Thats right were talking strapping (str*p on sex - get with it you perverts), bisexual awakenings and of course Luigi Mangione. We also answer some of your burning questions relating to how to know if you're gay (you are) and top surgery!!
1:13:43
Before the breakup....
This week we have a legendary iconic panel full of, you guessed it, LAYSBIANS!!! Shannon Beveridge, Becca Moore, and my love Robby Hoffman join Long Winded to talk scissoring (duh), strap ons (double duh), the power of dirty talk and more!! Enjoy you perverts!!
1:13:23
a vulva to a rose
I'm airing out grievances this week all right whats new. I'm talking multiple men getting under my skin (including but not limited too Adam Levine), philosophical thoughts (why does a vulva resemble a rose?) and the significance of aquarius in pluto - hold on to your britches bitches!!
55:49
Dancing queen Ezra Sosa
This week the cutest, most talented and hilarious Dancing with the Stars queen Ezra Sosa is on! We talk all things Dancing with Stars, Ezra's upbringing and sexuality (hot). Enjoy!!
1:08:04
Masturbation manifestation
Happy Thanksgiving!!!! I dont have anything to be grateful personally besides all of YOU!! There will be lessons on how to get the most out of masturbation, the newly appointed cig mom cabinet and the law of conservation of hassle. Enjoy!!
Given her vast array of expertise, Gabby Windey takes her guests on a deep dive into the topics today’s audiences care about: dating (duh), sexuality (hell yes), health & mental health (ugh so important) plus a healthy dose of pop culture shit talk.Each episode, Gabby will be interviewing guests with the ultimate goal to break down walls and get beyond the typical interview questions— “So tell us about yourself” doesn’t actually tell us anything about who the person really is- does it?! Instead, she skips the surface and plunges right into the core. Drawing from her experience as an ICU nurse, NFL cheerleader, and being The Bachelorette- Gabby is able to bring a unique perspective to each conversation. With discussions covering serious and relatable topics but approached from relatability and heart (along with Gabby’s wicked sense of humor— of course).