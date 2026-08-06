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340 episodes
- Mazel Morons! Did we mention we're topical? Like Leonardo DiCaprio's fresh blockbuster What's Eating Gilbert Grape. We also cover other timely matters like Josh's disdain for pastrami, Ben's parents' trip to Vietnam, and an apology to a famous farm stand. Then Josh gallops across New York City, the most romantic city in America, and a Moron Mail about a husband's cute young assistant.
What are ya nuts?! Love ya!
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Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media.
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- Mazel Morons! Craig Conover joins the show and we talk about forgiving Kyle from Summer House, the wild DM Josh got from Dennis Rodman, Craig’s transition into scripted acting, and his new children's book Patchwork. Plus, Craig opens up about how he’s grown since his public breakup and what he's learned about starting over.
Then: a "What Are You Nuts?" showdown covering bus lane tickets, off-leash dogs, and an unexpected and unwanted extension to a diet.
What are ya nuts?! Love ya!
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Unlock all the best summer memories with the Blended Pink Energy Drink from Starbucks.
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Mazel Morons! Welcome to another UNCUT episode of Good Guys! This week, we’re together in the same studio!
We talk about LeBron James joining the 76ers, a Kobe Bryant tribute tattoo, Oprah acknowledging Josh’s existence, and the hierarchy of mall treats.
Then, the perfect order at Peter Luger Steak House, leaning on ChatGPT for emotional advice, and meeting the RZA on a flight.
What are ya nuts?! Love ya!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Mazel Morons! This week, we talk about a near-miss on a Hamptons road, Josh shares how Barb is not above judging her own hallucinations, and Ben swears by his latest diet fad.
Plus a pregnant woman’s massive In-N-Out order, TRIGGER WARNING - a shocking Moron Mail on feral cats, an awkward Legoland encounter, and can you “What Are You Nuts?” yourself?
What are ya nuts?! Love ya!
Write us! Send your messages to goodguyspodcast1@gmail.com
Follow us on Instagram and TikTok!
Sponsors:
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Visit resortpass.com/goodguys to get $20 off your first booking of $100 or more.
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Mazel Morons! We’re topical and uncut. We discuss what kind of beer-and-cigarette guys we’d be, Josh's experience working with Christopher Nolan on Oppenheimer, and whether we could actually work with our wives.
Plus, we get into naughty happenings in New Orleans, displaying LEGO as an adult, putting honey on everything, and LeBron James’ next team. What are ya nuts?! Love ya!
Write us! Send your messages to goodguyspodcast1@gmail.com
Follow us on Instagram and TikTok!
Sponsors:
If you’re looking for a better way to season and prepare everyday meals, you really need to try Diamond Crystal® Kosher Salt, a chef trusted, additive free salt made with light, flaky crystals for easy control, available online and nationwide at your favorite stores like Target, Kroger, Albertsons and more.
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Check out Wildmen with Dylan Sprouse and Brendan Columbus starting July 14th, Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.
Head to dosedaily.co/GOODGUYS or enter GOODGUYS to get 35% off your first subscription.
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Good Guys
Hosted by actor & writer, Josh Peck, and entrepreneur & social media icon, Ben Soffer. Check back in every Monday & Thursday for brand new episodes! What are ya nuts?!Podcast website
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