Disney’s Streaming Turnaround and Netflix’s Boxing Debut
Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to talk about Disney reaching profitability in streaming, how Bob Iger managed to turn the company around in his two years since returning as CEO, and whether this is the beginning of a larger turnaround for Disney. Later, they discuss Netflix’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event, the glitchy live broadcast, what this means for Netflix in general, and its upcoming NFL games on Christmas (03:03). Matt finishes the show by predicting how recently announced Oscars host Conan O’Brien will affect the ratings of the 2025 Academy Awards (24:12).
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Digital TV Giants: Amazon, Google, and … Roku?
Matt is joined by Charlie Collier, the president of Roku Media, to talk about the most under-discussed streaming player in Hollywood, how it differentiates itself from other companies, and how they compete with tech giants Amazon and Google. He also discusses what he learned running AMC and Fox’s broadcast network and how the industry has changed, then makes the case for the return of ad-supported television on streaming (02:53). Matt finishes the show by commenting on John Krasinski as People’s Sexiest Man Alive and explains how ‘People Magazine’ chooses its winners (26:17).
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Charlie Collier
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Martha Stewart and When a Celeb Disavows Their Doc—With the Director!
Matt is joined by R.J. Cutler, director of the Netflix documentary ‘Martha,’ as well as the upcoming film ‘Elton John: Never Too Late,’ to talk about Martha Stewart’s disapproval of the film, directors maintaining creative control over their projects, and the inherent and necessary struggle of collaborating with a major celebrity on a documentary (02:17). Matt finishes the show with an opening weekend box office prediction for the new Christmas movie ‘Red One’ (25:57).
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: R.J. Cutler
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Netflix’s Greta Gerwig Situation, a Buried Clint Eastwood Movie, and Streaming’s Good Week
Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the latest Warner Bros. Discovery earnings and if streaming has finally turned a corner in becoming a viable business (02:53). Then they dig into Netflix recently granting Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Narnia movie IMAX theaters and if this marks the beginning of a new trend for Netflix (13:22). Finally, they get into why a seemingly great Clint Eastwood movie, 'Juror #2' has been buried by its studio, Warner Bros. Discovery (20:19). Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the future of the ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise (26:21).
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Winners and Losers of Hollywood Under Trump 2.0
Matt is joined by Axios media reporter Sara Fischer to discuss the Hollywood business implications of the second Trump presidency. They get into the possibility for more M&A, specifically Warner Bros. Discovery and LIV-PGA, whether Trump will go after big tech, the future of TikTok in the United States, and the future of content moderation (02:31). Matt finishes the show with a prediction related to the latest announcement that a new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy is in the works (26:57).
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Sara Fischer
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Puck founding partner Matthew Belloni takes you inside Hollywood, using exclusive reporting and insight to explain the backstories on everything from Marvel movies to streaming wars. Multiple times each week, Matt will touch on what is getting made and why, who is winning and losing, and what people in show business are actually talking about.