Past Present Feature with Marcus Mizelle

E29 • Shoot First, Ask Questions Later • AFOLABI OLALEKAN, dir. of ‘Freedom Way’ at the Toronto Int. Film Festival

In this episode, Afolabi Olalekan discusses the vibrant Nigerian film industry, dubbed Nollywood, and his latest film, Freedom Way, which premiered at the Toronto Int. Film Festival. His past inspirations include Cary Fukunaga’s ‘Beasts of No Nation’ and ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’, directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor.Afolabi shares the challenges he and his crew faced during production, such as police corruption and the need to swap out his lead actors halfway through filming. He also stresses the importance of using storytelling to create social change, highlighting the power of cinema to address societal issues.Afolabi reflects on his journey as a filmmaker, and the personal growth experienced through his creative process. He also talks about his future projects and the significance of film festivals like TIFF.What Movies Are You Watching?Like, subscribe and follow us on our socials @pastpresentfeature