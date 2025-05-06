Rumor Rundown: A New Rockstars Podcast

SPIDER-MAN 4 (2026) Cast Confirmed + Black Panther Recast? | Rumor Rundown

Spider-Man 4! A New T'Challa! Cynthia Erivo as STORM? We need a RUMOR RUNDOWN! Welcome to the first-ever episode of a new series from New Rockstars called RUMOR RUNDOWN. On this show, the hosts of New Rockstars review the various scoops and rumors being circulated on the internet about the biggest upcoming titles. How do these rumors begin? Is there any truth to them? What DO we know about upcoming titles like Spider-Man 4 and Black Panther 3? CHAPTERS 00:00 - Intro 01:45 - Rumors vs News (What Is This Show?) 16:37 - Spider-Man 4 27:06 - Storm Casting Rumors 34:14 - Recast T'Challa? 41:51 - Hugh Jackman As Wolverine for 10 More Years 45:22 - Daniel Craig as SGT Rock 50:12 - Rumor Rundown