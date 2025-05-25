I Gave My Whole Self to Weird Girl With D’Arcy Carden

This week Kim and Kate are joined by D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place, League of their Own). Things get freaky when everyone nearly asphyxiates but once everyone takes a deep breath things get back on track. First up, Kim, Kate and D’Arcy help a frazzled yes woman deal with her jealousy and take back her power. Then, they save an innocent employee whose lie has spun out of control. Everyone’s lives are changed forever and the workplace is improved for all involved. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices