Nice White Parents

Serial Productions & The New York Times
If you want to understand what's wrong with our public schools, you have to look at what is arguably the most powerful force in shaping them: white parents.
Society & CultureEducation

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • The Trojan Horse Affair - Trailer
    A mysterious letter detailing a supposed Islamist plot to take over schools shocked Britain in 2014. But who wrote it? From Serial Productions and The New York Times, "The Trojan Horse Affair," an investigation that became bigger than we ever imagined. 
    --------  
    4:24
  • 2: 'I Still Believe in It'
    Chana Joffe-Walt searches the New York City Board of Education archives for more information about the School for International Studies, which was originally called I.S. 293. In the process, she finds a folder of letters written in 1963 by mostly white families in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn. They are asking for the board to change the proposed construction of the school to a site where it would be more likely to be racially integrated. It's less than a decade after Brown v. Board of Education, amid a growing civil rights movement, and the white parents writing letters are emphatic that they want an integrated school. They get their way and the school site changes — but after that, nothing else goes as planned.
    --------  
    53:26
  • 1: The Book of Statuses
    It's 2015 and one Brooklyn middle school is about to receive a huge influx of new students. In this episode, Chana Joffe-Walt, a reporter, follows what happens when the School of International Studies' 6th grade class swells from 30 mostly Latino, Black and Middle Eastern students, to 103 — an influx almost entirely driven by white families. Everyone wants "what's best for the school" but it becomes clear that they don't share the same vision of what "best" means.
    --------  
    1:01:10
  • Introducing: Nice White Parents
    If you want to understand what's wrong with our public schools, you have to look at what is arguably the most powerful force in shaping them: White parents. A five-part series from Serial Productions, a New York Times Company. Hosted by Chana Joffe-Walt.
    --------  
    2:54

About Nice White Parents

If you want to understand what’s wrong with our public schools, you have to look at what is arguably the most powerful force in shaping them: white parents. A five-part series from the makers of Serial and The New York Times. Hosted by Chana Joffe-Walt. To get full access to this show, and to other Serial Productions and New York Times podcasts on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, subscribe at nytimes.com/podcasts. To find out about new shows from Serial Productions, and get a look behind the scenes, sign up for our newsletter at nytimes.com/serialnewsletter. Have a story pitch, a tip, or feedback on our shows? Email us at [email protected]
