at [email protected]
The Get Authentic With Marques Show proudly aligns with this exceptional individual, bringing you a unique blend of wisdom and authenticity.