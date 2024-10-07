Sneak Peek: A New Rockstars Podcast

Avengers Doomsday Cast Part 2: Who Else Is Coming? | Marvel Sneak Peek
Who ELSE is in the cast for Avengers Doomsday?
Welcome to another episode of Marvel Sneak Peek! In this episode, Erik Voss and Jessica Clemons review Marvel Studios’ big Avengers Doomsday chair announcement and break down what names were missing from the list.
DAREDEVIL BORN AGAIN: How Will it End? | Marvel Sneak Peek
Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again - All the trailer moments not yet featured on the show!
Welcome back to New Rockstars’ Marvel Sneak Peek. This week, make some predictions for what my happen in the final episodes of the first season of Daredevil: Born Again by looking at all the moments from the trailer that have not yet happened on the show.
THUNDERBOLTS*: Who Will Die? (Besides Taskmaster Obviously) | Marvel Sneak Peek
Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*: Wait… could EVERYONE in this movie die?
Welcome back to New Rockstars’ Marvel Sneak Peek. This week, we look ahead to the new things we’ve learned about Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, and which characters besides Taskmaster could die.
Will KINGPIN Be Marvel’s Villain After Doctor Doom? | Marvel Sneak Peek
Marvel Studios seems to be setting up TWO big bads: one villain of the Multiverse (Doctor Doom), and another villain of the street-level New York, KINGPIN!
Welcome back to the Marvel Sneak Peek, where New Rockstars looks ahead to the future of Marvel. In this episode, Erik Voss and Jessica Clemons discuss Marvel Studios’ plans to set up Kingpin Wilson Fisk and Doctor Doom as the two primary villains of their universe, one for the multiverse saga events of Fantastic Four First Steps, and another for titles like Daredevil Born Again, Young Avengers, and the Mutant Saga.
What’s Going On with Marvel TV? | Marvel Sneak Peek
Marvel Studios NOVA canceled? Agatha All Along Season 2 happening? Daredevil a forever show?
Let’s break down everything that’s been going on at Marvel Television, from a second season of Agatha and Hawkeye, to the suspension of shows like Nova, Strange Academy, and Terror Inc. This is a weekly check in at New Rockstars called Marvel Sneak Peek, where we break down the latest news from the world of Marvel Studios.
