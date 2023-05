Seincast 179 - The Finale, Part 1

"Yeah, there's something in the air today. Can you feel it? There's something in the air." Vinnie and Matt discuss "The Finale, Part 1", the twenty-third episode of season nine... Links from our discussion: Sein Off: Inside the Final Days of Seinfeld Cast & crew wall (from Hulu exhibit) TV Land channel on 5/14/98 Seinfeld in Oz (from SNL) David Letterman's Final Top Ten Guest Stars Peter Riegert (James Kimbrough) John Pinette (Howie) James Rebhorn (DA Holt) Wendle Josepher (Suzie) Stanley Anderson (Judge Arthur Vandelay) Deleted scenes Season 9 bloopers Weekly listener artwork Maarten Bouw Brooks Tracey

Vinnie's Top 24 The Opposite The Contest The Outing The Junior Mint The Implant The Opera The Bizarro Jerry The Cheever Letters The Marine Biologist The Hamptons The Bubble Boy The Dealership The Label Maker The Hot Tub The Couch The Movie The Airport The Lip Reader The Jimmy The Fusilli Jerry The Rye The Merv Griffin Show The Yada Yada The Doll Matt's Top 24 The Boyfriend The Pilot The Hamptons The Bizarro Jerry The Cheever Letters The Outing The Library The Pen The Contest The Merv Griffin Show The Label Maker The Marine Biologist The Chicken Roaster The Implant The Doorman The Muffin Tops The Dealership The Hot Tub The Little Jerry The Fusilli Jerry The Yada Yada The Sponge The Alternate Side The Doll