The Boys are back with more content from SDCC 2026! Our very own Steve Ahlman sits down with the cast of ‘My Adventures With Superman’ (Ishmel Sahid, Kiana Madeira, Jack Quaid, and Alice Lee) and asks them about the upcoming season. Then Jomi and Steve talk to the showrunners of ‘My Adventures With Superman’ (Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher) to hear about what’s next in the 'My Adventures' series!



(1:50) Interview with the ‘My Adventures With Superman’ cast



(12:25) Interview with the ‘My Adventures With Superman’ showrunners



Hosts: Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman



Guests: Ishmel Sahid, Kiana Madeira, Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Jake Wyatt, and Brendan Clogher



Producers: Jamie Yukich, Aleya Zenieris, and Carlos Chiriboga



Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopowell



SUPER TROOPERS 3, only in theaters August 7. Get tickets MEOW! https://www.searchlightpictures.com/super-troopers-3#get-tickets

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