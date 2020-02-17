In Season 2 we look at a world just as shady and mysterious as MLMs, but one whose promises are at times even more bombastic and unfathomable: WELLNESS. What is... More
Introducing Other People's Pockets: What’s in Your Wallet?
Big news everybody! Season 3 of The Dream is coming your way this fall! In the meantime, we want to introduce a brand new show from Little Everywhere and Pushkin Industries….Other People's Pockets. Hosted by Maya Lau, a former investigative journalist for the LA Times, Other People’s Pockets gets uncomfortably specific about how each guest earns, values, saves and even loses money. Maya’s not afraid to ask the tough questions: How much do you make? What social class do you consider yourself a part of? What do you spend your money on that you know you shouldn't? And, what’s your net worth? You’ll be surprised at the reactions, ranging from uncomfortable hedging to radical financial transparency. In today’s episode, Jane Marie, host of The Dream, turns the table on Maya, asking her all of the same taboo questions normally reserved for OPP guests! You can hear more from Other People's Pockets at apple.co/pockets. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
3/29/2023
35:58
Introducing Toxic: The Britney Spears Story
Comedians Tess Barker and Babs Gray, who you might know from Lady to Lady or the now legendary Britney’s Gram podcast, are here to bring you a brand new investigative series about Britney Spears' conservatorship and the court system that's allowed it to persist.After launching the #FreeBritney movement, they started to dig… And what they found out, you won’t want to miss! Join Tess and Babs as they talk to exclusive sources, examine new sides of the story, and uncover disturbing truths about our legal system that go way beyond Britney. Listen to Episodes 1 & 2 right now: link.chtbl.com/ToxicThePodcastSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/7/2021
5:54
S2 E10: Caveat Beware
Who do you trust in a world with little information?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
2/24/2020
41:30
S2 E9: Drowning in the Conspira-Sea
How a few bad seeds became a movement.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
2/17/2020
27:08
S2 E8: Your Call is Important to Us
These Shills and Sugar Pills will make you feel better. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
