The boys are BACK! We dive into their South Africa adventures, whether or not Will's show is actually cancelled, and what the boys missed while they were gone. Binder is officially in the cartel, Liam is in the new season of Adults, and Will's new movie trailer just dropped.



SHOP OUR LATEST MERCH COLLECTION: https://almostfriday.shop/collections/afpod



FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS: https://www.flowcode.com/page/almostfridaypod



SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS:



DOWNLOAD THE BETMGM APP AND USE BONUS CODE “AFPOD” AND YOU WILL GET UP TO A $1500 FIRST BET OFFER ON YOUR FIRST WAGER! https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/betmgm-sports-betting-casino/id6446248500



Find LUCY near you at lucy.co/stores, or save 20% on your first online order at https://www.lucy.co/AFPOD with promo code AFPOD.



Find Pinnacle Vodka near you and see why smooth doesn't have to be expensive: https://www.pinnaclevodka.com/



Find MUG Root Beer at your local store or head to https://www.mugrootbeer.com/find-mug to find out how you can get your paws on some MUG and be sure to throw them a follow online, @MUGRootBeer.



Timestamps



(00:00) Binder Comes in Hot



(11:25) South Africa Adventures

(16:57) Bug Bombed

(23:24) Will's Safari

(29:32) Fidget Collection

(36:11) Cracker of the Week

(38:05) What the Boys Missed

(47:23) Binder's New Cartel Friends

(56:49) Will's Weekend in Montauk

(1:04:52) CFB Talk

(1:06:11) Irish Exiting

(1:13:16) Taking Friends on a Movie Set

(1:16:37) Artificial

(1:22:44) Full Circle Cracker

(1:29:04) Characters

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices