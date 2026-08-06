Mazel Morons! Craig Conover joins the show and we talk about forgiving Kyle from Summer House, the wild DM Josh got from Dennis Rodman, Craig’s transition into scripted acting, and his new children's book Patchwork. Plus, Craig opens up about how he’s grown since his public breakup and what he's learned about starting over.



Then: a "What Are You Nuts?" showdown covering bus lane tickets, off-leash dogs, and an unexpected and unwanted extension to a diet.



What are ya nuts?! Love ya!



Preorder Patch Work: Bee Brave. Bee Kind. Bee You. now!



https://www.worldofkidsbooks.com/pages/patch-work-preorder



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