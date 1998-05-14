A retrospective on all 180 episodes of Seinfeld being hosted by two guys who can barely run their own lives. NOTE: we pour over the excruciating minutia of ever... More
Seincast - Jonathan Wolff
Seinfeld music composer, Jonathan Wolff, pops by to talk about his new album "Seinfeld: The Original Television Soundtrack" available now! Where you can find Jonathan online: Twitter Instagram Facebook
8/12/2021
1:13:38
Seincast - 3 Years Later
Vinnie & Matt dust off the mics to discuss their terrible podcast finale, best man speeches, and a possible return of Seincast. Please let us know if you'd like to support us on Patreon. If we get enough interest, we'll do it! Twitter Instagram Facebook [email protected]
5/14/2021
13:15
Seincast 180 - The Finale, Part 2
"The second button is the key button. It literally makes or breaks the shirt..." Vinnie and Matt discuss the final episode of Seinfeld. Links from our discussion: Sein Off: Inside the Final Days of Seinfeld Cast & crew wall (from Hulu exhibit) TV Land channel on 5/14/98 Seinfeld in Oz (from SNL) David Letterman's Final Top Ten Guest Stars Peter Riegert (James Kimbrough) John Pinette (Howie) James Rebhorn (DA Holt) Wendle Josepher (Suzie) Stanley Anderson (Judge Arthur Vandelay) Deleted scenes Season 9 bloopers Weekly listener artwork Maarten Bouw Brooks Tracey If you'd like to support the podcast, please visit paypal.me/seincast or click the donate tab on our Tumblr page (not mobile-friendly). And, if you have the time, swing by iTunes and leave us a rating and review. Thank you for your support! Here's how you can get in touch with us: [email protected] Facebook Twitter Instagram Tumblr Or, leave us a voicemail at COCOA-BOSCO (262-622-6726) Seincast logo designed by Aaron FitzSimons - aaronfitzsimons.com Vinnie's Top 24 The Opposite The Contest The Outing The Junior Mint The Implant The Opera The Bizarro Jerry The Cheever Letters The Marine Biologist The Hamptons The Bubble Boy The Dealership The Label Maker The Hot Tub The Couch The Movie The Airport The Lip Reader The Jimmy The Fusilli Jerry The Rye The Merv Griffin Show The Yada Yada The Doll Matt's Top 24 The Boyfriend The Pilot The Hamptons The Bizarro Jerry The Cheever Letters The Outing The Library The Pen The Contest The Merv Griffin Show The Label Maker The Marine Biologist The Chicken Roaster The Implant The Doorman The Muffin Tops The Dealership The Hot Tub The Little Jerry The Fusilli Jerry The Yada Yada The Sponge The Alternate Side The Doll
5/15/2018
52:28
Seincast 179 - The Finale, Part 1
"Yeah, there's something in the air today. Can you feel it? There's something in the air." Vinnie and Matt discuss "The Finale, Part 1", the twenty-third episode of season nine... Links from our discussion: Sein Off: Inside the Final Days of Seinfeld Cast & crew wall (from Hulu exhibit) TV Land channel on 5/14/98 Seinfeld in Oz (from SNL) David Letterman's Final Top Ten Guest Stars Peter Riegert (James Kimbrough) John Pinette (Howie) James Rebhorn (DA Holt) Wendle Josepher (Suzie) Stanley Anderson (Judge Arthur Vandelay) Deleted scenes Season 9 bloopers Weekly listener artwork Maarten Bouw Brooks Tracey If you'd like to support the podcast, please visit paypal.me/seincast or click the donate tab on our Tumblr page (not mobile-friendly). And, if you have the time, swing by iTunes and leave us a rating and review. Thank you for your support! Here's how you can get in touch with us: [email protected] Facebook Twitter Instagram Tumblr Or, leave us a voicemail at COCOA-BOSCO (262-622-6726) Seincast logo designed by Aaron FitzSimons - aaronfitzsimons.com Vinnie's Top 24 The Opposite The Contest The Outing The Junior Mint The Implant The Opera The Bizarro Jerry The Cheever Letters The Marine Biologist The Hamptons The Bubble Boy The Dealership The Label Maker The Hot Tub The Couch The Movie The Airport The Lip Reader The Jimmy The Fusilli Jerry The Rye The Merv Griffin Show The Yada Yada The Doll Matt's Top 24 The Boyfriend The Pilot The Hamptons The Bizarro Jerry The Cheever Letters The Outing The Library The Pen The Contest The Merv Griffin Show The Label Maker The Marine Biologist The Chicken Roaster The Implant The Doorman The Muffin Tops The Dealership The Hot Tub The Little Jerry The Fusilli Jerry The Yada Yada The Sponge The Alternate Side The Doll
5/15/2018
1:17:55
Seincast 178 - The Chronicle & Series Recap
Vinnie and Matt discuss "The Chronicle", the twenty-first and twenty-second episodes of season nine, and bid farewell to the rest of the series. Links from our discussion: Montages from "The Clip Show" Superman Michael Jackson Time of Your Life Boy Pierce - Ultimate Seinfeld Tribute Website Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTube Spotify Season 9 bloopers Weekly listener artwork Maarten Bouw Brooks Tracey If you'd like to support the podcast, please visit paypal.me/seincast or click the donate tab on our Tumblr page (not mobile-friendly). And, if you have the time, swing by iTunes and leave us a rating and review. Thank you for your support! Here's how you can get in touch with us: [email protected] Facebook Twitter Instagram Tumblr Or, leave us a voicemail at COCOA-BOSCO (262-622-6726) Seincast logo designed by Aaron FitzSimons - aaronfitzsimons.com Vinnie's Top 24 The Opposite The Contest The Outing The Junior Mint The Implant The Opera The Bizarro Jerry The Cheever Letters The Marine Biologist The Hamptons The Bubble Boy The Dealership The Label Maker The Hot Tub The Couch The Movie The Airport The Lip Reader The Jimmy The Fusilli Jerry The Rye The Merv Griffin Show The Yada Yada The Doll Matt's Top 24 The Boyfriend The Pilot The Hamptons The Bizarro Jerry The Cheever Letters The Outing The Library The Pen The Contest The Merv Griffin Show The Label Maker The Marine Biologist The Chicken Roaster The Implant The Doorman The Muffin Tops The Dealership The Hot Tub The Little Jerry The Fusilli Jerry The Yada Yada The Sponge The Alternate Side The Doll
