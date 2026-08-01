We've known about it for almost 20 years and yet there is still very little being done to combat Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy - more commonly known as CTE. And if you think this only affects NFL players, think again. CTE is available in all shapes and sizes - whether it's youth hockey, high school football, club soccer leagues, or professional wrestling, so many of our young athletes are in the line of fire. Thankfully, for most of those twenty years, former college football player and professional wrestler - turned anti-CTE advocate and head of Boston University's CTE center - Chris Nowinski, has taken it upon himself to stare this issue down and make sure parents, coaches and athletes have accurate information about what happens when someone suffers continual head injuries. Chris even managed to get a Phd in behavioral neuroscience along the way, so that he could understand and further the science behind CTE research. Today he joins host Jane Marie to talk about his career, his advocacy and what we know about the current state of CTE in sports. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.