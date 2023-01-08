QOF Episode 129 - Scott Culley

My guest today is Scott Culley. He is a quilt artist, upcycled architect, husband, and father of two who has become known on the quilting scene for his foundation paper pieced portraits and masks. He has brought to the world the incredible pictorial quilts you will see below.This week on the podcast, we dive into a great conversation about the masks we use in our lives for many different reasons. Sometimes we hide behind a mask. Sometimes we realize we've been masking and strive to unpeel those layers to find ourselves. And other times we put on the show of a glorious mask in order to feel and reveal our true selves to the world.