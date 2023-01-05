Our Dad, John Stamos is here!

The incomparable John Stamos joins the Good Guys this week for a conversation you don't want to miss. Stamos tells the guys how he plans to get ripped at 60, behind-the-scenes of his time on Full House, how he got the Olson Twins fired, and falling asleep during canoodling?!? Stamos shares how he truly wanted to be famous, and how his love for entertaining fueled his career. He shares memories of his time with the late Bob Saget and glows with his infectious charm - what are ya nuts???