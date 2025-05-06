Powered by RND
Rumor Rundown: A New Rockstars Podcast
New Rockstars & Studio71
  • FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Test Screenings! Is It a HIT? | Rumor Rundown
    Can we trust the Fantastic Four test screening reports? Let’s break down the rumors! It’s time for another episode of THE RUMOR RUNDOWN, New Rockstars’ weekly show where we break down the top trending rumors in the nerd world. This week, Erik Voss and Jessica Clemons go through the rumored reports of Fantastic Four test screenings and breakdown some more supposed X-Men casting details! Written by: Erik Voss, Jessica Clemons Head of Content & Executive Producer: Erik Voss General Manager: Zach Huddleston Head of Production: John Costa Director of Programming: Brandon Barrick Senior Producer: Jessica Clemons Producer: Gina Ippolito Staff Editors: Abby Freel & Joshua Steven Hurd Editors: Brian M Kim Studio Techs: Brian M Kim Researcher: Noah Chen For business inquiries please contact [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    55:26
  • Will Hulk & Mr. Negative Appear in Spider-Man Brand New Day? | Rumor Rundown
    Will Mark Ruffalo Bruce Banner / Hulk appear in Spider-Man BrandNew Day along with Mr. Negative? Let’s break down the rumors! It’s time for another episode of THE RUMOR RUNDOWN, NewRockstars’ weekly show where we break down the top trending rumors in the nerd world. This week, Erik Voss and Jessica Clemons analyze the rumors around Spider-Man Brand New Day, and characters like Mr. Negative, Hulk, Scorpion, and more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    49:25
  • MARVEL STUDIOS X-MEN Produced by Russos? | Rumor Rundown
    Are the Russo Brothers producing Marvel Studios’ X-Men film? Or is this a LIE? Welcome back to another episode of New Rockstars’ Rumor Rundown, where we review all the rumors, gossips, and unconfirmed scoops that plague the world of nerdy fandom! In this episode, Brandon Barrick and Jessica Clemons look at the future of Marvel Studios’ Mutant Saga and an upcoming X-Men film, and the latest rumors that the Russo Brothers (directors of Avengers Doomsday, Secret Wars, Endgame, and Infinity War) could be also tasked with overseeing the launch of the Mutant Saga. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    55:25
  • SPIDER-MAN 4 (2026) Cast Confirmed + Black Panther Recast? | Rumor Rundown
    Spider-Man 4! A New T’Challa! Cynthia Erivo as STORM? We need a RUMOR RUNDOWN! Welcome to the first-ever episode of a new series from New Rockstars called RUMOR RUNDOWN. On this show, the hosts of New Rockstars review the various scoops and rumors being circulated on the internet about the biggest upcoming titles. How do these rumors begin? Is there any truth to them? What DO we know about upcoming titles like Spider-Man 4 and Black Panther 3? CHAPTERS 00:00 - Intro 01:45 - Rumors vs News (What Is This Show?) 16:37 - Spider-Man 4 27:06 - Storm Casting Rumors 34:14 - Recast T’Challa? 41:51 - Hugh Jackman As Wolverine for 10 More Years 45:22 - Daniel Craig as SGT Rock 50:12 - Rumor Rundown Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
About Rumor Rundown: A New Rockstars Podcast

From the brilliant nerd minds behind the New Rockstars YouTube channel comes Rumor Rundown—the show that digs deep into the internet’s juiciest corners to uncover the best rumors, scoops, and secrets buzzing right now. Join our expert hosts as they break down what’s legit, what’s just wishful thinking, and how these stories could shape the future of your favorite nerdy obsessions. Buckle up—it’s time to get in the know with Rumor Rundown! For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    We want to make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4   Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
