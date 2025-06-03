Powered by RND
  • Megyn Kelly on Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle's Downfall, and the Evolution of Pride Month Grift
    Link Lauren breaks down Pride Month 2025 and how it’s heinously evolved over the past 10 years. Then, “The Megyn Kelly Show” host, Megyn Kelly joins to discuss Democrats desperately trying to win men back by enlisting a young woman to spearhead the push, plus they dive into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Taylor Swift and Blake Lively. Then, Link slams Don Lemon over comments about banning white men plus Chris Cuomo’s comments about the Laken Riley tragedy being an “artificial issue.”Masa Chips: Get 25% off your first order | Use code LINK at https://MASAChips.com/LINKPique: Use code LINK for 20% off your order plus a FREE frother & glass beaker with this exclusive link: https://piquelife.com/LINK
    52:09
  • Newsom Hates Women's Sports, Dylan Mulvaney’s Copycat, and Meghan Markle’s Brand Collapse
    Link Lauren dives into California Governor Gavin Newsom’s refusal to support women's sports and President Trump threatening to step in. Next, the FBI is re-opening the White House cocaine investigation, Link has the details. Then, Link exposes transgender TikToker Lilly Contino for filming “misgendering’ instances at Disneyworld. Plus, Meghan Markle’s brand “As Ever” may be on the decline and Link answers fan submitted questions. Masa Chips: Get 25% off your first order | Use code LINK at https://MASAChips.com/LINK Delta Rescue: Visit https://DeltaRescue.org to learn more
    44:08
  • Thirsty Lauren Sanchez, Kris Jenner’s New Face, Macron Spouse Spat, and Meghan’s Staff Makeover
    Link Lauren takes a deep dive into Lauren Sanchez’s extravagant Paris bachelorette party with A-List celebs like Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Katy Perry. Next, Link gives you all the deets about Kris Jenner’s recent facelift. Then, President of France, Emmanuel Macron and his wife get into a spousal spat, Kamala Harris called Anderson Cooper a “motherf-ker” and more. Plus, “Twin Talk” hosts Stephanie and Nancy Sidley join to expose the latest with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.  Masa Chips: Get 25% off your first order | Use code LINK at https://MASAChips.com/LINKPique: Use code LINK for 20% off your order plus a FREE frother & glass beaker with this exclusive link: https://piquelife.com/LINK 
    56:02
  • Michelle Obama's Complaining, Jordon and Belichick's True Love, Tapper Says Conservatives Were Right
    Link Lauren blasts “cringe” Michelle Obama for her latest podcast tour. Then, Link gives a news of the day round up including Biden’s autopen, Kamala Harris’ last straw with Biden, Taylor Lorenz’s nasty response to Biden’s cancer diagnosis and Jake Tapper admitting the conservative media was right about Biden’s cognitive decline. Plus, Link loves Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick’s love story! Use code LINK for 20% off your order plus a FREE frother & glass beaker with this exclusive link: https://piquelife.com/LINKDelta Rescue: Visit https://DeltaRescue.org to learn more
    48:04
  • Did Biden's Family Hide Cancer Diagnosis, Deplorable Hillary is Back, and Dating Across Party Lines
    Link Lauren dissects the Biden Family’s biggest political scandal to date, his battle with prostate cancer and also breaks down the Biden-Hur audio tapes exposing Biden’s extensive memory lapses. Then, National Review Staff Writer and Editor in Chief of The Conservateur, Caroline Downey joins with her take on Hillary Clinton’s latest “deplorable” moment, why men are shifting to the right politically and if you can date across party lines. Plus, Link and Caroline discuss First Lady Melania Trump’s Take It Down Act, conservative fashion and more. Use code LINK for 20% off your order plus a FREE frother & glass beaker with this exclusive link: https://piquelife.com/LINKDelta Rescue: Visit https://DeltaRescue.org to learn more
About Spot On with Link Lauren

From the political circus in Washington to Hollywood’s latest meltdowns, Link Lauren cuts through the noise with clever commentary and unfiltered takes. No nonsense. And always, Spot On.
