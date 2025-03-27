Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsArtsThe Artsy Podcast
Listen to The Artsy Podcast in the App
Listen to The Artsy Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Artsy Podcast

Podcast The Artsy Podcast
Artsy Editors
The editors at the world’s largest online art marketplace discover and decode art every day. Now, you’re invited to join the conversation. Alongside the leading...
Arts

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • When Will Great Women Artists Get Their Due? (with Katy Hessel)
    In 1971, Linda Nochlin’s groundbreaking essay “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” posed a provocative question about the role of gender in art history. Today, we know that there have been great women artists across time and cultures—but, too often, their greatness isn’t recognized by the art market.Art historian Katy Hessel visits The Artsy Podcast for a special Women’s History Month episode to discuss the importance of talking about women’s representation in the art world, the progress that has been made towards gender parity, and the contemporary women artists she’s watching now.Plus, Artsy editors Casey Lesser and Arun Kakar discuss the month’s art news, including the scene at TEFAF, developments in AI artwork, and standout exhibitions in London, Austin, and Hong Kong. Katy Hessel is an art historian, curator, broadcaster, and author of The Story of Art without Men. Her upcoming book How to Live an Artful Life is out in November.Key topics:Gender equality in the art worldContemporary women artistsHow to start collecting artRead:5 Outstanding Artworks at TEFAF Maastricht 2025Why AI Art Is Winning over Young CollectorsThese 5 Women-Led Galleries Are Championing Overlooked Women ArtistsFollow the artists Katy mentioned in the Artsy app:Alice NeelKäthe KollwitzGuerilla GirlsMickalene ThomasHilma af KlintJulie MehretuSarah SzeKatharina GrosseJenny SavilleHowardena PindellFlora YukhnovichAntonia ShoweringKate DunnSomaya CritchlowElla WalkerCharlotte EdeySahara LongeChristina KimezeMichaela Yearwood-DanAnne RothensteinPauline BotySimone Kennedy DoigMary StephensonCaroline WalkerChantal Joffe
    --------  
    48:47

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About The Artsy Podcast

The editors at the world’s largest online art marketplace discover and decode art every day. Now, you’re invited to join the conversation. Alongside the leading voices in fashion, music, design, and beyond, Artsy is untangling the art world and its role in the cultural landscape—one episode at a time. 
Podcast website

Listen to The Artsy Podcast, The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/29/2025 - 1:56:42 AM