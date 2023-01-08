Quilting is the best hobby on earth! It includes everything from quilts and fibre art to wearables and bags. It brings you immense joy and it's a great stress r...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 129
QOF Episode 129 - Scott Culley
My guest today is Scott Culley. He is a quilt artist, upcycled architect, husband, and father of two who has become known on the quilting scene for his foundation paper pieced portraits and masks. He has brought to the world the incredible pictorial quilts you will see below.This week on the podcast, we dive into a great conversation about the masks we use in our lives for many different reasons. Sometimes we hide behind a mask. Sometimes we realize we've been masking and strive to unpeel those layers to find ourselves. And other times we put on the show of a glorious mask in order to feel and reveal our true selves to the world.Scott Culley's WEBSITETODAY'S SHOW SPONSORS:Sew Yeah Quilting (affiliate link to support this podcast)Join me here for a textile inspired trip to Japan May 15-26, 2024Support the show by buying me a coffee!Support the showThank you for listening to the Quilter on Fire Podcast.
8/29/2023
51:35
QOF Episode 128 - Rebecca Bryan
My guest today is Rebecca Bryan, Author, Teacher and Founder of the Make Modern Triangles Quilt Club. She is a self-proclaimed freezer paper piecing evangelist. Her name has become synonymous with modern triangles and she has 2 modern books out to back it up called Modern Triangle Quilts and Modern Rainbow – 14 Imaginative Quilts that play with colour. She won an award at QuiltCon for minimalist design and with her students and her community she loves to take the time to celebrate all the quilty moments from start to finish.Rebecca's Website - BryanHouseQuiltsTODAY'S SHOW SPONSORS:Sew Yeah QuiltingThe Crafty Nomad Join me here for a textile inspired trip to Japan May 15-26, 2024Support the showThank you for listening to the Quilter on Fire Podcast.
8/23/2023
50:30
QOF Episode 127 - QuiltCon 2024
Today is the day! Registration OPENS (August 15th at 10am EST) for QuiltCon 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and we are keeping it current with the perfect episode for the occasion. Today, I'll have a chat about all things QuiltCon with the Director of Events at the MQG, Elizabeth Dackson. She is one of only eight staff who run the ever-growing phenomenon known as QuiltCon. Today we're going to take a deep dive into this annual event. So grab a pen and paper if QuiltCon is on your bucket list, and hang on for the ride. I am so excited to do this episode because QuiltCon is one of my favourite quilting events.The QuiltCon Event website. TODAY'S SHOW SPONSORS:Sew Yeah QuiltingThe Crafty Nomad with her Geometree BOMSupport the showThank you for listening to the Quilter on Fire Podcast.
8/15/2023
1:09:25
QOF Episode 126 - Tara Glastonbury
Today's guest is an Aussie creator, wildly popular on Instagram with her beautiful creative feed where she is known as @stitchandyarn. She creates bold, distinctive, modern quilts, and is a lover of all things up-cycled. Today I'll have a chat with Tara Glastonbury. She is known not only for her creative design in quilting, but also for how she brings people together from around the world for exhibitions to foster connection and challenge them in new design directions. She also leans forward in conversations about sustainability and continuous learning. I'm excited about this conversation and I hope you are too. Check out and support the IN CONVERSATION ExhibitStitch and Yarn WEBSITEStitch and Yarn on Etsy - PATTERNSTODAY'S SHOW SPONSORS:Sew Yeah QuiltingBrown Bird DesignsSupport the showThank you for listening to the Quilter on Fire Podcast.
8/8/2023
58:00
QOF Episode 125 - Susan Hensel - Fine Artist
My guest today is contemporary fine artist, Susan Hensel. Her artwork is known and collected nationwide and represented in collecting libraries and museums. Her work has appeared in hundreds of exhibitions, including dozen of solo shows across a 50 year span with over 20 of those garnering awards.She's also been the recipient of multiple grants and residencies. Susan has curated over 100 exhibitions and supporting events of emerging and mid-career artists from all over the United States and Canada. Susan Hensel ProjectsSusan Hensel GallerySupport the showThank you for listening to the Quilter on Fire Podcast.
Quilting is the best hobby on earth! It includes everything from quilts and fibre art to wearables and bags. It brings you immense joy and it's a great stress reliever, but it does come with its own set of challenges. Join Brandy Maslowski, a.k.a the Quilter on Fire, as she tackles the latest quilting topics and interviews guests from all over the world. If you want to hear the latest quilting tips and tricks, listen to the experts and become a better quilter, then this show's for you.