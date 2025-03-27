When Will Great Women Artists Get Their Due? (with Katy Hessel)

In 1971, Linda Nochlin’s groundbreaking essay “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” posed a provocative question about the role of gender in art history. Today, we know that there have been great women artists across time and cultures—but, too often, their greatness isn’t recognized by the art market.Art historian Katy Hessel visits The Artsy Podcast for a special Women’s History Month episode to discuss the importance of talking about women’s representation in the art world, the progress that has been made towards gender parity, and the contemporary women artists she’s watching now.Plus, Artsy editors Casey Lesser and Arun Kakar discuss the month’s art news, including the scene at TEFAF, developments in AI artwork, and standout exhibitions in London, Austin, and Hong Kong. Katy Hessel is an art historian, curator, broadcaster, and author of The Story of Art without Men. Her upcoming book How to Live an Artful Life is out in November.Key topics:Gender equality in the art worldContemporary women artistsHow to start collecting artRead:5 Outstanding Artworks at TEFAF Maastricht 2025Why AI Art Is Winning over Young CollectorsThese 5 Women-Led Galleries Are Championing Overlooked Women ArtistsFollow the artists Katy mentioned in the Artsy app:Alice NeelKäthe KollwitzGuerilla GirlsMickalene ThomasHilma af KlintJulie MehretuSarah SzeKatharina GrosseJenny SavilleHowardena PindellFlora YukhnovichAntonia ShoweringKate DunnSomaya CritchlowElla WalkerCharlotte EdeySahara LongeChristina KimezeMichaela Yearwood-DanAnne RothensteinPauline BotySimone Kennedy DoigMary StephensonCaroline WalkerChantal Joffe