Digital TV Giants: Amazon, Google, and … Roku?

Matt is joined by Charlie Collier, the president of Roku Media, to talk about the most under-discussed streaming player in Hollywood, how it differentiates itself from other companies, and how they compete with tech giants Amazon and Google. He also discusses what he learned running AMC and Fox's broadcast network and how the industry has changed, then makes the case for the return of ad-supported television on streaming (02:53). Matt finishes the show by commenting on John Krasinski as People's Sexiest Man Alive and explains how 'People Magazine' chooses its winners (26:17).