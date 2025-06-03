Did Biden's Family Hide Cancer Diagnosis, Deplorable Hillary is Back, and Dating Across Party Lines

Link Lauren dissects the Biden Family’s biggest political scandal to date, his battle with prostate cancer and also breaks down the Biden-Hur audio tapes exposing Biden’s extensive memory lapses. Then, National Review Staff Writer and Editor in Chief of The Conservateur, Caroline Downey joins with her take on Hillary Clinton’s latest “deplorable” moment, why men are shifting to the right politically and if you can date across party lines. Plus, Link and Caroline discuss First Lady Melania Trump’s Take It Down Act, conservative fashion and more. Use code LINK for 20% off your order plus a FREE frother & glass beaker with this exclusive link: https://piquelife.com/LINKDelta Rescue: Visit https://DeltaRescue.org to learn more