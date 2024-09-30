S15 Ep767: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (W❤️M)

“Granny shagger!” - Steve, on Aragorn and Arwen’s vast age gap On this week’s We ❤️ Movies, we’re chatting about the absolutely magnificent conclusion to the journey, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King! First of all, yes, we are discussing the four-hour and twenty-three-minute extended edition! How magnificent is John Noble’s demise in this movie? Of all the stuff they could’ve cut from the theatrical, why on Earth did they ditch Sarumon’s big fall? How horny is Eowyn for Aragorn? Was there a funnier way to include Sean Bean in that one scene? And should The Hobbit trilogy be re-evaluated? (Andrew thinks so!) PLUS: Samwise is framed for leaving nothing but Krackel in the Halloween variety pack! The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Billy Boyd, Bernard Hill, Dominic Monaghan, Viggo Mortensen, John Noble, Miranda Otto, John Rhys-Davies, Andy Serkis, Liv Tyler, Karl Urban, Hugo Weaving, David Wenham, and Ian McKellen as Gandalf; directed by Peter Jackson. Our show this weekend in Portland is sold out, but tickets are still available for our show this Friday in Seattle! We're stoked to hit the PNW after so many years away, so let's get ready to party! Make the WHM Merch Store your one-stop shop for all your We Hate Movies merch-related needs! Including new Bus Movie, Night Vision & Too Old For This Shit designs! Original cover art by Felipe Sobreiro.