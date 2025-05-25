Powered by RND
Pineapple Street Studios and Paper Kite Podcasts
Business
  Live from SXSW!
    We have a special episode for you! This week Kim and Kate hit the road for their first ever live event at SXSW EDU! They answer all kinds of questions from how to not turn into a tech bro to how to keep morale in schools high. Everyone's lives are changed and the workplace is improved for all involved.
    43:57
  Amy Poehler in the Hot Seat
    In this week's season finale Kim and Kate are joined by Amy Poeher and they ask her some hard hitting gotcha questions and also order lunch. Then, they answer a question from an emailer who wants to be promoted but isn't sure it's going to happen. Then, Kim's mom finally makes her MDA debut and asks a question about when it's time to retire. Everyone's lives are changed forever and the workplace is improved for all involved.
    43:03
  Defying Gravity
    This week Kim and Kate have colds but that doesn't stop Kim from absolutely Defying Gravity with her incredible voice. Then, Kim and Kate answer two email questions. The first is from a person whose work out buddy keeps bringing thirds along to the gym. The second question is from a manager who isn't thrilled with the results of their office wide personality tests. Everyone's lives are changed forever and the workplace is improved for all involved.
    30:47
  I Gave My Whole Self to Weird Girl With D'Arcy Carden
    This week Kim and Kate are joined by D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place, League of their Own). Things get freaky when everyone nearly asphyxiates but once everyone takes a deep breath things get back on track. First up, Kim, Kate and D'Arcy help a frazzled yes woman deal with her jealousy and take back her power. Then, they save an innocent employee whose lie has spun out of control. Everyone's lives are changed forever and the workplace is improved for all involved.
    37:22
  Lady in the Sheet and a Freak in the Bed
    This week Kim and Kate discuss if men and women can be friends. It gets heated and scary. Then, they take a question from a caller who is getting snarky comments on her outfits at work. Later in the episode Kim and Kate help an emailer working in a gross work environment. Everyone's lives are changed forever and the workplace is improved for all involved.
    37:28

About Million Dollar Advice

Million Dollar Advice is a work and career advice podcast hosted by friends and colleagues Kim Lessing and Kate Arend. Together Kim and Kate run Amy Poehler's Paper Kite Productions and are very cool and good at their jobs. Each week, they will help live callers with their work-related dilemmas. Whether you have a question or you just like listening to other people's problems, this show will change your life. If you have a problem at work or a career question big or small, write in to [email protected] or leave a message on the Million Dollar Advice Hotline (888) 799-6327. Kim and Kate can't wait to give you some Million Dollar Advice!
Business

