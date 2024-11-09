LeSean McCoy & Johnny Manziel on Andy Reid vs Belichick, Michael Vick, & Overpaid NFL QBs
Welcome back to Glory Daze with Johnny Manziel. A podcast that celebrates the highs AND lows that made us fall in love with sports. A podcast that embodies that special feeling of coming home and watching highlights with your buddies at 2 AM.
Today we’re thrilled to have one of the greatest running backs of all-time - LeSean McCoy. Shady joined us to chop up his legendary college days, Michael Vick’s return from jail, Andy Reid vs Bill Belichick, Mahomes being the GOAT, his beef with Chip Kelly & much more…
Follow the legend @shadymccoy - we appreciate you.
Matt Leinart and Johnny Manziel On The Heisman, the Vince Young Natty, and Reggie Bush's Legacy
Welcome back to Glory Daze with Johnny Manziel. A podcast that celebrates the highs AND lows that made us fall in love with sports. A podcast that embodies that special feeling of coming home and watching highlights with your buddies at 2 AM.
Today we’re thrilled to be joined by another Heisman Trophy Winner and absolute college football legend - Matt Leinart. Matt and Johnny discussed their defining Heisman moments, the challenges of being a “Hollywood” QB, Matt’s legendary game versus Texas and Vince Young, Reggie Bush getting his Heisman back, Matt’s relationship with Pete Carroll, and plenty more.
Matt, we appreciate you. Follow him @MattLeinartQB!
Greg Oden and Johnny Manziel: Untold Conversations on Mental Health, NIL, and Lebron
Welcome back to Glory Daze with Johnny Manziel. A podcast that celebrates the highs AND lows that made us fall in love with sports. A podcast that embodies that special feeling of coming home and watching highlights with your buddies at 4 AM.
Today we’re thrilled to be joined by Ohio State legend and former first overall pick Greg Oden. Johnny and Greg reminisce over their days playing college ball at the highest level and opened up about the lows that they often faced. From mental health challenges to untold stories of playing with Lebron on the Heat to NIL complexities - this is a special one.
Follow the legend @GregOden - we appreciate you.
Tavon Austin On His Highlights, West Virginia’s Legendary Offense, and That Oklahoma Game
For the very first time, welcome to Glory Daze with Johnny Manziel. A podcast that celebrates the highs AND lows that made us fall in love with sports. A podcast that embodies that special feeling of coming home and watching highlights with your buddies at 4 AM. So who better to launch this show with than the legend, human highlight reel himself - Tavon Austin. Tavon joined us to chop it up about his recent retirement, his legendary career and teammates at West Virginia, his challenges in the league, and plenty more.
Follow the legend @TayAwesome11 - we appreciate you.
Welcome to Glory Daze with Johnny Manziel
Glory Daze with Johnny Manziel is a new interview series from Almost Friday Media that celebrates and explores the most nostalgic eras in sports. Hosted by former Heisman Trophy winner and infamous first-round pick, Johnny will sit down with some of the most iconic and legendary names in sports for authentic conversations, look backs, and more. Like coming home and watching Tavon Austin and John Wall highlights with your buddies at 4 AM, these conversations will dive into the glory of sports’ biggest stages and the adversity that often accompanies them. Welcome back to the glory days. Coming this fall.
