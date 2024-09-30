A charming young Czech promises staggering returns. An entire country’s oil industry is up for grabs. America’s top investors want in. Sounds too good to be true? Damn right it is. This is a story of private jets, $20,000 dinners, and suitcases stuffed with cash. It’s also a tale about the collapse of communism, the free-for-all that followed, and the birth of the oligarchs. And it’s a story of plain-old human greed...of just how far the rich may go to get even richer. Viktor Kožený smooth-talked his super-wealthy Aspen neighbors and a Wall Street titan into investing huge sums of cash to snap up Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil company. Host Joe Nocera and investigative journalist Peter Elkind follow the trail, beginning in the Bahamas, where the charismatic financial genius has been lying low. The Pirate of Prague is an Apple Original podcast, produced by Blanchard House. Episodes available now, follow and listen on Apple Podcasts.apple.co/pirate
33:29
Hell on Earth
In the series finale, new allegations complicate the question of why Roy's tiger attacked him. After Siegfried & Roy retire, the spotlight fades—but their legacy endures.
1:01:16
Bit by a Tiger
For years, Siegfried & Roy claim their animals haven't been involved in any other attacks. But the truth is shocking, even to people who knew the magicians.
50:19
White Tiger Conundrum
The thorny history between Siegfried & Roy's producers and the USDA sheds light on the struggle to obtain video evidence of the infamous tiger attack.
50:23
The Jesus Man
There's been a shooting at Siegfried & Roy's palatial Las Vegas estate–with a surprising suspect. Back on the Strip, the USDA's investigation into the tiger attack reaches a critical turning point.
Over the course of nearly half a century, Siegfried & Roy performed 30,000 shows for 50 million people and generated well over $1 billion in ticket sales. Although the German-born illusionists and pop culture icons were mega-famous, much about their private lives, eccentric public personae, and tragic final show remained shrouded in mystery…until now. Emmy®-winning filmmaker and journalist Steven Leckart, in his very first podcast, takes you behind the velvet curtain to reveal shocking moments, surprising details, and hidden truths about two men who were lionized by millions of fans, lampooned by the media, criticized by animal welfare advocates, and endlessly scrutinized by the public.