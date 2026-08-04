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The Quilter on Fire Podcast

Brandy
ArtsCrafts
The Quilter on Fire Podcast
Latest episode

272 episodes

  • The Quilter on Fire Podcast

    QOF Episode 271 - Cindy Grisdela

    08/04/2026 | 58 mins.
    Today I’m chatting with quilt artist, teacher, and author Cindy Grisdela. I recently met her at QuiltCon interviewing her about her quilt that was accepted into Quilt National 2025. 
    Cindy is known for her bright, modern improv quilts and her relaxed approach to creativity. She creates freehand curved quilts without patterns or templates, and her work has been shown in galleries and quilt exhibits across the U.S.
    She’s also the author of Artful Improv, Adventures in Improv Quilts, and Freehand Curve Quilts, where she encourages quilters to let go of perfection and have more fun with colour and design.
    Her work just feels happy. Her quilts are bold and artistic, and full of personality.
    Cindy's website: https://cindygrisdela.com/
    Quilter on Fire Website - https://quilteronfire.com/

    Square One Textile Art Workshop
    Join Brandy’s email list
    Free Quilter on Fire Holiday Table Runner VIDEO

    SUPPORT THE PODCAST by becoming a Quilter on Fire Podcast Angel for as little as $3 per week.
    Support the show
    Thank you for listening to the Quilter on Fire Podcast.
  • The Quilter on Fire Podcast

    QOF Episode 270 - Catherine Redford

    07/28/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    My guest today is award-winning quilter, teacher, author, and machine quilting expert Catherine Redford.
    Originally from England and now based in Illinois, Catherine is known for her beautiful machine quilting, innovative techniques, and her ability to teach complex ideas in a really approachable way. 
    You may know her from her book Modern Machine Quilting, her appearances on Quilting Arts TV and TheQuiltShow.com, or from the many workshops and lectures she’s taught across the quilting world. 
    Whether you love piecing, quilting, embroidery, or handwork, Catherine believes there’s room for all of it—and that quilting should bring joy, not pressure.
    Find her website here: https://catherineredford.com/
    Quilter on Fire Website - https://quilteronfire.com/

    Square One Textile Art Workshop
    Join Brandy’s email list
    Free Quilter on Fire Holiday Table Runner VIDEO

    SUPPORT THE PODCAST by becoming a Quilter on Fire Podcast Angel for as little as $3 per week.
    Support the show
    Thank you for listening to the Quilter on Fire Podcast.
  • The Quilter on Fire Podcast

    QOF Episode 269 - Cecilia Koppmann

    07/21/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    My guest today is Cecilia Koppmann! She is an internationally recognized textile artist, teacher, and colour expert based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Cecilia has been creating and teaching textile art since 1998. 
    What she's especially known for is her incredible understanding of colour. Through hand-dyed fabrics, art quilts, workshops, and lectures around the world, Cecilia helps makers see colour in a completely new way. She has taught throughout North and South America and Europe, served as a juror for major textile festivals, and she spent 14 years bringing patchwork and quilting into homes across Latin America through television. 
    Her work has been exhibited around the world, including Houston, Birmingham, France, Brasil, and the Excellence in Fibers Show San José Museum of Quilts & Textiles in California just to name a few. She has presented major solo exhibitions and retrospectives of her work. You know if you. Hear the word retrospective they’ve been at the top of their game for a while. 
    Find her website here: https://ceciliakoppmann.com/en
    Quilter on Fire Website - https://quilteronfire.com/

    Square One Textile Art Workshop
    Join Brandy’s email list
    Free Quilter on Fire Holiday Table Runner VIDEO

    SUPPORT THE PODCAST by becoming a Quilter on Fire Podcast Angel for as little as $3 per week.
    Support the show
    Thank you for listening to the Quilter on Fire Podcast.
  • The Quilter on Fire Podcast

    QOF Episode 268 - Stephanie Organes

    07/14/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Stephanie Organes is a graphic and surface designer with a background in advertising, which lends itself so well to being a quilter and pattern lover. She’s known for her soft colour palette, very pretty details, and joyful storytelling in her fabric designs. From sewing quilted accessories for her children and starting her brand called Pretty Please to designing multiple collections for Andover Fabrics, she’s built a creative business inspired by her family culture in Mexico City and her love of nature.
    Find her website here: https://www.stephanieorganes.com/
    Follow her on IG here: https://www.instagram.com/prettyplease.mx/
    Quilter on Fire Website - https://quilteronfire.com/

    Square One Textile Art Workshop
    Join Brandy’s email list
    Free Quilter on Fire Holiday Table Runner VIDEO

    SUPPORT THE PODCAST by becoming a Quilter on Fire Podcast Angel for as little as $3 per week.
    Support the show
    Thank you for listening to the Quilter on Fire Podcast.
  • The Quilter on Fire Podcast

    QOF Episode 267 - Tara Lee Evans

    07/07/2026 | 1h 40 mins.
    My guest today is Tara Evans of Tara Lee Quiltery. She is an artist who didn’t just find quilting—she claimed it as her medium after years of creating in all kinds of ways. From painting to photography to raising four kids, her creative path has been anything but straight—and I love that. Now she’s known for bold, graphic, modern quilt designs that really stop you in your tracks. With over 30 quilt patterns designed and in her shop, and a passion for originality and inclusivity, she’s bringing something fresh to the quilting world with her bold designs, and meaningful storytelling. 
    Check out my interview of Tara at QuiltCon in front of her quilts at QuiltCon: https://youtu.be/5uR_s3fHXXY?si=lv3zeTE50GGDvr8B
    Find Tara's website here: https://www.taraleequiltery.com/
    Quilter on Fire Website - https://quilteronfire.com/

    Square One Textile Art Workshop
    Join Brandy’s email list
    Free Quilter on Fire Holiday Table Runner VIDEO

    SUPPORT THE PODCAST by becoming a Quilter on Fire Podcast Angel for as little as $3 per week.
    Support the show
    Thank you for listening to the Quilter on Fire Podcast.
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About The Quilter on Fire Podcast
Quilting is the best hobby on earth! It includes everything from quilts and fibre art to wearables and bags. It brings you immense joy and it's a great stress reliever, but there is so much to learn. Join Brandy Maslowski, the Quilter on Fire, as she tackles the latest quilting topics and interviews guests from all over the world. If you want to hear the latest quilting tips and tricks, listen to the experts and become a better quilter, then this show's for you.
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