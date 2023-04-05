Will Angus & Liam Cullagh are immortal wizards that have played a major role in human development for centuries and this is their podcast. More
Available Episodes
5 of 60
KONY 2012
Liam's dog died so he's having a hard week, and the only way to get through a hard week is to talk about other people's failures. Today we talk about the downfall of the Kony 2012 founder and we also witness Emily fail miserably on her character.
(01:47) Tease Your Listeners
(09:14) Kony 2012
(15:51) Kony 2012 - What is he doing now?
(22:00) Nash Grier and Liam getting cancelled for the same thing
(25:02) Characters
(51:23) Q&A
5/4/2023
1:05:06
Leaving Friday Beers To Join The Peace Corps
The Diarrhea Queen joins today's episode, as well as our pal Willy D, who is sadly no longer with us here at Almost Friday Media. We discuss why he left and what his future plans are, Liam promises to get in shape, and Will gets depressed hearing about Emily's date last night. And... we launched a PATREON!
(01:10) Kid Rock
(04:54) Liam cries on camera
(06:28) Will had MAJOR diarrhea
(09:17) Will and Liam do NOT run the IG
(12:02) Liam works out now?!
(13:25) Calling up Willy D
(15:15) Leaving Friday Beers for the Peace Corps
(20:49) Willy D's got some characters
(27:20) Characters
(37:07) Butt Plugs
(42:49) We launched a Patreon!
4/27/2023
43:44
Evil Children
Liam and Will share some tales from their childhoods that may or may not have resulted in spankings. They then take turns laying on the therapy couch spilling old personal stories that keep them up at night.
(00:00) Intro
(02:17) Calling my mom an elephant
(02:42) Spankings
(04:12) Liam was a MENACE
(14:14) Nightmares
(20:09) Will did crew
(22:47) Characters
(35:07) Therapy Couch (new segment alert)
(45:24) Elementary school crushes
4/20/2023
52:20
Will's Swan Song
In this episode, comedian Rory Scovel joins us to discuss all things stand-up comedy. We delve into his journey in the industry, his successful comedy special, and touch on the topic of anal (do people really enjoy it?). Liam shares a thrilling tale of his weekend adventure running on the beach, and we can't resist bullying Emily yet again.
(00:00) Intro
(00:31) Who’s your hero?
(06:42) We tried pranking Emily
(12:16) Liam's Beach Adventure
(16:50) Rory Scovel
(19:38) Live Without Fear
(24:56) Ever Done Anal?
(31:10) Brawl During Rory's Set
(35:30) Characters
(40:07) Elon Musk or Modern Day Jesus
(41:39) Aliens?
(49:35) Releasing a Comedy Special
(1:02:17) Kids vs. streaming services
(1:06:33) Rory on Tour
4/13/2023
1:10:21
Home Wrecking With Che Durena
Canadian comedian Che Durena joins the podcast to talk about his love for the UFC, hooking up with married women, and orgies. As if Che isn’t well-known enough for talking about sex and his TikTok videos about women, Chat GPT mistakenly thinks he’s gay. Tune in for an engaging and candid conversation with the hilarious Che Durena.
(00:00) Intro
(04:47) High Clamydia Status
(05:53) How Often Do Guys Get STD Tested?
(08:14) How Do Comedians Avoid Getting Cancelled?
(09:54) Strip Clubs
(11:55) Che Likes Fighting
(19:42) Bum Fights
(23:40) Porn Bloopers
(27:02) Characters
(38:34) Chat GPT Thinks Che Is Gay
(43:17) Che's Nudes Were Leaked
(49:17) Bucket List: Attend an Orgy
(54:02) Getting With Married Women