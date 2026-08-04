My guest today is Cecilia Koppmann! She is an internationally recognized textile artist, teacher, and colour expert based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Cecilia has been creating and teaching textile art since 1998.

What she's especially known for is her incredible understanding of colour. Through hand-dyed fabrics, art quilts, workshops, and lectures around the world, Cecilia helps makers see colour in a completely new way. She has taught throughout North and South America and Europe, served as a juror for major textile festivals, and she spent 14 years bringing patchwork and quilting into homes across Latin America through television.

Her work has been exhibited around the world, including Houston, Birmingham, France, Brasil, and the Excellence in Fibers Show San José Museum of Quilts & Textiles in California just to name a few. She has presented major solo exhibitions and retrospectives of her work. You know if you. Hear the word retrospective they’ve been at the top of their game for a while.

Find her website here: https://ceciliakoppmann.com/en

Quilter on Fire Website - https://quilteronfire.com/



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