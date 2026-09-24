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229 episodes
- How bad does a smell have to be before it’s illegal? On today’s episode, we do a stink investigation and dive into some really bad stench. Liam has plans with Jack Martin this weekend and Will is not invited, Will’s spending the weekend on the couch with a self-help book, and Emily explains why she cried on the Sobers game show.
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LISTEN TO PETTY CASES W/ WILLIE SIMON & STEVE FURY
WATCH BINDER ON 'SOBERS': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9FE0TTO1iM&t=9s
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS:
DOWNLOAD BETTERHELP AND GET 10% OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH OF ONLINE THERAPY WITH CODE “AFPOD"!!! https://www.betterhelp.com/afpod
DOWNLOAD THE BETMGM APP AND USE BONUS CODE “AFPOD” AND YOU WILL GET UP TO A $1500 FIRST BET OFFER ON YOUR FIRST WAGER! https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/betmgm-sports-betting-casino/id6446248500
Find LUCY near you at lucy.co/stores, or save 20% on your first online order at https://www.lucy.co/AFPOD with promo code AFPOD.
Find MUG Root Beer at your local store or head to https://www.mugrootbeer.com/find-mug to find out how you can get your paws on some MUG and be sure to throw them a follow online, @MUGRootBeer.
Timestamps
(00:00) - Intro
(05:17) - Resident Evil
(15:37) - Mexia Supermarket
(35:51) - Cracker of the Week
(43:11) - Yes Sand
(51:00) - Binder Boost
(56:24) - Survivor is Back // Sobers
(57:25) - SPOILER ALERT (SKIP)
(58:47) - END OF SPOILER
(1:01:52) - Characters
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- Billy Langdon is on the pod! We discuss rock climbing, Resident Evil, and Sydney Sweeney’s new ad. Plus, Liam’s movie recs for cozy season and a full breakdown of 2004.SHOP OUR NEWEST MERCH COLLECTION: https://almostfriday.shop/collections...FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS: https://www.flowcode.com/page/almostf...SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS:GO TO BETTERHELP.COM/AFPOD SIGN UP AND GET 10% OFFGO TO SPEEDRUNMDM.COM FOR MORE ON THE SPEED RUN MILLION DOLLAR MISSION TO PARTICIPATE ON WEEK 3 OF 9. FOLLOW THEM ONLINE @DRSQUATCH AND @ISHOWSPEEDFIND LUCY NEAR YOU AT LUCY.CO/STORES, OR SAVE 20% ON YOUR FIRST ONLINE ORDER AT HTTPS://WWW.LUCY.CO/AFPOD WITH PROMO CODE AFPOD.FOR SIMPLE, ONLINE ACCESS TO PERSONALIZED AND AFFORDABLE CARE FOR HAIR LOSS, ED, WEIGHT LOSS, AND MORE, VISIT HIMS.COM/FRIDAY
(00:00) Intro(02:41) Arrest Sydney Sweeney(07:15) Resident Evil(11:07) Historical Creeps(16:52) Bits On Set(21:50) Grabbin Rock(25:12) Liam’s Doodles(28:04) Sam Confronts Binder(33:36) Sweeney At Sea(35:10) Getting Drafted(39:46) 2004 Recap(42:56) Corporate Pod(45:17) Cozy Season Movies(47:34) Video Game Sounds(49:59) Wrecking Crew Hangout(52:27) Billy’s Jaw(53:33) Characters(1:03:51) Friday The 13th(1:06:52) Cracker Of The Week(1:12:01) The Headlines(1:16:13) Balls Of Fury
#AlmostFriday #FridayBeers
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- The boys are BACK! We dive into their South Africa adventures, whether or not Will's show is actually cancelled, and what the boys missed while they were gone. Binder is officially in the cartel, Liam is in the new season of Adults, and Will's new movie trailer just dropped.
SHOP OUR LATEST MERCH COLLECTION: https://almostfriday.shop/collections/afpod
FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS: https://www.flowcode.com/page/almostfridaypod
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS:
DOWNLOAD THE BETMGM APP AND USE BONUS CODE “AFPOD” AND YOU WILL GET UP TO A $1500 FIRST BET OFFER ON YOUR FIRST WAGER! https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/betmgm-sports-betting-casino/id6446248500
Find LUCY near you at lucy.co/stores, or save 20% on your first online order at https://www.lucy.co/AFPOD with promo code AFPOD.
Find Pinnacle Vodka near you and see why smooth doesn't have to be expensive: https://www.pinnaclevodka.com/
Find MUG Root Beer at your local store or head to https://www.mugrootbeer.com/find-mug to find out how you can get your paws on some MUG and be sure to throw them a follow online, @MUGRootBeer.
Timestamps
(00:00) Binder Comes in Hot
(11:25) South Africa Adventures
(16:57) Bug Bombed
(23:24) Will's Safari
(29:32) Fidget Collection
(36:11) Cracker of the Week
(38:05) What the Boys Missed
(47:23) Binder's New Cartel Friends
(56:49) Will's Weekend in Montauk
(1:04:52) CFB Talk
(1:06:11) Irish Exiting
(1:13:16) Taking Friends on a Movie Set
(1:16:37) Artificial
(1:22:44) Full Circle Cracker
(1:29:04) Characters
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- We are nearing the end of our hiatus, so enjoy this compilation of every time Binder Blasted into another galaxy.
SHOP OUR LATEST MERCH COLLECTION: https://almostfriday.shop/collections/afpod
FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS TO KEEP UP WITH WHEN THE BOYS RETURN: https://www.flowcode.com/page/almostfridaypod
FOLLOW BLINDER: https://www.instagram.com/emilylbinder/
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS:
DOWNLOAD THE BETMGM APP AND USE BONUS CODE “AFPOD” AND YOU WILL GET UP TO A $1500 FIRST BET OFFER ON YOUR FIRST WAGER! https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/betmgm-sports-betting-casino/id6446248500
DOWNLOAD BETTERHELP AND GET 10% OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH OF ONLINE THERAPY WITH CODE “AFPOD"!!! https://www.betterhelp.com/afpod
HEAD TO https://HIMS.COM/FRIDAY FOR PERSONALIZED HAIR LOSS TREATMENT OPTIONS!
Find MUG Root Beer at your local store or head to https://www.mugrootbeer.com/find-mug to find out how you can get your paws on some MUG and be sure to throw them a follow online, @MUGRootBeer.
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- Emily polled the audience on their favorite Luke Null characters, then subjected Luke to 45 uncomfortable minutes of watching himself on camera before making him blind rank his own comedy skills.
SHOP OUR LATEST MERCH COLLECTION: https://almostfriday.shop/collections/afpod
FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS: https://www.flowcode.com/page/almostfridaypod
FOLLOW LUKE: https://www.instagram.com/luke_null/
FOLLOW BLINDER: https://www.instagram.com/emilylbinder/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Almost Friday Podcast
Will Angus & Liam Cullagh are immortal wizards that have played a major role in human development for centuries and this is their podcast.Podcast website
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Almost Friday Podcast: Podcasts in Family