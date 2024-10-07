Sneak Peek: A New Rockstars Podcast

Will KINGPIN Be Marvel’s Villain After Doctor Doom? | Marvel Sneak Peek

Welcome back to the Marvel Sneak Peek, where New Rockstars looks ahead to the future of Marvel. In this episode, Erik Voss and Jessica Clemons discuss Marvel Studios' plans to set up Kingpin Wilson Fisk and Doctor Doom as the two primary villains of their universe, one for the multiverse saga events of Fantastic Four First Steps, and another for titles like Daredevil Born Again, Young Avengers, and the Mutant Saga.