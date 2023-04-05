Next Question with Katie Couric

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
iHeartPodcasts
Katie Couric is back on the mic with a whole new season of intimate, urgent and unexpected interviews. And she’s brimming with questions. Find out who’s on the ... More
Available Episodes

5 of 272
  • Extremism: The Dangerous Origins of the Radical Right
    Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin has covered Some of the most notorious figures in U.S. history. Now, in his book “Homegrown: Timothy McVeigh and the Rise of RIght-Wing Extremism,” Toobin takes on the man behind the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Toobin puts the incident into historical context by tracing the roots of McVeigh’s actions from the standoff at Ruby Ridge, to President Clinton’s ban on assault weapons, and all the way through the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In this episode of Next Question, he tells Katie, “That's why I wrote Homegrown to show that [McVeigh] was not an aberration. And that his legacy lives on in both people and ideas that are persistent to this day.”See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    46:20
  • Demystifying Menopause with Susan Dominus and Dr. Rebecca Brightman
    For so many women, menopause is a mystery. Its symptoms can be wide-ranging and last for years, and information about treatments can be confusing - where it exists at all. To make things even more challenging, healthcare providers are often less-than-helpful when it comes to finding solutions.  Our guests today are here to help: New York Times writer Susan Dominus’ recent article, “Women Have Been Misled About Menopause” was an immediate viral sensation, becoming a valuable resource on the latest research and treatments. Her reporting also resonated for another reason: the symptoms women experience are finally being taken seriously. Dr. Rebecca Brightman, a gynecologist from New York City specializing in menopausal medicine, joins the conversation to share what she’s learned throughout her years of treating women facing this life-altering transition. Plus: our guests answer questions submitted by you, our listeners. Want to be a know-it-all? Subscribe to Wake Up Call, our jam-packed newsletter. Monday through Saturday, we break down the top news stories of the day, answer your pressing questions, and scour the internet for the best entertainment tidbits, streaming recommendations, recipes, and health and wellness tips. To sign up, go to katiecouric.com, or click here.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    47:40
  • Indivisible: New Approaches to Polarization
    If 87% of people are sick and tired of being divided we have more in common than we think. Daniel Lubetzky — philanthropist, social entrepreneur, and founder of the Kind company — is committed to understanding how we can come together to solve our most intractable problems. As a Mexican immigrant and son of a Holocaust survivor, Daniel believes fervently in our ability to overcome obstacles like hatred; he built his non-profit, Starts With Us, to help us find common ground. This episode also features Columbia psychology professor, Peter Coleman. His book “The Way Out: How to Overcome Toxic Polarization,” offers concrete tips on what each of us can do to achieve what so many of us want: solutions.  Want to be a know-it-all? Subscribe to Wake Up Call, our jam-packed newsletter. Monday through Saturday, we break down the top news stories of the day, answer your pressing questions, and scour the internet for the best entertainment tidbits, streaming recommendations, recipes, and health and wellness tips. To sign up, go to katiecouric.com, or click here.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/20/2023
    35:29
  • Teens: The Power of Vulnerability
    The hosts of the hit podcast, Teenager Therapy – Gael Aitor, Kayla Suarez, and Thomas Phamm – have been making a difference in the lives of their young audience for nearly five years. Now, on the verge of turning 20, they share the wisdom they’ve discovered along the way – and it might surprise you. They believe that the best relationships happen IRL, friendships require a lot of work, and the best way to reach teens is by using one of the most powerful communications tools there is (and they should know): vulnerability. Their openness will allow you to see how much teens’ lives have changed – and give you new insight into the mental health crisis that affects so many of them right now. Want to be a know-it-all? Subscribe to Wake Up Call, our jam-packed newsletter. Monday through Saturday, we break down the top news stories of the day, answer your pressing questions, and scour the internet for the best entertainment tidbits, streaming recommendations, recipes, and health and wellness tips. To sign up, go to katiecouric.com, or click here.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/13/2023
    32:49
  • Bouncing Back with Laurie Santos
    Happiness is not a destination. According to Dr. Laurie Santos – host of The Happiness Lab podcast, and professor of a popular class on happiness at Yale University – happiness is a journey that comes with many roadblocks. Whether you call it flourishing, contentment, or just plain joy, the key to finding it involves rolling up your sleeves and getting to work. With rates of anxiety and depression skyrocketing among young people, Dr. Santos sheds much-needed light on ways that we can adjust our own expectations about happiness, and offer constructive support to the people who need it most. She also clarifies the unexpected role that resilience plays along the path: the stronger we become, the more we’re capable of post-traumatic growth. Want to be a know-it-all? Subscribe to Wake Up Call, our jam-packed newsletter. Monday through Saturday, we break down the top news stories of the day, answer your pressing questions, and scour the internet for the best entertainment tidbits, streaming recommendations, recipes, and health and wellness tips. To sign up, go to katiecouric.com, or click here.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/6/2023
    35:59

About Next Question with Katie Couric

Katie Couric is back on the mic with a whole new season of intimate, urgent and unexpected interviews. And she’s brimming with questions. Find out who’s on the receiving end of Katie's rapid-fire curiosity. New episodes drop every Thursday.

