Next Question with Katie Couric

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425 episodes
- Public health remains one of this country’s most politically charged issues. Six years after the COVID pandemic upended everyday life, Americans are still divided over vaccines, scientific expertise, and the role of our nation's top health agencies. Meanwhile, the U.S. is experiencing its worst measles outbreak in decades, underscoring just how high the stakes remain. Few senators have spent more time thinking about these issues than Bill Cassidy. The Louisiana Republican is not only a physician, but has spent much of his life improving public health for the residents of his state. He is chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, and one of the key lawmakers overseeing the nation's health agencies during this particularly turbulent time. In this wide ranging conversation, Katie speaks with him about the measles outbreak, the challenge of rebuilding trust in public health, his ideas for lowering healthcare costs, and why he believes Congress still has time to save Social Security.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Senator Mark Kelly has had an extraordinary career—as a Navy combat pilot, NASA astronaut, and now Arizona's senior U.S. senator. Today, he's also one of the Trump administration's most outspoken critics and a name that's increasingly being mentioned as a possible 2028 presidential candidate. Katie talks with Kelly about the latest developments in Iran, his clashes with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and what he believes is happening inside today's military. They also discuss why he thinks more men should become teachers and mentors and the partnership he shares with his wife, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, whose survival after a 2011 assassination attempt reshaped both of their lives. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- More than 30 years after taking on Pacific Gas & Electric—and winning—Erin Brockovich is still fighting for communities. This time, her focus is on one of the fastest-growing parts of the AI boom: data centers.
In this episode of Next Question with Katie Couric, Erin explains why she's sounding the alarm about the rapid expansion of AI data centers across the country. Since April, Erin says she’s received thousands of reports from people across the country describing rising water bills, land acquisitions, and large-scale projects moving forward without their knowledge. She calls it "Hinkley on steroids."
Katie and Erin discuss water use, energy demand, local opposition, and why Erin believes communities deserve more transparency, accountability, and oversight as the AI infrastructure boom accelerates.
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- What does it mean to age well? Few people have explored that question with more wisdom, humor, and grace than Roger Rosenblatt. In his new book, More Rules for Aging, Roger returns to the subject he first tackled 25 years ago, this time with even more perspective and hard-earned insight. In this conversation with Katie, Roger reflects on the loss of his daughter Amy, the years he and his wife spent helping raise their grandchildren, and the clarity that can come from surviving life's hardest moments. Along the way, they also discuss why family and friends are the only things that really matter, the importance of maintaining a sense of wonder, and why everyone should spend an hour a week with a peony. It's a funny, moving, and deeply thoughtful conversation about growing older, living with loss, and what it means to live a good life. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
My Mom Finally Listened: Cameron Rogers & Her Mother on Anxiety, Medication, and Becoming Present07/09/2026 | 31 mins.Cameron Oaks Rogers, host of the podcast Conversations With Cam, sits down with her mother Cindy Linville for a raw, funny, and deeply moving conversation about motherhood, anxiety, and what changes when a parent finally says yes to help.
Live on stage for Body & Soul's "Reinventing Relationships" event at City Winery NYC, Cameron and Cindy talk about the years Cameron spent gently pushing her mom toward therapy and medication — and what happened after Cindy finally agreed. They get into what it's like to feel truly present for the first time in decades, how anxiety can disguise itself as productivity, navigating grandparenthood with a calmer mind, and the moment a sleep study and brain scan became the wake-up call Cindy needed.
It's an honest look at generational patterns around mental health, the language older generations never had for anxiety, and what it means to finally put yourself first — at any age.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Next Question with Katie Couric
Tired of political headlines that feel like déjà vu? Wondering if you actually need to care about every controversy? This season, Katie’s asking those same questions—and talking to the people who have real answers. From political insiders to sharp-eyed journalists, she’s breaking down what’s worth your attention (and what’s not), with smarts, sanity, and even a little humor. Because none of us can be tuned in 24/7—but we can stay informed without losing our minds. Tune in every Thursday and join Katie Couric and her guests for a conversation on NEXT QUESTION. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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