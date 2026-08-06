Next Question with Katie Couric

What does it mean to age well? Few people have explored that question with more wisdom, humor, and grace than Roger Rosenblatt. In his new book, More Rules for Aging, Roger returns to the subject he first tackled 25 years ago, this time with even more perspective and hard-earned insight. In this conversation with Katie, Roger reflects on the loss of his daughter Amy, the years he and his wife spent helping raise their grandchildren, and the clarity that can come from surviving life's hardest moments. Along the way, they also discuss why family and friends are the only things that really matter, the importance of maintaining a sense of wonder, and why everyone should spend an hour a week with a peony. It's a funny, moving, and deeply thoughtful conversation about growing older, living with loss, and what it means to live a good life. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.