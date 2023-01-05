'The Ringer-Verse' is your go-to nexus podcast feed for all things nerd culture and fandom. Hosted by a rotating lineup of The Ringer’s expert superfans—includi... More
Tropes Course: Magical Weapons, From Excalibur to the Darksaber | House of R
From swords to scabbards to hammers, and everything in between, it's time for Jo and Mal to dive deep into the trope of magical weapons and all they have to offer the stories we love. They examine the scope of the trope (06:04) and all of the great stories that come with them. Later they talk about the worthiness of those who use these magical weapons, forging and reforging, and so much more.
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
5/4/2023
3:26:54
Exploring the World of 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor'
The Force shall be strong with Ben Lindbergh and Charles Holmes as they take a look at the massively popular video game 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' (02:00). They break down all of the new gameplay changes for the sequel and discuss what they think of the epic story, along with a few nitpicks (25:28).
Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Charles Holmes
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
5/1/2023
1:13:46
Midnight Court: ‘Infinity War’ vs. ‘Endgame,’ Plus the Problem With ‘The Flash’ | The Midnight Boys
Midnight Court returns to settle the eternal debate about which MCU film is better, ‘Infinity War’ or ‘Endgame’ (09:17). Then they discuss the latest trailer for ‘The Flash’ and the difficulty of covering a film that features a star as controversial as Ezra Miller (60:44).
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
4/26/2023
1:30:31
The ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 Finale Deep Dive | House of R
It’s time for Mal and Jo to take one more dip into the living waters of Mandalore for the Season 3 finale of ‘The Mandalorian.’ They dive deep, discussing everything in the episode from the fate of the darksaber to Gideon’s clones and Grogu’s adoption. They also talk about their thoughts on the season as a whole. Later, they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to give out some reading recommendations ahead of ‘Ahsoka’ (2:43:00).
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
4/21/2023
3:07:10
The ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 Finale Instant Reactions | The Midnight Boys
Charles, Van, and Jomi dive into the ‘Mandalorian’ season finale in a way that only they can. Along the way, the guys discuss Jomi’s love for the Darksaber, Van tells a story about seeing the original animated ‘Transformers’ movie, and they react to rumors of Adam Driver playing Mr. Fantastic.
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal and Steve Ahlman
