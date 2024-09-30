“This will be a particularly ignorant episode… from an historical standpoint” - Steve, on WHM’s lack of history education
On this week’s special We ❤️ Movies episode, we’re chatting about Royal Rid’s 2000-era action epic, Gladiator! How great of a run did this film set off for Russell Crowe? How easily eerie is Joaquin here? Did Jesse Ventura try to snag an audition along with Sven-Ole? How intense is that tiger sequence? Is the CGI’d Oliver Reed the first cinematic instance of Hollywood going to Tarkin Town and should we be calling it Oliver Reed-ville instead? And how funny is that “They Say No” decapitation? PLUS: How is this movie only one of THREE times Royal Rid was nominated for Best Director?
Gladiator stars Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Richard Harris, Derek Jacobi, Djimon Hounsou, David Schofield, John Shrapnel, Ralf Moeller, Spencer Treat Clark, David Hemmings, Tommy Flanagan, Sven-Ole Thorsen, and Oliver Reed as Proximo; directed by Ridley Scott.
This episode is brought to you in part by Uncommon Goods. To get 15% off your next gift, go to UNCOMMON GOODS dot com slash WHM. That’s UNCOMMON GOODS dot com slash WHM, for 15% off! Don’t miss out on this limited time offer! Uncommon Goods. We’re all out of the ordinary.
Be sure to catch us in Boston for our final show of the year! We’ll be talking about the film Pretty Woman at Laugh Boston on December 4! It’s our last stop on the road before we hibernate until next year, so we wanna see you out there! Click through here to get your tickets!
Make the WHM Merch Store your one-stop shop for all your We Hate Movies merch-related needs! Including new Bus Movie, Night Vision & Too Old For This Shit designs!
Original cover art by Felipe Sobreiro.
--------
2:10:02
S15 Ep768: U.S. Marshals (PREVIEW)
“It’s almost too much of a conspiracy for a sequel to The Fugitive to handle.” - Andrew, on the conspiracy plot
On this very special patrons-only episode of We Hate Movies, we’re chatting about the soggy, unnecessary continuation of The Fugitive, which is a flawless movie, it’s the very flawed sequel, U.S. Marshals! Why couldn’t Wesley be allowed to do some martial arts in these fight scenes? Why is it just another hunt for a wrongfully accused fella? Is this film one of the first ever instances of—hold it right there! This episode is for subscribers only! To access the full episode, along with hours and hours of exclusive shows you can't get anywhere else, sign up for our Patreon today!
Be sure to head to our website for all ticketing information on our final shows of the year in Seattle, Portland (Oregon)—both happening next week!— & Boston (in December)!
Make the WHM Merch Store your one-stop shop for all your We Hate Movies merch-related needs! Including new Bus Movie, Night Vision & Too Old For This Shit designs!
Original cover art by Felipe Sobreiro.
--------
9:01
S15 Ep767: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (W❤️M)
“Granny shagger!” - Steve, on Aragorn and Arwen’s vast age gap
On this week’s We ❤️ Movies, we’re chatting about the absolutely magnificent conclusion to the journey, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King! First of all, yes, we are discussing the four-hour and twenty-three-minute extended edition! How magnificent is John Noble’s demise in this movie? Of all the stuff they could’ve cut from the theatrical, why on Earth did they ditch Sarumon’s big fall? How horny is Eowyn for Aragorn? Was there a funnier way to include Sean Bean in that one scene? And should The Hobbit trilogy be re-evaluated? (Andrew thinks so!) PLUS: Samwise is framed for leaving nothing but Krackel in the Halloween variety pack!
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Billy Boyd, Bernard Hill, Dominic Monaghan, Viggo Mortensen, John Noble, Miranda Otto, John Rhys-Davies, Andy Serkis, Liv Tyler, Karl Urban, Hugo Weaving, David Wenham, and Ian McKellen as Gandalf; directed by Peter Jackson.
Our show this weekend in Portland is sold out, but tickets are still available for our show this Friday in Seattle! We're stoked to hit the PNW after so many years away, so let's get ready to party!
Make the WHM Merch Store your one-stop shop for all your We Hate Movies merch-related needs! Including new Bus Movie, Night Vision & Too Old For This Shit designs!
Original cover art by Felipe Sobreiro.
--------
2:34:56
S15: Introducing: OSCARS... What Were They Thinking?!
Ever watched the Oscars and thought, “What were they thinking?” Why do some films sweep Best Picture while better ones are overlooked? Why do great actors miss out on Oscars for their best roles? And why do beloved box office hits get snubbed while little-seen films rake in awards? If these questions resonate, check out this new podcast. Search OSCARS… What Were They Thinking?! wherever you’re listening, or click here.
--------
13:32
S15 Ep766: Batman: The Movie (W❤️M)
“His Joker has haunted me more than Heath Ledger or Jack Nicholson or Mark Hamill!” - Andrew on Cesar Romero
On this week’s episode, we’re kicking off We ❤️ Movies month with a fun-AF conversation about the super-silly, action-packed, superhero camp classic, Batman: The Movie! How incredible are all of these performances? Between this movie and filming the TV show, was the studio working these actors like dogs or what? Why is Batman stashing all his vehicles (land, sea and air) right out in broad daylight? Why are so many marine animals being obliterated throughout the film? And who were they kidding with that anti-alcohol line, everyone on this set was drinking before noon every day! PLUS: Does Bruce Wayne have the Memento memory disease and that’s why he has to label so many things in the Batcave?
Batman: The Movie stars Adam West, Burt Ward, Lee Meriwether, Cesar Romero, Burgess Meredith, Frank Gorshin, Alan Napier, Neil Hamilton, Stafford Repp, Madge Blake, and Reginald Denny as Commodore Schmidlapp; directed by Leslie H. Martinson.
This episode is brought to you in part by Uncommon Goods! To get 15% off your next gift, go to UNCOMMON GOODS dot com slash WHM. That’s UNCOMMON GOODS dot com slash WHM, for 15% off!
And this episode is also sponsored in part by Rocket Money! Stop wasting money on things you don’t use. Cancel your unwanted subscriptions by going to RocketMoney dot com slash WHM. That’s RocketMoney dot com slash WHM. RocketMoney dot com slash WHM.
Be sure to head to our website for all ticketing information on our final shows of the year in Seattle, Portland (Oregon)—both happening next week!— & Boston (in December)!
And it's your last chance to snag your 🎟️ for the replay of our SCRE4M show! Window closes after November 6!
Make the WHM Merch Store your one-stop shop for all your We Hate Movies merch-related needs! Including new Bus Movie, Night Vision & Too Old For This Shit designs!
Original cover art by Felipe Sobreiro.
Since 2010, the We Hate Movies podcast has been loudly celebrating and tearing apart movies from across the spectrum: from forgotten '80s actioners and insane romantic comedies of the '90s, to the early CGI blockbusters of the aughts and the hyper-nostalgic franchises of the 2010s and today. Every week, comedians Andrew Jupin, Stephen Sajdak, Eric Szyszka, and Chris Cabin pick a movie from the near-past to discuss and joke around about in all its positive and negative glory.