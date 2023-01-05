Hosted by actor & writer, Josh Peck, and influencer, Ben Soffer. Check back in every Monday for brand new episodes! More
Our New BFF Josh Richards
Our New BFF Josh Richards

The good guys are joined this week by internet superstar and media mogul Josh Richards. At just the age of 21, Josh has managed to create an empire where he creates, produces, and operates his own media company, on top of his social media career and being host of popular Barstool podcast BFFs. Josh shares how he got involved with BFFs, his relationship with Dave Portnoy, what he thinks about the potential TikTok ban, failing his driving test, and getting handcuffed at Stagecoach. What are ya nuts?!
5/1/2023
53:22
Our Dad, John Stamos is here!
Our Dad, John Stamos is here!

The incomparable John Stamos joins the Good Guys this week for a conversation you don't want to miss. Stamos tells the guys how he plans to get ripped at 60, behind-the-scenes of his time on Full House, how he got the Olson Twins fired, and falling asleep during canoodling?!? Stamos shares how he truly wanted to be famous, and how his love for entertaining fueled his career. He shares memories of his time with the late Bob Saget and glows with his infectious charm - what are ya nuts??? Leave us a voicemail here!
4/24/2023
58:03
America's Podcast
America's Podcast

Welcome to America's Podcast - the best-branded, most to-the-point, no-BS podcast title there could ever be. This week, the guys fly solo discussing a potential theme song for the show? They discuss Ben being a creature of habit, Millie Bobby Brown's engagement, Deuxmois, Amex charges, and more. What are ya nuts?! Leave us a voicemail here!
4/17/2023
1:01:10
Keta-mean Girls with Tana Mongeau
Keta-mean Girls with Tana Mongeau

Internet superstar Tana Mongeau joins the Good Guys to talk growing up in Vegas, vaping habits, and how she feels grown. "I feel like I'm 85, I see my chiropractor more than I get d*ck appointments." The three talk the ozempic scandal taking over Hollywood, her relationship with Jake Paul, OnlyFans, and having delusional ambition. You don't want to miss this episode! What are ya nuts?!
4/10/2023
54:15
Kanye - what are you nuts?!
Kanye - what are you nuts?!

This week, the good guys are forgetting passports and kissing Uncle Jesse! They discuss John Stamos' influence at Josh's bachelor party, the return of Kanye West's atrocities, the guys recent glutenous affairs, Ben Soffer + Beans + Flashlights, being a fat extra, and Harry Styles being a bad kisser?! What are ya nuts?!