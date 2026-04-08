"Yeah, there's something in the air today. Can you feel it? There's something in the air."

Vinnie and Matt discuss "The Finale, Part 1", the twenty-third episode of season nine...

Links from our discussion:

Sein Off: Inside the Final Days of Seinfeld

Cast & crew wall (from Hulu exhibit)

TV Land channel on 5/14/98

Seinfeld in Oz (from SNL)

David Letterman's Final Top Ten

Guest Stars Peter Riegert (James Kimbrough)

John Pinette (Howie)

James Rebhorn (DA Holt)

Wendle Josepher (Suzie)

Stanley Anderson (Judge Arthur Vandelay)



Deleted scenes

Season 9 bloopers

Weekly listener artwork

Maarten Bouw

Brooks Tracey



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Vinnie's Top 24

The Opposite

The Contest

The Outing

The Junior Mint

The Implant

The Opera

The Bizarro Jerry

The Cheever Letters

The Marine Biologist

The Hamptons

The Bubble Boy

The Dealership

The Label Maker

The Hot Tub

The Couch

The Movie

The Airport

The Lip Reader

The Jimmy

The Fusilli Jerry

The Rye

The Merv Griffin Show

The Yada Yada

The Doll

Matt's Top 24

The Boyfriend

The Pilot

The Hamptons

The Bizarro Jerry

The Cheever Letters

The Outing

The Library

The Pen

The Contest

The Merv Griffin Show

The Label Maker

The Marine Biologist

The Chicken Roaster

The Implant

The Doorman

The Muffin Tops

The Dealership

The Hot Tub

The Little Jerry

The Fusilli Jerry

The Yada Yada

The Sponge

The Alternate Side

The Doll