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200 episodes
- Vinnie & Matt dust off the mics to discuss their terrible podcast finale, best man speeches, and a possible return of Seincast.
Please let us know if you'd like to support us on Patreon. If we get enough interest, we'll do it!
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
seincast@gmail.com
- "The second button is the key button. It literally makes or breaks the shirt..."
Vinnie and Matt discuss the final episode of Seinfeld.
Links from our discussion:
Sein Off: Inside the Final Days of Seinfeld
Cast & crew wall (from Hulu exhibit)
TV Land channel on 5/14/98
Seinfeld in Oz (from SNL)
David Letterman's Final Top Ten
Guest Stars Peter Riegert (James Kimbrough)
John Pinette (Howie)
James Rebhorn (DA Holt)
Wendle Josepher (Suzie)
Stanley Anderson (Judge Arthur Vandelay)
Deleted scenes
Season 9 bloopers
Weekly listener artwork
Maarten Bouw
Brooks Tracey
If you'd like to support the podcast, please visit paypal.me/seincast or click the donate tab on our Tumblr page (not mobile-friendly). And, if you have the time, swing by iTunes and leave us a rating and review. Thank you for your support!
Here's how you can get in touch with us:
seincast@gmail.com
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Tumblr
Or, leave us a voicemail at COCOA-BOSCO (262-622-6726)
Seincast logo designed by Aaron FitzSimons - aaronfitzsimons.com
Vinnie's Top 24
The Opposite
The Contest
The Outing
The Junior Mint
The Implant
The Opera
The Bizarro Jerry
The Cheever Letters
The Marine Biologist
The Hamptons
The Bubble Boy
The Dealership
The Label Maker
The Hot Tub
The Couch
The Movie
The Airport
The Lip Reader
The Jimmy
The Fusilli Jerry
The Rye
The Merv Griffin Show
The Yada Yada
The Doll
Matt's Top 24
The Boyfriend
The Pilot
The Hamptons
The Bizarro Jerry
The Cheever Letters
The Outing
The Library
The Pen
The Contest
The Merv Griffin Show
The Label Maker
The Marine Biologist
The Chicken Roaster
The Implant
The Doorman
The Muffin Tops
The Dealership
The Hot Tub
The Little Jerry
The Fusilli Jerry
The Yada Yada
The Sponge
The Alternate Side
The Doll
- "Yeah, there's something in the air today. Can you feel it? There's something in the air."
Vinnie and Matt discuss "The Finale, Part 1", the twenty-third episode of season nine...
Links from our discussion:
Sein Off: Inside the Final Days of Seinfeld
Cast & crew wall (from Hulu exhibit)
TV Land channel on 5/14/98
Seinfeld in Oz (from SNL)
David Letterman's Final Top Ten
Guest Stars Peter Riegert (James Kimbrough)
John Pinette (Howie)
James Rebhorn (DA Holt)
Wendle Josepher (Suzie)
Stanley Anderson (Judge Arthur Vandelay)
Deleted scenes
Season 9 bloopers
Weekly listener artwork
Maarten Bouw
Brooks Tracey
If you'd like to support the podcast, please visit paypal.me/seincast or click the donate tab on our Tumblr page (not mobile-friendly). And, if you have the time, swing by iTunes and leave us a rating and review. Thank you for your support!
Here's how you can get in touch with us:
seincast@gmail.com
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Tumblr
Or, leave us a voicemail at COCOA-BOSCO (262-622-6726)
Seincast logo designed by Aaron FitzSimons - aaronfitzsimons.com
Vinnie's Top 24
The Opposite
The Contest
The Outing
The Junior Mint
The Implant
The Opera
The Bizarro Jerry
The Cheever Letters
The Marine Biologist
The Hamptons
The Bubble Boy
The Dealership
The Label Maker
The Hot Tub
The Couch
The Movie
The Airport
The Lip Reader
The Jimmy
The Fusilli Jerry
The Rye
The Merv Griffin Show
The Yada Yada
The Doll
Matt's Top 24
The Boyfriend
The Pilot
The Hamptons
The Bizarro Jerry
The Cheever Letters
The Outing
The Library
The Pen
The Contest
The Merv Griffin Show
The Label Maker
The Marine Biologist
The Chicken Roaster
The Implant
The Doorman
The Muffin Tops
The Dealership
The Hot Tub
The Little Jerry
The Fusilli Jerry
The Yada Yada
The Sponge
The Alternate Side
The Doll
- Vinnie and Matt discuss "The Chronicle", the twenty-first and twenty-second episodes of season nine, and bid farewell to the rest of the series.
Links from our discussion:
Montages from "The Clip Show" Superman
Michael Jackson
Time of Your Life
Boy Pierce - Ultimate Seinfeld Tribute Website
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Spotify
Season 9 bloopers
Weekly listener artwork
Maarten Bouw
Brooks Tracey
If you'd like to support the podcast, please visit paypal.me/seincast or click the donate tab on our Tumblr page (not mobile-friendly). And, if you have the time, swing by iTunes and leave us a rating and review. Thank you for your support!
Here's how you can get in touch with us:
seincast@gmail.com
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Tumblr
Or, leave us a voicemail at COCOA-BOSCO (262-622-6726)
Seincast logo designed by Aaron FitzSimons - aaronfitzsimons.com
Vinnie's Top 24
The Opposite
The Contest
The Outing
The Junior Mint
The Implant
The Opera
The Bizarro Jerry
The Cheever Letters
The Marine Biologist
The Hamptons
The Bubble Boy
The Dealership
The Label Maker
The Hot Tub
The Couch
The Movie
The Airport
The Lip Reader
The Jimmy
The Fusilli Jerry
The Rye
The Merv Griffin Show
The Yada Yada
The Doll
Matt's Top 24
The Boyfriend
The Pilot
The Hamptons
The Bizarro Jerry
The Cheever Letters
The Outing
The Library
The Pen
The Contest
The Merv Griffin Show
The Label Maker
The Marine Biologist
The Chicken Roaster
The Implant
The Doorman
The Muffin Tops
The Dealership
The Hot Tub
The Little Jerry
The Fusilli Jerry
The Yada Yada
The Sponge
The Alternate Side
The Doll
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About Seincast: A Seinfeld Podcast
A retrospective on all 180 episodes of Seinfeld being hosted by two guys who can barely run their own lives. NOTE: we pour over the excruciating minutia of every single, weekly event. To the idiot-mobile!Podcast website
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- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
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Seincast: A Seinfeld Podcast
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Seincast: A Seinfeld Podcast: Podcasts in Family