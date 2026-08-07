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779 episodes
- The Boys are back with more content from SDCC 2026! Our very own Steve Ahlman sits down with the cast of ‘My Adventures With Superman’ (Ishmel Sahid, Kiana Madeira, Jack Quaid, and Alice Lee) and asks them about the upcoming season. Then Jomi and Steve talk to the showrunners of ‘My Adventures With Superman’ (Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher) to hear about what’s next in the 'My Adventures' series!
(1:50) Interview with the ‘My Adventures With Superman’ cast
(12:25) Interview with the ‘My Adventures With Superman’ showrunners
Hosts: Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman
Guests: Ishmel Sahid, Kiana Madeira, Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Jake Wyatt, and Brendan Clogher
Producers: Jamie Yukich, Aleya Zenieris, and Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopowell
SUPER TROOPERS 3, only in theaters August 7. Get tickets MEOW! https://www.searchlightpictures.com/super-troopers-3#get-tickets
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- The Boys are back, and they’re giving you some San Diego Comic-Con 2026 exclusive content! They first sit down with ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Invincible’ creator, Robert Kirkman. Then they speak to writer Cody Ziglar, who worked on projects like ‘Futurama’, ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’, and on the Miles Morales: Spider-Man comic books.
(1:45) Interview with Robert Kirkman
(30:36) Interview Cody Ziglar
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes
Guests: Robert Kirkman and Cody Ziglar
Producers: Jamie Yukich, Aleya Zenieris, and Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopowell
SUPER TROOPERS 3, only in theaters August 7. Get tickets MEOW! https://www.searchlightpictures.com/super-troopers-3#get-tickets
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‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3, Episode 7 Instant Reactions | The Midnight Boys08/03/2026 | 1h 29 mins.The Boys are back, and they’re starting off on a tangent! They eventually give you all of their thoughts on ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3, Episode 7, diving into the math behind the incest in the show and weighing who, if anyone, is fit to rule Westeros. But first, they give you their thoughts on San Diego Comic-Con 2026!
(0:00) Intro
(24:48) Spoilers ahead
(26:52) ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3, Episode 7 reactions
(1:26:49) Outro
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Producers: Aleya Zenieris, Devon Baroldi, and Jamie Yukich
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopowell
SUPER TROOPERS 3, only in theaters August 7. Get tickets MEOW! https://www.searchlightpictures.com/super-troopers-3#get-tickets
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- The Boys are back, and they’re reuniting with Peter Parker and giving you their thoughts on one of the most anticipated movies of the year: ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’ They dive into the main plot points of the film (spoiler warning!), Spider-Man’s transformations, Tom Holland’s performance executing them, and the cameos from other Marvel characters in this film.
(0:00) Intro
(3:59) Spoilers ahead
(6:55) ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ instant reactions
(1:44:51) Midnight Meter: ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
(1:49:16) Outro
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Producers: Aleya Zenieris, Devon Baroldi, and Jamie Yukich
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopowell
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Ringer-Verse Recommends: July 2026 (Featuring 'Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender' and a Summer Kids' Blockbuster Battle)07/30/2026 | 1h 52 mins.Yip yip! Ben Lindbergh recruits the Ringer-Verse's Team Avatar (Jomi Adeniran and Daniel Chin) to talk about a busy time for the beloved franchise. First, they discuss the new animated movie 'Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender.' Then, they give their impressions of another new release, 'Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game,' before reacting to the trailer for the forthcoming series 'Avatar: Seven Havens.' After that, Ben brings on Ringer colleagues and fellow parents Lindsay Jones and Katie Baker to talk about 'Toy Story 5,' 'Minions & Monsters,' 'Moana,' and other recent and upcoming kids' movies, along with thoughts on restricting screen time, Pixar sequels, live-action Disney adaptations, and more.
(00:00) Intro
(04:15) Avatar discussion
(63:00) The Summer Kids' Blockbuster Battle
Host:Ben Lindbergh
Guests: Jomi Adeniran, Daniel Chin, Lindsay Jones, and Katie Baker
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
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About The Ringer-Verse
The Ringer-Verse is your go-to nexus podcast feed for all things nerd culture and fandom, featuring: 'The Midnight Boys': Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman react to the latest in fandom and share their instant reactions to the newest nerd culture releases, all while bringing the banter every week. 'Button Mash': Ben Lindbergh and company discuss the latest in the world of video games, from headline-making new releases, to industry trends, to game swaps and nostalgic re-plays. Follow the House of R feed for deep dives from Mal and Jo!Podcast website
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