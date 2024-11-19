Past Present Feature with Marcus Mizelle

E31 • The Serious Business of Effective Comedy • EGIL PEDERSEN, dir. of ‘My Father’s Daughter’ at TIFF + Reykjavik Int. Film Festival
In this conversation, Egil Pedersen reflects on his experiences growing up in a small Norwegian village and how he transitioned from short films to his first feature film, "My Father's Daughter," the first-ever Sámi-language premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. His cinema inspirations include David Lynch's "Twin Peaks" and "Show Me Love" (orig title: Fucking Amal) directed by Lukas Moodysson. Egil touches on the challenges and opportunities in the Norwegian film industry, the importance of cultural representation, and the evolution of his creative process. The discussion also delves into the nuances of humor in film and the intricate relationship between comedy and drama, exploring how these genres can intersect and enhance storytelling. He also discusses the importance of identity in his film, the challenges of navigating film festivals, and the excitement of future projects, all while reflecting on the inspirations that have shaped his filmmaking journey.
E30 • Creating Controversial Characters • ERIK POPPE, dir. of ‘Quisling - The Final Days’ at TIFF following the Norwegian Film Festival
In this conversation, Erik Poppe - the director of "Quisling - The Final Days", which just premiered at TIFF following the Norwegian Film Festival, discusses his journey from photojournalism to filmmaking, emphasizing the role of art in raising questions and engaging audiences. He reflects on his influences, including Francois Truffaut's 1970 film 'The Wild Child", the importance of personal narratives, and the challenges of portraying controversial characters - how creating empathy for these characters can be challenging yet rewarding.Erik also shares his insights on his filmmaking process, the significance of preparation for film festivals, and how art's primary role is to provoke thought and discussion - through simplicity and truthfulness.
E29 • Shoot First, Ask Questions Later • AFOLABI OLALEKAN, dir. of ‘Freedom Way’ at the Toronto Int. Film Festival
In this episode, Afolabi Olalekan discusses the vibrant Nigerian film industry, dubbed Nollywood, and his latest film, Freedom Way, which premiered at the Toronto Int. Film Festival. His past inspirations include Cary Fukunaga's 'Beasts of No Nation' and 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind', directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor.Afolabi shares the challenges he and his crew faced during production, such as police corruption and the need to swap out his lead actors halfway through filming. He also stresses the importance of using storytelling to create social change, highlighting the power of cinema to address societal issues.Afolabi reflects on his journey as a filmmaker, and the personal growth experienced through his creative process. He also talks about his future projects and the significance of film festivals like TIFF.
E28 • The Healing Power of Film • SUBHADRA MAHAJAN, dir. of ‘Second Chance’ at AFI following Busan + Karlovy Vary
Mumbai-based director Subhadra Mahajan discusses her debut feature film 'Second Chance' which just had its Hollywood premiere at AFI, following a World premiere at Karlovy Vary earlier this year. Past inspirations include her love for the Iranian New Wave and Andrea Arnold's 'Fish Tank'.She speaks on her filmmaking journey, influenced by classic Hollywood films, and reflects on her storytelling process, character development, and the collaborative nature of filmmaking. The discussion also delves into the themes of healing, nature, and the unlikely friendships made while making films. Subhadra emphasizes the importance of breaking traditional filmmaking rules to foster creativity, the challenges of working with a low budget, and the significance of community in film festivals.
E27 • Navigating Cultural Sensitivity Through Magical Realism • JASON JACOBS & DEVON DELMAR, dirs. of ‘Carissa’, Best Film Nom at the Venice Film Festival
Today's episode features Devon Delmar, Jason Jacobs, and their feature film, "Carissa", which just enjoyed its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and was nominated for the Venice Horizon's Award for Best Film. They are also joined by Producer Deidré Jantjies. Past inspirations include Benh Zeitlin's 'Beasts of the Southern Wild'. The conversation delves into themes of community, cultural representation, and the challenges of storytelling on a tight budget. The filmmakers discuss their collaboration and process of crafting character arcs that reflect relatable struggles, all while navigating the complexities of cultural sensitivity. They reflect on the impact of their choices and the significance of casting non-actors to enhance realism. The discussion also touches on their unique editing process, the emotional connections that drive their storytelling, and how magical realism allows for deeper exploration of themes.