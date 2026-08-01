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122 episodes
- We've known about it for almost 20 years and yet there is still very little being done to combat Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy - more commonly known as CTE. And if you think this only affects NFL players, think again. CTE is available in all shapes and sizes - whether it's youth hockey, high school football, club soccer leagues, or professional wrestling, so many of our young athletes are in the line of fire. Thankfully, for most of those twenty years, former college football player and professional wrestler - turned anti-CTE advocate and head of Boston University's CTE center - Chris Nowinski, has taken it upon himself to stare this issue down and make sure parents, coaches and athletes have accurate information about what happens when someone suffers continual head injuries. Chris even managed to get a Phd in behavioral neuroscience along the way, so that he could understand and further the science behind CTE research. Today he joins host Jane Marie to talk about his career, his advocacy and what we know about the current state of CTE in sports. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- This year marked the 250th anniversary of the signing of the declaration of independence. Did you celebrate? Because it seems like Washington, D.C. didn't, or at least not very well. Jane talks with art historian and critic Seema Rao about how people like her build better experiences to draw bigger audiences to events like Trump's "Freedom 250," the fair that flopped.
You can find Seema at ArtLust on Substack, TikTok, YouTube and other socials.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- "How is this legal?"
That question has been haunting host Jane Marie since the day she started researching Multi Level Marketing seven years ago. Since then, it feels like every company, industry or product she looks into is a scam. Let's be clear, they often are.
This week, she stares straight into the Ivy League Bro eyes of private equity, looking for an answer to that same simple question that's been pin-balling around her brain for seven years.
Comic, writer, podcaster (and more!) Meredith Lynch has been following private equity money for years and this week she and Jane will try to untangle the mess this shady industry has made of pretty much everything it's touched. It's coming for all of us. We might as well try to understand what the hell it is.
Find Meredith at:
https://www.meredithlynch.com/
IG & TikTok: @meredithmlynch
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- This is part one of a two-part discussion with Daniel Klein, a former Zionist who grew up in a settlement in the West Bank. He has since moved to the US and regularly shares his transformation with others. You can find more from Daniel on his Substack. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Dream
Dream fans....WE ARE BACK!We're reimagining The Dream as a weekly interview podcast with guests and segments about, I don't know.... whatever we want? Don't worry! We'll still be focused on the "American Dream" and all the assholes that make it infinitely harder to achieve. We'll just have a bit more freedom in how we present it. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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